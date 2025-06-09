Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 30 May 2025 to 05 June 2025
Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|30/05/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
977
|
19.2333
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|02/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,211
|
19.2474
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|03/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
1,302
|
19.4568
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|04/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
942
|
19.4175
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|05/06/2025
|
FR0013230612
|
851
|
19.2835
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
5,283
|
19.3325
|
