Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From May 15 to May 19 2023

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:08:17Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7QQF95U-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:16:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,450000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7QQH6a0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:16:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,450000 EUR 23 XPAR OD_7QQH6a0-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:16:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,450000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QQH6q7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:16:30Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7QQHDL7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:24:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 175 XPAR OD_7QQJ7yB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:24:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 707 XPAR OD_7QQJ7yC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:24:32Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 15 CCXE OD_7QQJEjT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:28:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7QQK8fE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:32:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 109 XPAR OD_7QQL96E-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:32:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 98 CCXE OD_7QQLGNd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:32:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7QQLGNe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:36:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 116 XPAR OD_7QQM9XC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:40:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 103 XPAR OD_7QQN9yA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:44:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7QQOA93-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:47:55Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 54 CCXE OD_7QQP7iJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:48:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 77 XPAR OD_7QQPAaK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:52:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 76 XPAR OD_7QQQB0w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T07:56:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7QQRBRt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:04:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 143 XPAR OD_7QQTCJr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:08:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7QQUCkv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:10:14Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7QQUk33-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:12:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 71 XPAR OD_7QQVCve-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:20:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 126 XPAR OD_7QQXDXU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:24:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 61 XPAR OD_7QQYDyP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:28:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 57 XPAR OD_7QQZEPP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:36:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 120 XPAR OD_7QQbFHR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:38:16Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7QQbnc9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:44:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 112 XPAR OD_7QQdG9Z-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 114 XPAR OD_7QQfH1W-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T08:56:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7QQgHiM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T09:12:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 215 XPAR OD_7QQkJTE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T09:20:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 102 XPAR OD_7QQmKK7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T09:22:23Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 26 CCXE OD_7QQmuDj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T09:25:17Z FR0014005DA7 20,450000 EUR 93 CCXE OD_7QQndPz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T09:34:36Z FR0014005DA7 20,450000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7QQpyvm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T09:46:27Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 71 CCXE OD_7QQsxs4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T10:08:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 545 XPAR OD_7QQyPHf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T10:15:48Z FR0014005DA7 20,450000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7QR0M7j-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T10:16:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7QR0Q9Y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T11:19:58Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 72 CCXE OD_7QRGVY0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:04:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 917 XPAR OD_7QRRcPt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:12:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 71 XPAR OD_7QRTclb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:20:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 45 XPAR OD_7QRVdti-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:20:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7QRVdti-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:28:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 89 CCXE OD_7QRXiPA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:52:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 377 XPAR OD_7QRdiPz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:52:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 19 XPAR OD_7QRdiQ0-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:52:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 25 XPAR OD_7QRdiQ0-03 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T12:55:44Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 49 CCXE OD_7QRecLU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:00:11Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QRfjo7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:08:11Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 110 XPAR OD_7QRhkg3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:16:13Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 97 XPAR OD_7QRjm4J-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:24:13Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7QRlmwD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:29:38Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 24 CCXE OD_7QRn9Tu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:32:14Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 154 XPAR OD_7QRno4I-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 92 XPAR OD_7QRooVX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:36:14Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 42 XPAR OD_7QRooVX-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:40:15Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 109 XPAR OD_7QRppCL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T13:44:15Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7QRqpdG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:00:16Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 187 XPAR OD_7QRurdS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:00:16Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 22 XPAR OD_7QRurdT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:00:16Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 171 XPAR OD_7QRurdU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:04:18Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 124 XPAR OD_7QRvsae-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:08:18Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 41 XPAR OD_7QRwt1i-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:08:18Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7QRwt1i-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:12:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 93 XPAR OD_7QRxtim-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:16:20Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7QRyuPg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:17:44Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 20 CCXE OD_7QRzGGJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:20:21Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 94 XPAR OD_7QRzv76-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:24:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 84 XPAR OD_7QS0vnt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:28:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7QS1wEs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:32:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7QS2wfw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:33:49Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 1 CCXE OD_7QS3JIr-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:36:23Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 94 XPAR