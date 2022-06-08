DGAP-HV: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 30.06.2022 in 66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

Cryptology Asset Group PLC Malta ISIN MT0001770107 / WKN A2JDEW To the Shareholders of Cryptology Asset Group

NOTICE TO CONVENE CRYPTOLOGY ASSET GROUP PLC’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) OF SHAREHOLDERS. It is being announced (pursuant to Articles 164 and 165 of the Articles of Association) that the Company Cryptology Asset Group PLC (C 84355) shall be holding its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), on Thursday 30th of June 2022 at 15:00 hours (CET). The Annual General Meeting shall be held ‘in person’ at the Registered Office of the Company, this being 66/67, “Beatrice”, Amery Street, Sliema SLM 1707 Malta. The following resolutions will be tabled for the consideration of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting: Ordinary Resolutions – Ordinary Business 1. That the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December 2021 and the directors’ and auditors’ report thereon as set out in the Annual Report be and are hereby approved; 2. That the appointment of auditors of the Company for the next financial year 2022 be hereby approved and that the directors be and are hereby authorised to determine their remuneration (auditor’s fee); Ordinary Resolutions – Special Business Appointment of Directors. 3. The term of office of the directors, appointed pursuant to clause 112 of the Company’s articles of association, currently in office shall expire at the forthcoming annual general meeting and the current directors will be subject to re-election accordingly, 4. That the Directors’ fees for year 2022 be reconfirmed & remain unchanged accordingly;

This notice is dated the 3rd day of June 2022 By order of the Board of Directors.

Friday 3rd day of 2022 Dr. Michael Calleja

Company Secretary

Guidance Notes & Ancillary Provisions. A. Record Date This notice has been mailed to the Members registered as at close of business on the 30th of May 2022. Only such Members shall be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. B. Participation and voting by Members A shareholder may participate and vote at the meeting in any of the following ways: (a) by personally attending the meeting; or

(b) by submitting a proxy form to the company. i) Personal Attendance A Member may participate at the meeting personally by physically attending the meeting on the appointed day and time at the venue where the meeting is held. (See “Admission to Meeting”). ii) Participation by Proxy In terms of Clause 96 of the Articles of Association, a Member may participate by proxy by completing and signing the proxy form dispatched to all Members together with this notice and sending same to the Office of the Company Secretary not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the meeting. A proxy form may be sent to the Company either: (a) by mail to The Company Secretary; or

