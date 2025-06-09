Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases From 30 May 2025 to 05 June 2025

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 30/05/2025

FR0013230612

977

19.2333

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 02/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,211

19.2474

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 03/06/2025

FR0013230612

1,302

19.4568

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 04/06/2025

FR0013230612

942

19.4175

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

 05/06/2025

FR0013230612

851

19.2835

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

5,283

19.3325

 

 

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital

