Korian: Information Following Publication in Le Parisien
Regulatory News:
The newspaper Le Parisien, in its edition of June 8, reports that some complaints would have been filed by a lawyer, Ms Sarah Saldmann, on behalf of relatives of former residents of Korian (paris:KORI) facilities in France.
Since Ms Saldmann never contacted the company about those complaints, Korian is not informed of their content and cannot make any comment at this stage.
Korian reminds that she is committed to facilitate transparent and permanent dialogue with the residents and their relatives, at facility level or, whenever it is needed, with the support of dedicated central teams, or through the independent mediator designated in 2021. Moreover, we make sure that every serious situation that would be brought to our attention is dully reported to the authorities.
Our facility managers are always available to assist families, who can also contact the Family Relation Department on 01 55 37 53 95.
About Korian
Korian is the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people www.korian.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220608005464/en/
MEDIA CONTACTS
Cyrille Lachevre
Clachevre@cylans.ovh
Tél. : 06 20 42 12 08
Pascal Jentsch
VP International communications
pascal.jentsch-ext@korian.com
Tél. 07 65 18 58 55
Marjorie Castoriadis
Head of Media Relations
marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr
Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sarah Mingham
VP Investor Relations
& Financing
sarah.mingham@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Carole Alexandre
Deputy Head of
Investor Relations
carole.alexandre@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44