OD_7QS3xNL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:40:24Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7QS4y43-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:44:24Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7QS5yV0-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:48:25Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7QS6zC9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:48:25Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7QS6zC9-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:52:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7QS7ztK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:53:53Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 25 CCXE OD_7QS8MWA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:53:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,500000 EUR 132 XPAR OD_7QS8Mmw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T14:53:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 122 CCXE OD_7QS8MmJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:01:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7QSANep-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:05:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7QSBO5S-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:09:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7QSCOWQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:09:57Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 9 CCXE OD_7QSCPIg-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:13:58Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 90 CCXE OD_7QSDPzf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:13:59Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 165 CCXE OD_7QSDQFl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:14:01Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 591 XPAR OD_7QSDQhE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-15T15:24:41Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 76 CCXE OD_7QSG7Ge-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:16:44Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 25 XPAR OD_7QW7nXD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:16:44Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 103 XPAR OD_7QW7nXE-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:16:44Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 704 XPAR OD_7QW7nXF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:19:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7QW8NR2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:20:13Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 144 CCXE OD_7QW8ftx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:23:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 131 XPAR OD_7QW9Ns1-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:27:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 113 XPAR OD_7QWAOJ6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:31:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 107 XPAR OD_7QWBOjy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:35:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 127 XPAR OD_7QWCPR7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:39:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 109 XPAR OD_7QWDPs2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:43:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7QWEQJH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:47:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7QWFR03-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:51:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 79 XPAR OD_7QWGRR2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:53:08Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 48 CCXE OD_7QWGxeb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:53:08Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7QWGxec-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T07:59:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 150 XPAR OD_7QWIS2s-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:03:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7QWJSTq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:07:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7QWKTAw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:08:33Z FR0014005DA7 20,550000 EUR 43 CCXE OD_7QWKqWd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:11:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7QWLTs4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:19:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 133 XPAR OD_7QWNV06-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:23:06Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 65 XPAR OD_7QWOVR4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:25:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7QWP4oQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:31:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 121 XPAR OD_7QWQWZC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:35:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7QWRX09-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:39:08Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7QWSXhE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:43:08Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 56 XPAR OD_7QWTY8C-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:51:10Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 119 XPAR OD_7QWVZWM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:53:18Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7QWW6oe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T08:59:11Z FR0014005DA7 20,600000 EUR 110 XPAR OD_7QWXaeS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:07:18Z FR0014005DA7 20,850000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7QWZdLL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:11:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QWae2O-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:11:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 48 XPAR OD_7QWae2P-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:15:21Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 54 XPAR OD_7QWbezZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:23:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 111 XPAR OD_7QWdg7c-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:31:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 97 XPAR OD_7QWfgzY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:38:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7QWhaZj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:38:54Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 80 CCXE OD_7QWhaZk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:43:23Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 143 XPAR OD_7QWiiYm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:51:25Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7QWkjwq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T09:59:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 93 XPAR OD_7QWml4w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T10:08:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,850000 EUR 93 XPAR OD_7QWownV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T10:08:34Z FR0014005DA7 20,850000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7QWp3pl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T10:51:31Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 418 XPAR OD_7QWzs3U-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:00:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 42 CCXE OD_7QX25OQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:00:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7QX25OR-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:03:33Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 114 XPAR OD_7QX2trH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:11:33Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7QX4ujH-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:19:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7QX6w7M-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:27:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 67 XPAR OD_7QX8wzO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:39:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 102 XPAR OD_7QXByIK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:50:24Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7QXEhD6-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T11:50:24Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 247 XPAR OD_7QXEhD6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T12:14:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 60 XPAR OD_7QXKmbZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T12:22:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7QXMnTB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T12:26:36Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 90 XPAR OD_7QXNoAZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T12:30:52Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7QXOslJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T12:58:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 59 CCXE OD_7QXVja3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T13:27:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 59 CCXE OD_7QXd55c-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T13:42:09Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7QXgpPI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T13:42:09Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7QXgpPJ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T13:57:31Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 23 CCXE OD_7QXkhFu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T13:57:31Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 35 CCXE OD_7QXkhFv-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 24 CCXE OD_7QXofy5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 4 CCXE OD_7QXofy6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 14 CCXE OD_7QXofy6-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 16 CCXE OD_7QXofy7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 2 CCXE OD_7QXofyG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 504 XPAR OD_7QXofy9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 66 XPAR OD_7QXofy9-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 1471 XPAR OD_7QXofyA-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 102 XPAR OD_7QXofyB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:13:24Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7QXohDt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:21:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 154 XPAR OD_7QXqgoo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:21:19Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7QXqgop-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:21:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7QXqilf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:33:22Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 137 XPAR OD_7QXtipy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:37:23Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 97 XPAR OD_7QXujWm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:41:23Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 91 XPAR OD_7QXvjxy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:43:57Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 43 CCXE OD_7QXwO1Q-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:43:57Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7QXwO1R-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:45:24Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7QXwkes-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:49:25Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 97 XPAR OD_7QXxlM7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T14:53:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 91 XPAR OD_7QXym3J-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:04:10Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7QY1TZu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:04:10Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 19 CCXE OD_7QY1TZv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:13:29Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 250 XPAR OD_7QY3p0G-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:13:29Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7QY3p0G-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:13:29Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7QY3p0H-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:13:30Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7QY3pGP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:17:30Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 116 XPAR OD_7QY4phQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:19:46Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7QY5P4d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:21:31Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 141 XPAR OD_7QY5qOS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:24:41Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7QY6doh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:24:41Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 279 XPAR OD_7QY6dp2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-16T15:24:47Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 12 CCXE OD_7QY6fNQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T07:08:06Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7Qbw9K4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T07:16:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 61 CCXE OD_7Qby9vX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T07:28:33Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 61 CCXE OD_7Qc1ImE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T07:46:01Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7Qc5hPU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:04:12Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 1476 XPAR OD_7QcAGyM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:04:12Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 25 XPAR OD_7QcAGyN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:04:12Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QcAGyN-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:09:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 79 CCXE OD_7QcBbh6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:12:13Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 674 XPAR OD_7QcCIMV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:16:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7QcDJ3d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:20:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7QcEJUd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:24:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7QcFKBf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:32:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 128 XPAR OD_7QcHL3d-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:35:21Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7QcI7RP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:36:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 67 XPAR OD_7QcILUz-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T08:52:18Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 252 XPAR OD_7QcMNkk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:00:19Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 112 XPAR OD_7QcOOsn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:03:04Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 63 CCXE OD_7QcP63y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:04:20Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 62 XPAR OD_7QcPPa9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:08:20Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7QcQQ0t-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:16:21Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 116 XPAR OD_7QcSR8w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:20:22Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7QcTRqN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:24:23Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 59 XPAR OD_7QcUSX8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:26:59Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 53 CCXE OD_7QcV7N6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:32:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7QcWTvJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:44:27Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 99 XPAR OD_7QcZVkT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:44:27Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 49 XPAR OD_7QcZVkU-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:52:28Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 102 XPAR OD_7QcbWsY-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T09:56:13Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7QccTfO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:00:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 98 XPAR OD_7QcdY0Z-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:04:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7QceYRZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:12:30Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7QcgZZd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:20:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7QciaBv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:28:31Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7QckbZd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:31:27Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7QclLcA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:36:31Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 82 XPAR OD_7QcmcRo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:44:33Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7QcodqA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T10:52:34Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 79 XPAR OD_7Qcqexp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:00:34Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7Qcsfpq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:08:35Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7Qcugxp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:09:02Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 56 CCXE OD_7QcunzD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:16:36Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7Qcwi5u-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:24:37Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 71 XPAR OD_7QcyjU2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:32:38Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 69 XPAR OD_7Qd0kM6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:40:39Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7Qd2lU6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:48:40Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7Qd4mcA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:52:45Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7Qd5obb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T11:56:40Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 71 XPAR OD_7Qd6nkA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T12:04:41Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7Qd8ocQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T12:12:40Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 79 XPAR OD_7QdApDy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T12:20:40Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7QdCq5w-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T12:28:41Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 91 XPAR OD_7QdErDy-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T12:30:56Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 60 CCXE OD_7QdFQc5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T12:56:35Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7QdLsxo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:04:43Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 544 XPAR OD_7QdNvew-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:08:42Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7QdOvpj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:16:43Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 106 XPAR OD_7QdQwxo-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:20:43Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 57 XPAR OD_7QdRxet-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:28:17Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7QdTrlD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:28:44Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 111 XPAR OD_7QdTyWx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:32:45Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 127 XPAR OD_7QdUzEV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:36:45Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 142 XPAR OD_7QdVzv1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:40:47Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 117 XPAR OD_7QdX0c7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:41:35Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 63 CCXE OD_7QdXDMC-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:44:47Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 96 XPAR OD_7QdY13O-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:48:47Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 115 XPAR OD_7QdZ1U6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:52:47Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 110 XPAR OD_7Qda1v7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T13:56:47Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7Qdb2MO-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T14:00:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 72 CCXE OD_7QdbtgB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T14:00:47Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7Qdc2nQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T14:17:20Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 73 CCXE OD_7QdgDMx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T14:32:23Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 54 CCXE OD_7Qdk0HU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T15:03:23Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 114 CCXE OD_7Qdro9T-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T15:19:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 2407 XPAR OD_7Qdvo0v-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T15:21:48Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 63 CCXE OD_7QdwRc3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-17T15:24:41Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7QdxAcN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T07:08:19Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 73 CCXE OD_7QhmjLa-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T07:56:17Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 1969 XPAR OD_7Qhyo3D-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:00:17Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7QhzoUB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:04:17Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7Qi0ove-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:08:17Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7Qi1pM8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:12:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7Qi2pXP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:16:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7Qi3pxv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:16:22Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 301 CCXE OD_7Qi3rWT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:20:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 71 XPAR OD_7Qi4qOt-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:24:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7Qi5qZj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:28:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 63 XPAR OD_7Qi6r0y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:32:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 65 XPAR OD_7Qi7rRh-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:36:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 69 XPAR OD_7Qi8rsc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:40:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7Qi9sJb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:41:23Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7QiAA05-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:48:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 119 XPAR OD_7QiBtBp-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:52:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 65 XPAR OD_7QiCtcV-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T08:56:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 61 XPAR OD_7QiDu3R-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T09:03:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7QiFfZX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T09:04:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 115 XPAR OD_7QiFuvN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T09:24:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 298 XPAR OD_7QiKx6G-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T09:25:09Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7QiLB8y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:04:12Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 502 XPAR OD_7QiV0fc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:12:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 88 XPAR OD_7QiX1HK-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:20:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7QiZ29I-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:28:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7Qib31N-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:36:10Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7Qid3d1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:44:09Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7Qif4En-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T10:52:08Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7Qih4qb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T11:00:09Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 74 XPAR OD_7Qij5yi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T11:21:27Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 148 CCXE OD_7QioSRI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T11:56:08Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 515 XPAR OD_7QixBo6-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T12:04:07Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7QizCQ3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T12:12:06Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7Qj1D24-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:12:50Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7QjGV1C-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:12:50Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 63 CCXE OD_7QjGV1D-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:19:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 102 CCXE OD_7QjI414-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:19:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7QjI413-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:19:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7QjI41E-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:19:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 784 XPAR OD_7QjI41F-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:23:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7QjJ4T4-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:24:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 131 XPAR OD_7QjJKWA-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:31:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 71 XPAR OD_7QjL5Kx-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:35:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 29 XPAR OD_7QjM5lu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T13:35:03Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 130 XPAR OD_7QjM5lv-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 23 XPAR OD_7QjcDwB-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 104 XPAR OD_7QjcDwC-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QjcDwD-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 160 XPAR OD_7QjcDwD-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 476 XPAR OD_7QjcDwE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QjcDwE-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 17 XPAR OD_7QjcDwF-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:39:07Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7QjcDwF-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:43:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,850000 EUR 72 CCXE OD_7QjdCuF-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:43:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,850000 EUR 229 CCXE