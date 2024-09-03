2024 China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection Field Visit Activities Successfully Held in Laos and Vietnam

From August 23rd to August 29th, the "I Show ASEAN" China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection, initiated by CICG Center for Cultural Communication, embarked on a field visit to Laos and Vietnam. Focusing on the overseas project of China Southern Power Grid, this endeavor encouraged youth groups to actively engage in China-ASEAN industrial collaboration and cultural exchanges through field visits and story-sharing sessions.

Interaction with Electrical Engineer (Photo: Business Wire)

The event drew an esteemed crowd, including over 20 journalists from prominent ASEAN-China mainstream media outlets, scholars from ASEAN nations, and international key opinion leaders from China, Laos, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Canada.

On August 23rd, local time, the delegation arrived in Luang Prabang, Laos, where they visited the 115kV SENESOUK Substation. The official story-sharing event unfolded on August 24th in Luang Prabang. Yu Tao, Vice President of China International Communications Group (CICG), delivered a video address. Other speakers included Liang Dazong, Counselor at Embassy of China in Laos, Souvanhnahong Lathanaphim, Chair of the Labor Union at Faculty of Social Sciences, National University of Laos, and Huang Wengang, General Manager of Electricité du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDL-T).

From August 25th to 28th, the delegation shifted their focus to Vietnam, visiting Vietnam-China Power Investment Company Limited, a joint venture between CSG Lancang-Mekong International Co., Ltd., and the Vietnam Northern Power Corporation, a subsidiary of Electricity of Vietnam. Additionally, they explored Séo Chong Hô Hydropower Station, which this venture developed and constructed, marking Vietnam's first hydropower project with foreign investors. The narrative of struggles embedded in the construction and operation of Séo Chong Hô Hydropower Station, as well as the ever-deepening Sino-Vietnamese friendship in the realm of power cooperation, captivated members from diverse cultural background of the visiting delegation.

