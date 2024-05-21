Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

^ Original-Research: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG - from GBC AG Classification of GBC AG to EasyMotionSkin Tec AG Company Name: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG ISIN: LI1147158318 Reason for the research: Management Interview Recommendation: Management Interview Last rating change: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer In the Interview: Christian Keck, President of the Board and CEO of EasyMotionSkin GBC AG: Could you please provide a brief introduction to EasyMotionSkin Tec AG? What are the main goals and core competencies of your company, and how do you differentiate yourselves from your competitors? EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, with its established fitness brands EasyMotionSkin, milon, and FIVE, offers innovative training systems that support people worldwide in leading healthier, fitter lives. By leveraging digitalization and developing new product innovations, EasyMotionSkin bridges the gap from an innovative fitness system manufacturer to a forward-thinking tech company in the international health and lifestyle industry. By combining B2B, B2C, and B2B2C offers, EasyMotionSkin becomes a Connected Customer Concept, acting as a partner that connects both commercial providers and end customers. The addition of relevant content and programming creates a new dimension of service, offering noticeable added value for users in all categories. GBC AG: How does the recently announced partnership with EASYFITNESS fit into the long-term strategy of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG? The extensive partnership with EASYFITNESS, one of Germany's leading fitness chains, supports our strategic expansion and strengthens our position in the fitness market, aligning perfectly with our long-term strategy. The cooperation aims to make training in the respective studios as convenient and innovative as possible, allowing customers to apply this knowledge outside the club throughout the week. The goal is to make it easier to meet the WHO's recommendations of at least seven physical training sessions per week and to sustainably promote health and exercise. In the first phase, selected EASYFITNESS studios will be equipped with our specially developed dry suits. In the second phase, the partnership will extend to include home trainer equipment from EasyMotionSkin. Besides studio equipment, EASYFITNESS plans to offer its members the home trainer option from EasyMotionSkin as an additional training option for an extra fee. GBC AG: How does the partnership with Hansefit support EasyMotionSkin's vision of integrating innovative training solutions into the corporate fitness market, and what special offers do you provide to Hansefit members? Hansefit is a leading provider of corporate fitness solutions, enabling companies to give their employees access to a broad network of fitness and health facilities. This partnership strengthens the EasyMotionSkin Group's position in the fitness, healthcare, and corporate health markets. Hansefit expands its offerings with innovative training solutions from milon, FIVE, and EasyMotionSkin, tailored to meet the individual needs of employees. Additionally, Hansefit customers receive exclusive offers from the EasyMotionSkin Group and innovative concepts to support corporate health promotion. Hansefit benefits from potentially new members in the Hansefit sports network through this partnership. Furthermore, new joint projects in the digital field are planned. GBC AG: How does the strategic partnership with Urban Sports Club contribute to achieving EasyMotionSkin's corporate goals, and what specific benefits do you expect for both companies from this collaboration? How does EasyMotionSkin manage relationships with large partner networks like Urban Sports Club to effectively leverage synergies? We are excited about the strategic cooperation with Europe's largest sports aggregator, Urban Sports. This partnership opens up new markets for us. For Urban Sports Club operators, EasyMotionSkin offers attractive special deals. Urban Sports Club expands its portfolio with innovative training solutions tailored to the individual requirements of its members. Urban Sports Club benefits from the EasyMotionSkin Group's expertise in innovative fitness solutions and wellbeing. Urban Sports Club offers a flexible sports and wellness membership throughout Europe, allowing members to create their individual training plans from over 50 sports and discover new activities they are passionate about. Lastly, we share a common vision: helping people lead a more active and healthier lifestyle. GBC AG: Can you elaborate on how the collaboration with ACISO helps integrate EasyMotionSkin's EMS offerings into fitness studios, and what long-term goals do you pursue with this cooperation? We are intensifying our collaboration with the consulting company ACISO, which specializes in fitness and health. The goal is to enable the integration of attractive EMS offerings into the service spectrum of fitness studios alongside on-site training. ACISO fitness studios will soon receive a tailored offering from EasyMotionSkin. This allows fitness studio members to train easily, quickly, and efficiently at home, regardless of studio visits. The compact EMS training device from EasyMotionSkin, for example, can also be used while traveling or in daily work life. This way, training is independent of club visits and can be perfectly adapted to individual needs and requirements. With this holistic training approach, on-site training, tracking with wearables in everyday life, and highly efficient EMS training merge into a 'Connected Customer Concept.' The fitness studio member is continuously involved in advisory and support services and can simultaneously use innovative technologies like the EMS suit. The partnership allows the use of EMS services either as a membership or in a health subscription with optimized service modules bookable through the fitness center. During EMS training, all major muscle groups and deeper muscles are stimulated simultaneously using electrical impulses, making the training particularly effective. ACISO has an extensive network in the fitness and health industry. The company currently oversees 690 studios, has 150 franchise partners under the INJOY and FT-CLUB brands, and operates seven premium fitness clubs with 28,000 members. Fitness studios can thus offer their members an even better fitness experience. With our high-tech products that enhance wellbeing and support training, we aim to create a comprehensive offering with ACISO's expertise, going beyond the usual training in a fitness studio. This 360-degree approach to training anywhere and anytime not only increases the members' health activities but also leads to a close bond with the studio. GBC AG: What types of strategic partnerships does EasyMotionSkin plan to develop in the future, and how do you select potential partners? The health industry of the future needs innovation, system relevance, structured implementation possibilities, and know-how transfer at all levels. The development is moving away from a 'simple' studio membership to a health budget or health subscription with optimized service modules for the different lifestyle demands of individuals. We prefer partnerships that utilize synergies in the customer offering, increase market visibility, and, most importantly, share our vision of enabling people worldwide to lead healthier and fitter lives. GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview.

