ORPEA: Downwards Thresholds Crossing by CPPIB

ORPEA S.A. (Paris:ORP) (the "Company") has been notified that the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") has crossed downwards the legal thresholds of (i) 20% and 15% of the voting rights, (ii) 10% of the share capital and voting rights and (iii) 5% of the share capital of the Company, following the sale on the market by CPPIB of 7,424,188 ORPEA shares, between 2 February and 7 February 2023.

Following this sale, CPPIB (which held 14.50% of the share capital and 24.16% of the voting rights of the Company) holds 1,950,000 ORPEA shares, representing 3.01% of the share capital and 5.02% of the voting rights of the Company.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 72,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

