Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 15/08/2022 To 19/08/2022
Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|
Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted
|
Platform
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
16/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
1 697
|
96,9538
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
17/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
2 000
|
96,8226
|
XPAR
|
IPSEN
|
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|
18/08/2022
|
FR0010259150
|
1 100
|
96,1234
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
4 797
|
96,7087
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005659/en/
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Anne Piot
Vice President Corporate Governance & Chief Risk Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: anne.piot.dabzac@ipsen.com