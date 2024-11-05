Original-Research: The Platform Group AG (von First Berlin Equity Research Gm...

AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
    ^
Original-Research: The Platform Group AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
GmbH

05.11.2024 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG

     Company Name:                The Platform Group AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A2QEFA1

     Reason for the research:     Aufnahme der Coverage
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        05.11.2024
     Target price:                16,00 Euro
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Alexander Rihane

First Berlin Equity Research hat am 05.11.2024 die Coverage von The Platform
Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) aufgenommen. Analyst Alexander Rihane stuft
die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating ein, bei einem Kursziel von EUR 16,00.

Zusammenfassung:
The Platform Group (TPG) ist ein Besitzer und Betreiber von über 25
E-Commerce Plattformen. Das Unternehmen hat bewiesen, dass es sowohl eigene
Plattformen entwickeln als auch akquirierte Plattformen in das eigene
Plattform-Modell integrieren kann. Akquisitionen werden optimiert und
repositioniert, um stärkeres Wachstum und höhere Margen zu erzielen.
Basierend auf der selbstentwickelten E-Commerce-Software, die durch TPG's
Know-how im Einzelhandel geprägt ist, beherrscht TPG die komplette
E-Commerce-Wertschöpfungskette und ist damit ein Full-Service-Anbieter für
E-Commerce. Daraus ergibt sich ein attraktives Angebot für Händler, ihre
Plattformen als digitalen Vertriebskanal zu nutzen. Wir sehen viel Spielraum
für weiteres organisches Wachstum, da der Marktanteil von TPGs Plattformen
noch gering ist. Weitere Akquisitionen sind ein wichtiger zweiter
Werttreiber, da die Preise der Akquisitionsziele weiterhin attraktiv sind
und deutlich unter der aktuellen Bewertung von TPG liegen. Wir sehen TPG auf
einem guten Weg, sowohl organisch als auch anorganisch zu wachsen und durch
die Netzwerkeffekte, die die Ökonomie von Plattformen prägen, die Margen zu
steigern. Eine solide Bilanz und ein starker freier Cashflow runden diesen
interessanten Investment Case ab. Unser DCF-Modell deutet auf eine
erhebliche Unterbewertung hin. Wir nehmen die Coverage mit einer
Kaufempfehlung und einem Kursziel von EUR16 auf.


First Berlin Equity Research on 05.11.2024 initiated coverage on The
Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane placed a
BUY rating on the stock, with a EUR 16.00 price target.

Abstract:
The Platform Group (TPG) owns and operates over 25 e-commerce platforms. The
company has a proven track record of developing its own platforms as well as
acquiring existing platforms, which it successfully integrates into its
platform model. Acquisitions are streamlined and repositioned to achieve
stronger growth and higher margins. Based on proprietary e-commerce
software, which builds on TPG's own retail DNA, TPG commands the complete
e-commerce value chain, making the company a full-service provider for
e-commerce. This results in an attractive value proposition for merchants to
use its platforms as a digital sales channel. We see plenty of scope for
further organic growth as the market share of TPG's platforms is still low.
Further acquisitions are an important second value driver, as acquisition
target prices remain attractive and well below TPG's current valuation. We
see TPG on a path to grow both organically and inorganically and increase
margins by exploiting the network effects inherent in platform economics. A
solid balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation make this
intriguing investment case all the more attractive. Our DCF model suggests a
significant undervaluation. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a EUR16
price target.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31189.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022979 05.11.2024 CET/CEST

°
