Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges

Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West



25.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Ad-Hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR. Medienmitteilung Orascom Development Egypt erhält unverbindliche Offerte für Orascom for Real Estate, der Eigentümergesellschaft von O West Altdorf, 25. Oktober 2022 – Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), die grösste ägyptische Tochtergesellschaft der Orascom Development Holding (ODH), hat ein unverbindliches Angebot (Non-binding Offer) von Sixth of October Development & Investment Company (SODIC) für den möglichen Erwerb des gesamten Aktienkapitals ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Orascom for Real Estate S.A.E. (ORE) erhalten. O West ist ein 4.2 Mio. m2 grosses Immobilienentwicklungsprojekt im Westen Kairos. ODE besitzt derzeit 70% an ORE. Das unverbindliche Angebot basiert auf einem indikativen, provisorischen Eigenkapitalwert (Equity Value) von 2.46 Mrd. ägyptische Pfund (rund 125 Mio. Schweizer Franken) für 100% von ORE. Das Angebot steht unter dem Vorbehalt der Erfüllung verschiedener Bedingungen, einschliesslich der Due Diligence, der erforderlichen gesellschaftsrechtlichen Zustimmungen von ODE sowie sämtlicher behördlicher Genehmigungen. Der Verwaltungsrat hat SODIC exklusiven Zugang zur Due Diligence gewährt und das Management mit den Verhandlungen beauftragt. SODIC wird zu 85.5% durch Aldar, dem führenden Immobilienentwickler und -verwalter in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, sowie ADQ, einer Investment- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit Sitz in Abu Dhabi mit einem umfangreichen Portfolio grosser Unternehmen, gehalten. Über Orascom Development Holding (ODH): Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan neun Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi Heights, und Byoum), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Die Aktien von Orascom Development Holding (ODH) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. ODH hat kürzlich O West lanciert, die neueste Erweiterung ihres Portfolios und ihr erstes Projekt in Kairo, Ägypten, in der Stadt des 6. Oktober. Kontakt für Investoren:

Ashraf Nessim

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +20 224 61 89 61

Mob: +20 1222 131 612

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Ahmed Abou El Ella

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +202 246 18961

Tel: +41 418 74 17 11

mob: +201221295555

Email: ahmed.abouelella@orascomdh.com

Email: ir@orascomdh.com



Kontakt für Medien:

Philippe Blangey

Partner

Dynamics Group AG

Tel: +41 432 68 32 35

Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch



Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding’s results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.



Ende der Insiderinformation