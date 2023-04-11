Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From March 20 to 24, 2023

Name of

of the transaction Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:02:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7MSdZUd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:02:20Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 7 XPAR OD_7MSdZUf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:06:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MSebE7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:08:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 584 XPAR OD_7MSf127-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:08:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7MSf128-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:08:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 81 CCXE OD_7MSf6hR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:14:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7MSgh2S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:20:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7MSi7kV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:21:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 556 XPAR OD_7MSiMO4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:24:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 13 CCXE OD_7MSj8hP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:28:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 13 CCXE OD_7MSk9eh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:29:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7MSkKEM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:53:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7MSqPIW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:53:19Z FR0014005DA7 19.600000 EUR 25 XPAR OD_7MSqPIX-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:57:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 57 XPAR OD_7MSrRnE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:57:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MSrS3b-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T07:57:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MSrSJc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:05:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MStThc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:09:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MSuUet-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:09:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 54 XPAR OD_7MSuUet-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:17:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 232 CCXE OD_7MSwSxG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:17:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7MSwSxV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:17:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 610 XPAR OD_7MSwSxV-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:17:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7MSwSxW-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:27:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 118 XPAR OD_7MSz135-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:33:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 115 XPAR OD_7MT0Xic-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:54:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 274 XPAR OD_7MT5oM3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:57:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 72 CCXE OD_7MT6SsM-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:57:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 99 XPAR OD_7MT6SsJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:57:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7MT6SsJ-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T08:57:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 44 XPAR OD_7MT6SsM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:05:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7MT8Tz6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:09:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7MT9UPn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:25:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.560000 EUR 221 XPAR OD_7MTDWF1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:31:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 16 XPAR OD_7MTFCfj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:41:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 8 XPAR OD_7MTHYwM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:54:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 71 CCXE OD_7MTKqd6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T09:54:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 38 CCXE OD_7MTKqd6-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:25:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7MTSdSw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:25:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 8 XPAR OD_7MTSdix-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:25:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 508 XPAR OD_7MTSdiy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:26:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7MTT1ux-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:34:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7MTV2n7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:38:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MTW3U4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:46:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 60 XPAR OD_7MTY4c7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:48:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 11 CCXE OD_7MTYZJ0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:48:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 45 CCXE OD_7MTYZJ1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:50:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MTZ5Zd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:50:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MTZ5pY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:50:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MTZ65b-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:58:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7MTb7Dd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T10:58:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7MTb7De-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:24:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 13 CCXE OD_7MThZ3j-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:24:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7MThZ3j-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:24:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 17 CCXE OD_7MThZ3k-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:50:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 294 XPAR OD_7MToExH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:50:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 615 XPAR OD_7MToExI-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:57:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 71 CCXE OD_7MTppXp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:59:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7MTqGLi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T11:59:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7MTqGLj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T12:29:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7MTxtAr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T12:29:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 97 XPAR OD_7MTxtAs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T12:29:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 199 XPAR OD_7MTxtAs-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T12:29:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 135 XPAR OD_7MTxtAt-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T12:29:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 62 XPAR OD_7MTxuMn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T12:55:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 36 XPAR OD_7MU4OmB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T13:12:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 149 XPAR OD_7MU8kWI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T13:21:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 31 CCXE OD_7MUB11I-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T13:48:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7MUHmzH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T13:48:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 109 XPAR OD_7MUHmzI-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:01:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 59 CCXE OD_7MUL5N2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:01:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 33 CCXE OD_7MUL5dA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:07:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7MUMYge-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:18:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 136 CCXE OD_7MUPSXn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:27:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 357 XPAR OD_7MURbtv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:27:22Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 118 XPAR OD_7MURbtw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:29:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7MUS8w0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:29:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7MUS8w1-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:29:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7MUS8w2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:29:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 39 CCXE OD_7MUS8w3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:35:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 222 XPAR OD_7MUTdYR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:41:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 78 CCXE OD_7MUVAEu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:41:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7MUVAEv-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:41:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 43 CCXE OD_7MUVAEw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7MUXg4d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7MUXg4e-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 192 XPAR OD_7MUXg4e-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7MUXg4f-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:51:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 268 XPAR OD_7MUXgKj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:55:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 60 XPAR OD_7MUYhI2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:55:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 41 XPAR OD_7MUYhI2-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:55:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7MUYhI3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:55:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 60 CCXE OD_7MUYlxt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:59:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 99 XPAR OD_7MUZhj3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:59:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 99 XPAR OD_7MUZhz3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T14:59:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7MUZiF8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T15:01:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 140 XPAR OD_7MUa4vp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-03T15:04:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 141 CCXE OD_7MUazpW-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:04:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7MYUWG4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:08:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MYVYFf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 628 XPAR OD_7MYYarV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 345 XPAR OD_7MYYarW-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 46 XPAR OD_7MYYarW-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 229 XPAR OD_7MYYarX-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7MYYarY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7MYYarY-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7MYYarZ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7MYYarZ-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:41:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 273 XPAR OD_7MYdrrX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:41:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 150 XPAR OD_7MYdrrY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:49:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7MYfsjo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:53:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 91 XPAR OD_7MYgtQa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:53:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 54 XPAR OD_7MYgtQY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:53:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 44 XPAR OD_7MYgtQZ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:57:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MYhu82-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T07:57:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 44 XPAR OD_7MYhu83-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:12:50Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 578 XPAR OD_7MYlqev-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:16:14Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MYmhjK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:16:14Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7MYmhjL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:16:15Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7MYmhzA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:18:03Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7MYnA5L-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:18:03Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 97 XPAR OD_7MYnA5M-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:20:17Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MYniwM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:22:04Z FR0014005DA7 20.100000 EUR 84 XPAR OD_7MYoAmU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:26:04Z FR0014005DA7 20.100000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7MYpBDZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:30:04Z FR0014005DA7 20.100000 EUR 76 XPAR OD_7MYqBeN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:32:20Z FR0014005DA7 20.100000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MYql1g-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:34:04Z FR0014005DA7 20.100000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7MYrC5J-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:41:49Z FR0014005DA7 20.050000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7MYt91L-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:41:55Z FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 419 CCXE OD_7MYtAcm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:41:55Z FR0014005DA7 20.000000 EUR 245 XPAR OD_7MYtAcw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:53:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7MYwChB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:53:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7MYwChC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:53:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.980000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7MYwChC-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:56:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 71 CCXE OD_7MYwxDC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:56:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 41 XPAR OD_7MYwxDK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T08:56:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 245 XPAR OD_7MYwxDR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:13:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 106 XPAR OD_7MZ11rl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:43:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7MZ8n3M-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:43:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7MZ8n3F-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:43:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 174 XPAR OD_7MZ8n3G-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:43:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 255 XPAR OD_7MZ8n3H-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:43:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7MZ8n3H-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:55:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7MZBohZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:56:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7MZBtAR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T09:56:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 132 XPAR OD_7MZBtAS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:08:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7MZEyKw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:08:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7MZEyKx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:08:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7MZEyKx-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:24:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7MZJ1cu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:31:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 215 XPAR OD_7MZKjFh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:31:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7MZKjFh-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:31:23Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7MZKjFi-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:39:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 102 XPAR OD_7MZMkdq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:44:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7MZO56g-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:44:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7MZO56h-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:44:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MZO56i-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:47:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7MZOllw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:55:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7MZQmu5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:55:27Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7MZQmu6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T10:56:29Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 65 CCXE OD_7MZR2vT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:31:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7MZZsdh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:47:11Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7MZdoOE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 213 XPAR OD_7MZetIf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 74 CCXE OD_7MZetHz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 416 XPAR OD_7MZetIA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7MZetIA-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 11 XPAR OD_7MZetIB-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T11:51:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 79 XPAR OD_7MZetIC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:41:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 236 XPAR OD_7MZrW4P-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:41:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7MZrW43-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:41:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7MZrW43-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:41:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 103 XPAR OD_7MZrW4J-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:41:37Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 395 XPAR OD_7MZrW4K-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:41:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7MZrWHx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:53:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 96 XPAR OD_7MZuY7L-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:57:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7MZvYoT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T12:57:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7MZvYoT-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:01:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 18 XPAR OD_7MZwZlT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:01:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 15 XPAR OD_7MZwa1d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:05:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 17 CCXE OD_7MZxaij-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:05:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MZxaik-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:05:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7MZxaik-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:05:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7MZxaim-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:09:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 13 XPAR OD_7MZybPo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:09:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7MZybPp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:09:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 16 XPAR OD_7MZybPp-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:17:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 27 XPAR OD_7Ma0d46-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:17:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 113 XPAR OD_7Ma0d47-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:21:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7Ma1e1O-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:25:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 13 XPAR OD_7Ma2eil-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:25:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7Ma2eim-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:25:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7Ma2ein-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:25:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 18 XPAR OD_7Ma2ein-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:25:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 72 CCXE OD_7Ma2fV6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:29:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7Ma3fPq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:29:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7Ma3fPr-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:33:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7Ma4g6i-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:33:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7Ma4g6i-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:33:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 141 XPAR OD_7Ma4g6j-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:33:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 63 XPAR OD_7Ma4g6j-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:37:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 116 XPAR OD_7Ma5Sy7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:37:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 264 XPAR OD_7Ma5Sy8-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:37:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7Ma5Sxp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:47:39Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7Ma88j5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:51:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 7 XPAR OD_7Ma99QF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:51:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7Ma99QG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:51:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 7 XPAR OD_7Ma99QG-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T13:51:40Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7Ma99QH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 210 XPAR OD_7MaDBQG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7MaDBQH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 200 XPAR OD_7MaDBQH-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:41Z FR0014005DA7 19.720000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7MaDBQI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 32 CCXE OD_7MaDDzb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 19 CCXE OD_7MaDDzb-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7MaDDzc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.680000 EUR 344 XPAR OD_7MaDDsZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7MaDFl3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:07:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 21 CCXE OD_7MaDFl4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:08:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7MaDGvD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:08:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.660000 EUR 30 CCXE OD_7MaDGvE-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:18:33Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 76 CCXE OD_7MaFv7g-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:18:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 51 XPAR OD_7MaFvQ0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:18:35Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 252 XPAR OD_7MaFvQ1-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:31:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 96 XPAR OD_7MaJ5y2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:31:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.640000 EUR 27 XPAR OD_7MaJ5y3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:39:12Z FR0014005DA7 19.620000 EUR 7 XPAR OD_7MaL7ME-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:44:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 79 CCXE OD_7MaMKaS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:44:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 252 XPAR OD_7MaMKae-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:44:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 105 XPAR OD_7MaMKae-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T14:44:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.580000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7MaMKbH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:02:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7MaR6HK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:02:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7MaR6HM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:02:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 205 XPAR OD_7MaR6HL-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:02:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7MaR6HM-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:02:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 90 XPAR OD_7MaR6HN-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:02:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 400 XPAR OD_7MaR6HO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:03:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 25 CCXE OD_7MaR6ls-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:03:05Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7MaR89C-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:03:21Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7MaRCLa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:11:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 36 CCXE OD_7MaTJfi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-04T15:11:46Z FR0014005DA7 19.500000 EUR 379 XPAR OD_7MaTJfu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:05:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 752 XPAR OD_7MeLTc7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:05:43Z FR0014005DA7 19.540000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7MeLTc7-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:08:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 77 CCXE OD_7MeM6uV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:16:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 249 XPAR OD_7MeO6Dq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:16:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.700000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7MeO6Dr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:20:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 243 XPAR OD_7MePJPB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:24:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 154 XPAR OD_7MeQJq4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:38:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7MeTiIp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:38:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 302 XPAR OD_7MeTiIp-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T07:38:26Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 473 XPAR OD_7MeTiIq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T08:27:05Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 166 XPAR OD_7Mefxf9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T08:51:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 541 XPAR OD_7MemCMy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T08:51:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 220 XPAR OD_7MemCMz-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T08:51:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 483 XPAR OD_7MemCN0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T08:51:52Z FR0014005DA7 19.780000 EUR 76 XPAR OD_7MemCN0-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T08:51:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.740000 EUR 136 XPAR OD_7MemChv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T09:07:07Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 99 XPAR OD_7Meq2XO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T09:58:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7Mf32It-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T12:28:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7Mfepqt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T12:28:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 3 CCXE OD_7MfeqN9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T12:31:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 229 XPAR OD_7MffUBM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:02:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 309 XPAR OD_7MfnIwe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:02:32Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 2014 XPAR OD_7MfnIwf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:02:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.800000 EUR 290 CCXE OD_7MfnJXs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:15:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 36 CCXE OD_7MfqUHu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:35:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 319 CCXE OD_7Mfvg5S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:35:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 121 CCXE OD_7Mfvg5T-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:35:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 425 XPAR OD_7Mfvg5B-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:35:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 440 XPAR OD_7Mfvg6N-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:35:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 144 CCXE OD_7MfvgXu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:35:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 35 CCXE OD_7MfvgXv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T13:59:38Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 172 XPAR OD_7Mg1gLj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T14:11:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7Mg4kVs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T14:35:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7MgAoQJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T14:43:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 202 XPAR OD_7MgCmhE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-05T14:43:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 114 XPAR OD_7MgCmhE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:00:02Z FR0014005DA7 19.760000 EUR 424 XPAR OD_7MkAZaD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:08:08Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 71 CCXE OD_7MkCby0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:20:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 8 CCXE OD_7MkFdn4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:40:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7MkKglv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:40:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 141 XPAR OD_7MkKglw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:40:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7MkKglw-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:40:13Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7MkKglx-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T07:44:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7MkLhRv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:16:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7MkTlRg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:16:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 19 CCXE OD_7MkTlxc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:16:18Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MkTlxd-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 446 XPAR OD_7MkYf7I-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 1383 XPAR OD_7MkYf7J-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MkYf7J-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7MkYf7K-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7MkYf7K-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 236 XPAR OD_7MkYf7L-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7MkYf7L-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:35:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 90 XPAR OD_7MkYf7M-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:39:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 114 XPAR OD_7MkZfzU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:39:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7MkZfzV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:43:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 35 XPAR OD_7Mkagww-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:43:47Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 34 XPAR OD_7Mkagwx-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:47:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7Mkbhe6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T08:59:50Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 14 XPAR OD_7MkejSy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:11:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7MkhlYE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:23:56Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7Mkkndd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:27:57Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 7 XPAR OD_7MkloKe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:31:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7Mkmp22-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:31:59Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7MkmpHv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:36:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7Mknpyy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:36:00Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7Mknpyz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:40:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7Mkoqg4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:48:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7Mkqs4I-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:48:31Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 217 CCXE OD_7MkqzLf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T09:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7MkrslN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:24:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7MlF4KN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:24:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7MlF4KN-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:24:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7MlF4KO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:24:10Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7MlF4KP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:36:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 36 XPAR OD_7MlI5NA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:36:42Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 260 CCXE OD_7MlIDx6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T11:48:44Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 53 CCXE OD_7MlLFmY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:08:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7MlQIzd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:20:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7MlTCEm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:20:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 96 XPAR OD_7MlTCEn-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:20:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7MlTCEo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:20:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.920000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7MlTCEo-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:41:54Z FR0014005DA7 19.880000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7MlYdX0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T12:44:53Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 22 CCXE OD_7MlZOCx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:33:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.960000 EUR 34 CCXE OD_7MllVVf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:33:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.960000 EUR 49 CCXE OD_7MllVVf-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:33:01Z FR0014005DA7 19.960000 EUR 254 CCXE OD_7MllVVg-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:45:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.960000 EUR 17 CCXE OD_7MloY7C-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:52:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 294 XPAR OD_7MlqPcj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:52:30Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7MlqPck-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T13:53:09Z FR0014005DA7 19.940000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7MlqZlX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:10:49Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 41 CCXE OD_7Mlv1Wn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:30:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7MlzsNu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:30:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7MlzsNv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:30:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 53 CCXE OD_7MlzsNv-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:30:06Z FR0014005DA7 19.900000 EUR 81 CCXE OD_7MlzsNw-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:31:34Z FR0014005DA7 19.840000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7Mm0FOw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:32:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7Mm0Mqp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T14:32:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7Mm0Mxz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:00:48Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7Mm7bhK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:04:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7Mm8cuZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:20:25Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7MmCXnG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:21:03Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 152 XPAR OD_7MmChb9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7MmDJV0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7MmDJVQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:28Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 60 XPAR OD_7MmDJVS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7MmDNp4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 162 XPAR OD_7MmDNp7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:51Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7MmDPUw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7MmDQLz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7MmDQM1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 5 CCXE OD_7MmDQMO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:55Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 7 CCXE OD_7MmDQMP-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:23:58Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 45 CCXE OD_7MmDRGu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:27:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 44 CCXE OD_7MmEGEu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:27:14Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 117 XPAR OD_7MmEGF8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:27:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7MmEGX8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:27:17Z FR0014005DA7 19.820000 EUR 2 XPAR OD_7MmEH3O-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7MmEWB8-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 47 XPAR OD_7MmEWB9-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 38 XPAR OD_7MmEWBA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7MmEWBA-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7MmEWBe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 180 XPAR OD_7MmEWBO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7MmEWBO-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 180 XPAR OD_7MmEWBP-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 211 XPAR OD_7MmEWBQ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7MmEWGb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 201 XPAR OD_7MmEWGc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7MmEWGc-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:16Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 201 XPAR OD_7MmEWGe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-04-06T15:28:45Z FR0014005DA7 19.860000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7MmEdrm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth