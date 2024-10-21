AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
EQS-NVR: Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Adler Group S.A. / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Adler Group S.A.: Adler Group S.A.: Release according to Luxembourg Transparency Law with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.10.2024 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

ANNEXB

Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers

1Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attached i (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
 ADLER Group S.A.
2Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
  
3Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
 151.626.107
4Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rights ii
 151.626.107
5Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
 606.504.428
6Origin of the change iii
 Issuance of 454,878,321 voting securities (parts bénéficiaires – ISIN LU2900363131) not representing the share capital.
7Date when the change occurred 15/10/2024
8In the previous notification (optional)
 - the total number of shares was of 151.626.107
 - the total number of voting rights was of 151.626.107
- the total number of exercisable voting rights was of 151.626.107
 

i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.

ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.

iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

21.10.2024 CET/CEST
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:Adler Group S.A.
55 Allée Scheffer
2520 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Internet:www.adler-group.com
Ende der Mitteilung

2012901 21.10.2024 CET/CEST

