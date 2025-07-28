Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Serviceware SE (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäf...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Serviceware SE - from Quirin Privatbank
Kapitalmarktgeschäft

28.07.2025 / 15:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Serviceware SE

     Company Name:               Serviceware SE
     ISIN:                       DE000A2G8X31

     Reason for the research:    Update
     Recommendation:             Buy
     from:                       28.07.2025
     Target price:               27.50
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                    Sebastian Droste

AI drives solid H1 growth

On July 25, Serviceware released its H1 2024/2025 financial results and
reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Revenue growth was strong at 10.3% yoy
(EUR 55.5m), in line with our expectation (+10%). The main drivers were a
30.5% yoy increase in SaaS/Service revenues to EUR 42.8m, driven by
continued transition from license to SaaS and strong demand for the
AI-native ESM platform. Additional support came from new customer wins
across banking, industrial, and education sectors, as well as ongoing
international expansion, including further engagement with a Fortune Global
500 client in Asia and the first North American deal via Maryville
Consulting. Order backlog rose by 21.3% to EUR 97.8m, providing good revenue
visibility.
The EBITDA margin improved from 3.2% to 3.4%, in line with our estimate,
supported by higher SaaS share and operating leverage, although investments
in SaaS transformation and expansion likely limited further improvement.
The focus on AI integration and recurring SaaS revenues strengthens the
investment case by improving visibility and supporting mid-term
profitability potential. We increase our target price to EUR 27.50 (26.50)
and confirm our Buy recommendation.


You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=a47175c955462264b31d9964a9b3bc4d
For additional information visit our website:
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2175500 28.07.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Serviceware
Quirin Privatbank
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 27.07.2025
US-Börsen auf Allzeithoch – Jetzt kommen die Schwergewichte mit ihren Quartalszahlengestern, 19:58 Uhr · onvista
US-Börsen auf Allzeithoch – Jetzt kommen die Schwergewichte mit ihren Quartalszahlen
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Deutschland und die Schuldenregeln – ein peinliches Schauspiel26. Juli · onvista-Partners
Deutschland und die Schuldenregeln – ein peinliches Schauspiel
Trading-Impuls
Die Telekom-Aktie könnte heute ein mittelfristiges Kaufsignal generieren24. Juli · onvista
Die Telekom-Aktie könnte heute ein mittelfristiges Kaufsignal generieren
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden