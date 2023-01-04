AppBlogHilfe
Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 20,442 shares;
  • 4,079,214.79 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 12,851 shares;
  • 1,049,901 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/07/2022 to 31/12/2022 the following transactions were executed:

  • 3,177 purchase transactions
  • 3,286 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 146,036 shares and 20,304,338.2 euros purchased
  • 138,445 titres shares et 19,333,652.5 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005486/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations Image Sept Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr+33.1.53.70.74.65

