Aelis Farma Will Participate in the Addiction 2022 Conference Dedicated to Innovation in the Treatment of Addictions

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 - ticker: AELIS, PEA-PME eligible), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of treatments for brain diseases, today announces its participation as a speaker at the Addiction 2022 international conference to be held from September 25 to 28, 2022 in Sardinia, Italy.

Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of Aelis Farma, will give the opening plenary lecture of the Addiction 2022 conference on September 26, 2022. The title of the lecture is "Dangerous Liaisons: How a general theory of addiction engendered a new class of drugs". The presentation will focus on the discovery, mechanism of action and effects of the new pharmacological class developed by Aelis Farma, CB1-SSi, and more specifically on the first drug candidate of this class, AEF0117, which targets disorders related to excessive cannabis use (addiction and psychosis).

"That is an honor to be invited by the international scientific community in the field of addiction to give this plenary lecture. We are very proud to present our new pharmacological class, CB-SSi, and our most advanced drug candidate, AEF0117, to such a prestigious group of scientists who are showing their interest in the new class of drugs developed by Aelis Farma and more generally in cannabis addiction. AEF0117 has shown indications of efficacy in a phase 2a study and has entered a phase 2b study with a larger population in the United States, a country particularly affected by this type of addiction," said Pier Vincenzo Piazza.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). These new molecular entities hold great potential in the treatment of many brain diseases. CB1-SSi were developed by Aelis Farma on the basis of the discovery of a new natural defense mechanism of the brain made by the team of Dr. Pier Vincenzo Piazza, CEO of the Company, when he was Director of the Inserm Magendie Neurocenter in Bordeaux. For these discoveries, Dr. Piazza was awarded the Inserm Grand Prix and the Grand Prix of Neurology of the French Academy of Sciences, which are among the most prestigious French prizes in medicine and neurology.

Aelis Farma is developing two first-in-class drug candidates that are at the clinical stage, AEF0117 and AEF0217, and has a portfolio of innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other diseases associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor.

AEF0117, which targets the disorders due to excessive cannabis use (addiction and psychosis), has shown indications of efficacy in a phase 2a clinical trial and has entered a phase 2b clinical trial in the United States in the second quarter 2022. Aelis Farma has an exclusive option-license agreement with Indivior PLC, a leading pharmaceutical company in the treatment of addiction, for the development and commercialization of AEF0117 for disorders due to excessive cannabis use. As part of this agreement, Aelis Farma received $30 million (option payment). If Indivior exercises the license option at the end of the phase 2b, Aelis Farma will receive a $100 million license fee (potentially in 2024) and up to $340 million in additional payments contingent on the achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones as well as, royalties on net sales of AEF0117 ranging between 12% and 20%.

AEF0217, which targets various cognitive disorders including those associated with Down syndrome, has finished recruitments of its phase 1 program in healthy volunteers and will start in the fourth quarter 2022 a phase 1/2 study in Down syndrome subjects. This compound has undergone an extensive preclinical proof-of-concept program using highly innovative assessing cognitive functions. In this context, AEF0217 has demonstrated its ability to completely reverse cognitive deficits observed in several animal models of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as Down syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, as well as in models of certain cognitive deficits associated with aging.

Based in Bordeaux, within the Magendie Neurocenter, Aelis Farma has a team of 23 highly qualified employees and has benefited from investments from the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Region, Inserm Transfert Initiative, Bpifrance, regional funds ACI, NACO and Aqui-invest and IRDI Capital Investissement.

For more information: www.aelisfarma.com

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS B Compartment of Euronext Paris

