Pierre et Vacances: Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of September 30, 2022

Pierre et Vacances (the "Company") announces today the identity of the four independent directors who will join the four directors appointed by the General Meeting of July 8th, 2022, as from the date of final completion of the ongoing restructuring transactions1 (the "Restructuring Transactions"), i.e. September 16th, 2022 according to the indicative calendar.

Mr Georges Sampeur, currently chairman of the supervisory board of the B&B hotel group, which he managed for 20 years, will chair the Company's Board of Directors. Christine Declercq (CFO of the frozen food distribution group Picard for 18 years) who will be appointed as the Board's reference director, Delphine Grison (President of DGTL Conseil and director of, among others, Dékuple (formerly ADL Performance) and Solocal) and Claire Gagnaire (general secretary of Hellio, a leading player in energy management) will also join the Company's Board of Directors.

Pierre & Vacances Group is delighted to be able to benefit from the expertise of each of them.

In accordance with the accelerated safeguard plan approved by the Company's shareholders on July 8, 2022 and approved by the Paris Commercial Court on July 29, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors will be fully renewed on the date of completion of the Restructuring Transactions and will be composed as follows:

Name Starting date End date

(at the end of the General

Meeting called to approve the

accounts for the financial year ending:) Mr Franck Gervais

Chief Executive Officer September 16, 2022*

(decision of the general meeting of July 8, 2022) September 30, 2024 Alcentra Flandre Limited September 16, 2022*

(decision of the general meeting of July 8, 2022) September 30, 2024 Fidera Limited September 16, 2022*

(decision of the general meeting of July 8, 2022) September 30, 2024 Mr Pascal Savary September 16, 2022*

(decision of the general meeting of July 8, 2022) September 30, 2024 Mr Georges Sampeur** September 16, 2022*

(on cooptation***) September 30, 2024 Mrs Christine Declercq** September 16, 2022*

(on cooptation***) September 30, 2024 Mrs Delphine Grison** September 16, 2022*

(on cooptation***) September 30, 2024 Mrs Claire Gagnaire** September 16, 2022*

(on cooptation***) September 30, 2024 Mr Emmanuel de Pinel

de la Taule**** October 30, 2020

(upon election of employees) October 30, 2023***** Mrs Claire Linssen**** November 9, 2020

(appointed by the European Works Council) November 9, 2023*****

* The anticipated date of completion of the Restructuring Transactions.

** Independent director as defined by the Afep-Medef code.

*** Ratification to be made at the General Meeting of September 30, 2022.

**** Director representing employees.

***** The term of office of directors representing employees is set at three years from the date of their election or appointment.

Information on the four new directors whose cooptation is subject to ratification by the general meeting of shareholders on September 30, 2022, pursuant to article L. 225-24 of the French Commercial Code, as required by article R. 225-83 of the said code, is available on Pierre et Vacances' website at the following address: http://www.groupepvcp.com (heading Finance / General Meeting / General Meeting - September 30, 2022).

Availability of preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting of September 30, 2022

The Combined General Meeting of Pierre et Vacances shareholders will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 2:30 p.m., at the Hôtel des Arts & Métiers, 9 bis avenue d'Iéna - 75116 Paris.

The notice of pre-meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Friday August 5, 2022.

The corrected notice of meeting will be published in the BALO of Wednesday September 14, 2022 and will be published in the legal announcements journal "Affiches Parisiennes" of September 14, 2022.

Details regarding participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these notices.

The attention of the Company's shareholders is drawn to the amendment of (i) the agenda of the meeting and (ii) the first four resolutions of the meeting (with the addition of the names of the proposed directors).

All the documents and information provided for in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Pierre et Vacances' website at the following address: http://www.groupepvcp.com (heading Finance / General Meeting / General Meeting - September 30, 2022). They will also be made available to shareholders as from the convening of the General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions.

Up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares may ask the company to send him the documents referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. For shareholders owning bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

1 See, in particular, the Company's press release dated March 10, 2022 and, most recently, the press release dated August 2, 2022.

