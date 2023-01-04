Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

20,442 shares;

4,079,214.79 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

12,851 shares;

1,049,901 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2022 to 31/12/2022 the following transactions were executed:

3,177 purchase transactions

3,286 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

146,036 shares and 20,304,338.2 euros purchased

138,445 titres shares et 19,333,652.5 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

