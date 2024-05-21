AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^

Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - from GBC AG

Classification of GBC AG to EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Company Name: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
ISIN: LI1147158318

Reason for the research: Management Interview
Recommendation: Management Interview
Last rating change: 
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

In the Interview: Christian Keck, President of the Board and CEO of
EasyMotionSkin
 
GBC AG: Could you please provide a brief introduction to EasyMotionSkin Tec
AG? What are the main goals and core competencies of your company, and how
do you differentiate yourselves from your competitors?
 
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, with its established fitness brands EasyMotionSkin,
milon, and FIVE, offers innovative training systems that support people
worldwide in leading healthier, fitter lives. By leveraging digitalization
and developing new product innovations, EasyMotionSkin bridges the gap from
an innovative fitness system manufacturer to a forward-thinking tech
company in the international health and lifestyle industry.
 
By combining B2B, B2C, and B2B2C offers, EasyMotionSkin becomes a Connected
Customer Concept, acting as a partner that connects both commercial
providers and end customers. The addition of relevant content and
programming creates a new dimension of service, offering noticeable added
value for users in all categories.
 
GBC AG: How does the recently announced partnership with EASYFITNESS fit
into the long-term strategy of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG?
 
The extensive partnership with EASYFITNESS, one of Germany's leading
fitness chains, supports our strategic expansion and strengthens our
position in the fitness market, aligning perfectly with our long-term
strategy. The cooperation aims to make training in the respective studios
as convenient and innovative as possible, allowing customers to apply this
knowledge outside the club throughout the week. The goal is to make it
easier to meet the WHO's recommendations of at least seven physical
training sessions per week and to sustainably promote health and exercise.
In the first phase, selected EASYFITNESS studios will be equipped with our
specially developed dry suits. In the second phase, the partnership will
extend to include home trainer equipment from EasyMotionSkin. Besides
studio equipment, EASYFITNESS plans to offer its members the home trainer
option from EasyMotionSkin as an additional training option for an extra
fee.
 
GBC AG: How does the partnership with Hansefit support EasyMotionSkin's
vision of integrating innovative training solutions into the corporate
fitness market, and what special offers do you provide to Hansefit members?
 
Hansefit is a leading provider of corporate fitness solutions, enabling
companies to give their employees access to a broad network of fitness and
health facilities. This partnership strengthens the EasyMotionSkin Group's
position in the fitness, healthcare, and corporate health markets. Hansefit
expands its offerings with innovative training solutions from milon, FIVE,
and EasyMotionSkin, tailored to meet the individual needs of employees.
Additionally, Hansefit customers receive exclusive offers from the
EasyMotionSkin Group and innovative concepts to support corporate health
promotion. Hansefit benefits from potentially new members in the Hansefit
sports network through this partnership. Furthermore, new joint projects in
the digital field are planned.
 
GBC AG: How does the strategic partnership with Urban Sports Club
contribute to achieving EasyMotionSkin's corporate goals, and what specific
benefits do you expect for both companies from this collaboration? How does
EasyMotionSkin manage relationships with large partner networks like Urban
Sports Club to effectively leverage synergies?
 
We are excited about the strategic cooperation with Europe's largest sports
aggregator, Urban Sports. This partnership opens up new markets for us. For
Urban Sports Club operators, EasyMotionSkin offers attractive special
deals. Urban Sports Club expands its portfolio with innovative training
solutions tailored to the individual requirements of its members. Urban
Sports Club benefits from the EasyMotionSkin Group's expertise in
innovative fitness solutions and wellbeing. Urban Sports Club offers a
flexible sports and wellness membership throughout Europe, allowing members
to create their individual training plans from over 50 sports and discover
new activities they are passionate about. Lastly, we share a common vision:
helping people lead a more active and healthier lifestyle.
 
GBC AG: Can you elaborate on how the collaboration with ACISO helps
integrate EasyMotionSkin's EMS offerings into fitness studios, and what
long-term goals do you pursue with this cooperation?
 
We are intensifying our collaboration with the consulting company ACISO,
which specializes in fitness and health. The goal is to enable the
integration of attractive EMS offerings into the service spectrum of
fitness studios alongside on-site training. ACISO fitness studios will soon
receive a tailored offering from EasyMotionSkin. This allows fitness studio
members to train easily, quickly, and efficiently at home, regardless of
studio visits. The compact EMS training device from EasyMotionSkin, for
example, can also be used while traveling or in daily work life. This way,
training is independent of club visits and can be perfectly adapted to
individual needs and requirements. With this holistic training approach,
on-site training, tracking with wearables in everyday life, and highly
efficient EMS training merge into a 'Connected Customer Concept.' The
fitness studio member is continuously involved in advisory and support
services and can simultaneously use innovative technologies like the EMS
suit. The partnership allows the use of EMS services either as a membership
or in a health subscription with optimized service modules bookable through
the fitness center. During EMS training, all major muscle groups and deeper
muscles are stimulated simultaneously using electrical impulses, making the
training particularly effective. ACISO has an extensive network in the
fitness and health industry. The company currently oversees 690 studios,
has 150 franchise partners under the INJOY and FT-CLUB brands, and operates
seven premium fitness clubs with 28,000 members.
 
Fitness studios can thus offer their members an even better fitness
experience. With our high-tech products that enhance wellbeing and support
training, we aim to create a comprehensive offering with ACISO's expertise,
going beyond the usual training in a fitness studio. This 360-degree
approach to training anywhere and anytime not only increases the members'
health activities but also leads to a close bond with the studio.
GBC AG: What types of strategic partnerships does EasyMotionSkin plan to
develop in the future, and how do you select potential partners?
 
The health industry of the future needs innovation, system relevance,
structured implementation possibilities, and know-how transfer at all
levels. The development is moving away from a 'simple' studio membership to
a health budget or health subscription with optimized service modules for
the different lifestyle demands of individuals. We prefer partnerships that
utilize synergies in the customer offering, increase market visibility,
and, most importantly, share our vision of enabling people worldwide to
lead healthier and fitter lives.
 
GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29817.pdf

Contact for questions
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date (time) of completion: 17.05.2024 (3:30 p.m.) 
Date (time) of first distribution: 21.05.2024 (10:00 a.m.)

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
EASYMOTIONSKIN TEC SF-,1

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

Chartzeit Wochenausgabe
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW20 (18.05.2024)18. Mai · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW20 (18.05.2024)
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Diese vier Probleme muss Bayer in den Griff bekommen15. Mai · onvista
Diese vier Probleme muss Bayer in den Griff bekommen
onvista Trading-Impuls
Grenke-Aktie: Hier muss sie drüber für ein Comeback!14. Mai · onvista
Grenke-Aktie: Hier muss sie drüber für ein Comeback!
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden