Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 15/08/2022 To 19/08/2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

16/08/2022

FR0010259150

1 697

96,9538

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

17/08/2022

FR0010259150

2 000

96,8226

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

18/08/2022

FR0010259150

1 100

96,1234

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

4 797

96,7087

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005659/en/

Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com

Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Ipsen