(b) by electronic means to: calleja@drwerner.com In case of proxies sent by email to the email address above set out, the email should have attached thereto a copy of the Proxy Form duly completed and signed by the shareholder or a duly authorised person on behalf of a corporate/institutional Member. C. Completing the Proxy Form A Member wishing to participate at the meeting by proxy is to complete all details required on the proxy form fully, clearly and accurately. This includes: a) Indicating whether the Member wishes to appoint as proxy the Chairman of the meeting or another person. In the case that a member wishes to appoint a person other than the Chairman of the meeting as proxy, the full name, address and I.D. Card number of the proxy are to be clearly and legibly inserted in the appropriate space; b) Indicating whether the Member wishes the proxy to vote as the appointed proxy wishes or whether the Member wishes to instruct the proxy how to vote. In either case a mark ought to be made in the appropriate box indicated in the proxy form. In the event that no indication is made it shall be deemed that the Member authorises the proxy to vote as the proxy wishes, unless the Member indicates how he/ she wishes the shares held to be voted by inserting the number of shares or another appropriate mark against the relevant resolutions, in which case the proxy shall be deemed authorised to vote only as indicated by the Member in the proxy form; c) Where a Member wishes to have his/her proxy vote in a particular manner then he/she should indicate his/her voting preference appropriately against each resolution. The procedure for voting is established and governed in terms of Clause G of this Notice accordingly. If a cross or a mark is placed in any two of the three boxes for the same resolution, then the Member’s vote on that particular resolution will be invalid. Any resolution remaining unmarked on the ballot paper will be treated as authorizing the appointed proxy to vote as he/she wishes. D. Participation and Voting A Member wishing to participate simply by having their votes taken into account at the meeting must (i) Fill in the proxy form in favour of the Chairman of the meeting (ii) Concurrently submit proof of their number of shares held in the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange to the Company Secretary and (iii) proceed to instruct the Chairman how to vote on each resolution to be taken at the meeting by completing the ‘FOR’, ‘AGAINST’ or ‘ABSTAIN’ boxes in the proxy form. E. Admission to the Meeting a) In order to be admitted, a Member is to present his Identity Card and the Admission Form enclosed with this notice. b) In the case of shares held jointly by several persons, except in the case of shares held jointly by a married couple, the first named joint holder on the Register of Members shall be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting. c) A single representative of a joint shareholding, who is not the first named on the Register, will only be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting if a Form of Proxy has been duly executed in his favour by all other joint holders. d) In the case of shares held jointly by a married couple, both spouses, or either of them, may attend the Meeting. Provided that: i. irrespective of whether both spouses, or either of them, attend the Meeting, only one voting document will be issued and only one of them shall be entitled to vote; and ii. if they wish to appoint a proxy, the Form of Proxy must be signed and executed by both spouses. e) When a Member is a body corporate, association of persons, foundation or other collective entity, a representative thereof will only be eligible to attend and vote at the Meeting if the Form of Proxy has been duly executed in his favour by the competent organ of the entity which he represents. f) Admission to the Meeting will be commenced 30 minutes before the advertised time. g) After the Meeting has proceeded to business, voting documents will continue to be issued until such time as the Meeting proceeds to vote on the first item of the Agenda whether by show of hands or by poll. Thereafter no further voting documents will be issued and admission to the Meeting shall be discontinued. F. Draft Resolutions and Documents The draft resolutions to be considered and voted upon at the meeting are included as an integral part of this notice. The full unabridged text of any documents submitted to the meeting shall, unless dispatched to shareholders, be available at the registered office of the Company and on cryptology-ag.com

G. Procedure for Voting during the AGM. A. Voting by show of hands. I. Chairman requests those voting in favour of the motion to raise a hand. II. Procedure is repeated for those voting against the motion. III. A count is taken in each case and the Chairman will determine the outcome. IV. The result is recorded in the Minutes by the Company Secretary. V. The counting of hands is necessary particularly when a specific resolution to pass requires a specific majority proportion of the members present. VI. A record is necessary to be kept in the Minutes and if decided by the Chairman, the names of the members voting will also be kept on record. B. Voting by Ballot/Poll. Voting by ballot (or poll) may become necessary when there are members who hold a number of proxies but have different voting-entitlements. Such an instance would call for correctness in carrying out the method diligently. I. In such a scenario, the Company Secretary would have pre-prepared a voting paper containing the salient but relevant details of the matter being voted on. II. Such voting document is distributed to each of the members present that are eligible to vote. III. Company Secretary will keep a written record showing: the name of the person to whom the voting document was distributed to and how many voting papers were distributed to each person. This becomes relevant since one same person may hold various proxies. IV. The voting document should request a voting member to insert a “FOR” or a ‘’AGAINST” or an ‘ABSTAIN’. V. Should there be any votes that are doubtful, the Chairman will be the person to determine and take a ruling. H. Right to ask questions Members (whether personally or by proxy) are reminded that they are entitled to ask questions which are pertinent and related to any item on the agenda of the meeting – and to have such questions answered by the directors or such person(s) as the directors may delegate for that purpose. To ensure efficient proceedings at the meeting the directors invite Members to submit in writing any questions related to the resolutions to be sent to the Company Secretary either by mail to the Company Secretary or email on calleja@drwerner.com

by not later than 24 hours before the meeting. Whilst the directors shall endeavour to reply to all questions that may be raised at the meeting only questions that shall have been submitted to them as aforesaid shall be entitled to a reply, provided that any questions raised for the first time at the meeting and to which the directors are not able to provide an immediate reply, shall, subsequent to the meeting be answered by the directors by posting a reply on the Company’s website. ANNEX A - PROXY FORM 1 FORM OF PROXY VOTING PREFERENCES As a Shareholder of Cryptology Asset Group PLC (C 84355), I hereby appoint the duly appointed Chairman of the AGM as my proxy to vote on my behalf, at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and at any adjournment thereof:





