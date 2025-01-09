Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: NFON AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: NFON AG - from NuWays AG

09.01.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Classification of NuWays AG to NFON AG

     Company Name:                NFON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A0N4N52

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        09.01.2025
     Target price:                EUR 11.70
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

NFON remains an Alpha pick after strong operations in FY24e

Topic: After a strong operating performance in FY24e, NFON looks set to
continuously expand margins at an increased top-line growth throughout
FY25e.

Sales in FY25e are expected to increase by 12.7% to EUR 97.1m (eNuW; eCons: EUR
95.2m) based on an increased cloud adoption and hence further key customer
wins in the company's key markets as well as the initial full FY
contribution of botario (acquisition closed in 09/24; eNuW: EUR 3.1m sales in
FY25e). Hereby, the share of recurring revenues looks set to further
increase to 94.6% (eNuW FY24e: 94.2%), given the decreasing importance of
hardware sales also in connection with new customer wins.

Moreover, we expect NFON to improve its adj. EBITDA to EUR 15.7m (eNuW; eCons:
EUR 14m unadj. EBITDA), implying disproportionate growth of 31% and a margin
of 16.2%. This should come on the back of an improved sales mix, meaning
less hardware sales as well as an increased ARPU following a higher share of
premium solutions sold, as well as cost saving measures imposed during
FY23/24, allowing for reduced personnel cost and marketing ratios. Also, the
botario acquisition (23.5% EBITDA margin in FY24e) will also be a main
driver of the margin expansion. Against this backdrop, FCF is seen to
improve to EUR 5.5m (eNuW: EUR 3.8m in FY24e).

Speaking of botario, we anticipate the acquisition to not only be margin
accretive but significantly enhance NFON's capabilities regarding AI and
process automation, thus marking a substantial competitive edge. In our
view, this should help the company gain additional market share in the still
highly fragmented market for integrated business communication going
forward.

Overall, the above is seen to allow for notably improving returns (eNuW:
ROIC 10% by FY25e) as well as cash generation, thus driving shareholder
value.

That said, current valuation remains highly attractive given that the stock
is trading on a 7.2x trailing EV/adj. EBITDA and a 5.2x EV/adj. EBITDA
FY25e. In our view, this is not justified, as it does not at all reflect the
significant operating improvements over the past 18 months.

We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 11.70, based on DCF, as
NFON remains part of our NuWays Alpha List.

https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed

