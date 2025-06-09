Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 30 May 2025 to 05 June 2025

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 30/05/2025 FR0013230612 977 19.2333 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 02/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,211 19.2474 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 03/06/2025 FR0013230612 1,302 19.4568 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/06/2025 FR0013230612 942 19.4175 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/06/2025 FR0013230612 851 19.2835 XPAR TOTAL 5,283 19.3325

