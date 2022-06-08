Korian: Information Following Publication in Le Parisien

Regulatory News:

The newspaper Le Parisien, in its edition of June 8, reports that some complaints would have been filed by a lawyer, Ms Sarah Saldmann, on behalf of relatives of former residents of Korian (paris:KORI) facilities in France.

Since Ms Saldmann never contacted the company about those complaints, Korian is not informed of their content and cannot make any comment at this stage.

Korian reminds that she is committed to facilitate transparent and permanent dialogue with the residents and their relatives, at facility level or, whenever it is needed, with the support of dedicated central teams, or through the independent mediator designated in 2021. Moreover, we make sure that every serious situation that would be brought to our attention is dully reported to the authorities.

Our facility managers are always available to assist families, who can also contact the Family Relation Department on 01 55 37 53 95.

About Korian

Korian is the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people www.korian.com