Date _____________ Name of Shareholder ___________________________





Signature of Shareholder __________________________________________ FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES THE CHAIRMAN IS AUTHORISED TO VOTE AS HE DEEMS FIT [ ] THE CHAIRMAN WILL VOTE AS INDICATED IN THE HEREUNDER RESOLUTIONS PANEL [ ] PROXY FORM BY ELECTRONIC MEANS VOTING PREFERENCES To be completed when sending Proxy Form by electronic means



Name of Shareholder ___________________________________________



Signature of Shareholder _________________________________________



Telephone/Mobile Phone Number __________________________________



E-mail address _________________________________________________



A proxy form sent by electronic means is only valid upon confirmation by the Company Secretary. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS VOTING PREFERENCES FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AUDITED ACCOUNTS [ ] [ ] [ ] APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS [ ] [ ] [ ] ORDINAY RESOLUTION VOTING PREFERENCES FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN CONFIRMATION OF DIRECTORS’ FEES/EMOLUMENTS [ ] [ ] [ ] ELECTION OF DIRECTORS In terms of Article 110, ‘An election of Directors shall take place at every annual general meeting of the Company. All Directors, except a Managing Director, shall retire from office at least once every three (3) years. The following Directors are eligible for re-election: FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN MR. JEFIM GEWIET [ ] [ ] [ ] DR. JOERG WERNER [ ] [ ] [ ] ANNEX B – PROXY FORM 2

Where a Member holds Shares for and on behalf of third parties , such Member is entitled to grant a proxy to each such third party or other persons designated by the third party, and the instrument appointing the proxies shall, to permit votes attaching to Shares to be cast differently than others, be in the following form or in a form as near thereto as circumstances permit: FORM OF PROXY VOTING PREFERENCES As a Member holding Shares for and on behalf of third parties in Cryptology Asset Group PLC (C 84355), I hereby appoint the duly appointed Chairman of the AGM as my proxy to vote on my behalf, at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and at any adjournment thereof:





Date _____________ Name of Shareholder ___________________________





Signature of Shareholder __________________________________________ FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES THE CHAIRMAN IS AUTHORISED TO VOTE AS HE DEEMS FIT [ ] THE CHAIRMAN WILL VOTE AS INDICATED IN THE HEREUNDER RESOLUTIONS PANEL [ ] PROXY FORM BY ELECTRONIC MEANS VOTING PREFERENCES To be completed when sending Proxy Form by electronic means



Name of Shareholder ____________________________________________



Signature of Shareholder _________________________________________



Telephone/Mobile Phone Number __________________________________



E-mail address _________________________________________________



A proxy form sent by electronic means is only valid upon confirmation by the Company Secretary. ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS VOTING PREFERENCES FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN AUDITED ACCOUNTS [ ] [ ] [ ] APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS [ ] [ ] [ ] ORDINARY RESOLUTION VOTING PREFERENCES FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN CONFIRMATION OF DIRECTORS’ FEES/EMOLUMENTS [ ] [ ] [ ] ELECTION OF DIRECTORS In terms of Article 110, ‘An election of Directors shall take place at every annual general meeting of the Company. All Directors, except a Managing Director, shall retire from office at least once every three (3) years. The following Directors are eligible for re-election: FILL IN ONE OF THE FOLLOWING BOXES FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN MR. JEFIM GEWIET [ ] [ ] [ ] DR. JOERG WERNER [ ] [ ] [ ]