Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 December 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 December 2023 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,559,500
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,448,235

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005188/en/

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group Olivier Psaume investors@soprasteria.com+33.1.40.67.68.16

Image Sept Press Relations Caroline Simon-Phélip caroline.simon@image7.fr+33.1.53.70.74.65

Sopra Steria Group

