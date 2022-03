Peter Tuchman: „Time to buy the dip“

Werbung



Diese Informationen richten sich auschließlich an Personen, die ihren Wohn-/Geschäftssitz in Deutschland haben.



US markets had big losses after Russia attacked the Ukraine last week. Wall Street tried to rebound already. But are increasing prices for gas and oil maybe even the bigger problems causing higher inflation and a faster action by the US central bank Fed? „The first weeks of 2022 we learned the volatility is here to stay. And the story of the tapering is on the menu. I am not really sure, which story is the hardest to do. We saw the invasion of Ukraine. The anticipation of a geopolitical crisis is basically the time to sell. And once the bombs start to fall, it’s time to buy the markets back”, says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) talks in the „chart of the week“ about Bitcoin, which also tried to rebound. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch the current market situation.