OD_7QjdCuG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:43:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,850000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7QjdCuQ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:43:02Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 121 XPAR OD_7QjdCuE-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:43:15Z FR0014005DA7 20,800000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7QjdGEd-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:46:31Z FR0014005DA7 20,750000 EUR 51 XPAR OD_7Qje5S9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T14:46:35Z FR0014005DA7 20,700000 EUR 135 XPAR OD_7Qje6UM-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T15:06:04Z FR0014005DA7 20,800000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7Qjj0RB-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T15:22:05Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 88 CCXE OD_7Qjn2OU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T15:27:40Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 123 XPAR OD_7QjoRlb-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-18T15:27:40Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 877 XPAR OD_7QjoRlc-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:08:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 74 CCXE OD_7QndDwX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:16:13Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 66 CCXE OD_7QnfFKq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:46:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 1000 XPAR OD_7QnmqnH-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:46:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 784 XPAR OD_7QnmqnI-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:46:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 100 XPAR OD_7QnmqnI-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:46:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 50 XPAR OD_7QnmqnX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T07:55:37Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 80 CCXE OD_7QnpAJq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T08:01:24Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 13 XPAR OD_7QnqcYN-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T08:17:52Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 339 XPAR OD_7QnulcJ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T08:22:00Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 63 CCXE OD_7Qnvo7z-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T08:25:53Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7QnwmkT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T08:49:55Z FR0014005DA7 21,200000 EUR 62 CCXE OD_7Qo2ps9-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:06:12Z FR0014005DA7 21,150000 EUR 377 XPAR OD_7Qo6w2V-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:06:13Z FR0014005DA7 21,150000 EUR 128 XPAR OD_7Qo6wIX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:26:58Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7QoCAH1-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:26:58Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7QoCAGu-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:26:58Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 52 XPAR OD_7QoCAH2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:26:58Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 309 XPAR OD_7QoCAH3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7QoI02a-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 152 XPAR OD_7QoI02Z-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 57 CCXE OD_7QoI02T-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T09:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 78 XPAR OD_7QoI02Y-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:02:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7QoL1rs-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:02:11Z FR0014005DA7 21,100000 EUR 151 XPAR OD_7QoL1rt-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:53:14Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 262 CCXE OD_7QoXsct-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:53:14Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 1037 XPAR OD_7QoXsd2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:53:14Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 313 XPAR OD_7QoXsd3-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:53:14Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 109 XPAR OD_7QoXsd3-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T10:53:14Z FR0014005DA7 21,050000 EUR 30 XPAR OD_7QoXsd8-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:01:15Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7QoZtou-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:09:16Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 63 XPAR OD_7QobuxG-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:21:18Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 37 XPAR OD_7QoewmS-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:21:18Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 59 XPAR OD_7QoewmT-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:29:20Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 24 XPAR OD_7QogyAe-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:29:20Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 43 XPAR OD_7QogyAf-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:37:23Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7QoizpP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:44:45Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 65 CCXE OD_7Qokqnj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:45:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 67 XPAR OD_7Qol1D5-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:45:25Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 4 XPAR OD_7Qol1D6-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T11:53:26Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 70 XPAR OD_7Qon2LL-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:01:28Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 43 XPAR OD_7Qop3ja-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:01:28Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7Qop3jZ-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:09:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 65 XPAR OD_7Qor4rf-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:09:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 23 XPAR OD_7Qor4rg-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:14:29Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 50 CCXE OD_7QosKu2-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:17:30Z FR0014005DA7 20,900000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7Qot5zU-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:49:34Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 57 XPAR OD_7Qp1AVj-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T12:49:34Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 146 XPAR OD_7Qp1AVk-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T13:14:28Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7Qp7RAP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T13:14:28Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 82 CCXE OD_7Qp7RAQ-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T13:40:44Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 79 CCXE OD_7QpE39n-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T13:59:58Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 70 CCXE OD_7QpItMX-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T14:19:32Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 68 CCXE OD_7QpNonq-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T14:34:37Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 5 XPAR OD_7QpRc9J-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T14:34:48Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 18 CCXE OD_7QpRf4G-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T14:34:48Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 40 CCXE OD_7QpRf4H-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T14:54:02Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 31 CCXE OD_7QpWVH7-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T14:54:02Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 44 CCXE OD_7QpWVH8-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:11:56Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 80 CCXE OD_7Qpb0fi-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:24:41Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 46 CCXE OD_7QpeDgP-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:24:41Z FR0014005DA7 21,000000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7QpeDgP-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:29:48Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 500 XPAR OD_7QpfVem-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:29:48Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 80 XPAR OD_7QpfVem-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 31 XPAR OD_7QpgvKk-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 138 XPAR OD_7QpgvKl-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 110 XPAR OD_7QpgvKl-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7QpgvKm-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 55 XPAR OD_7QpgvKm-02 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 111 XPAR OD_7QpgvKn-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 500 XPAR OD_7QpgvOT-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 665 XPAR OD_7QpgvOU-01 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-05-19T15:35:26Z FR0014005DA7 20,950000 EUR 500 XPAR OD_7QpgvQw-00 Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth