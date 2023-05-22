Exclusive Networks: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares From May 15 to May 19 2023
Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity Code of the
|
Date of the
|
Identity code
instrument
|
Total daily
|
Daily
|
Market
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-15
|
FR0014005DA7
|
1310
|
20,513092
|
CCXE
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-15
|
FR0014005DA7
|
8575
|
20,504163
|
XPAR
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-16
|
FR0014005DA7
|
1361
|
20,821639
|
CCXE
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-16
|
FR0014005DA7
|
9025
|
20,818044
|
XPAR
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-17
|
FR0014005DA7
|
1429
|
20,986774
|
CCXE
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-17
|
FR0014005DA7
|
9487
|
20,983124
|
XPAR
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-18
|
FR0014005DA7
|
1494
|
20,941600
|
CCXE
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-18
|
FR0014005DA7
|
8903
|
20,963990
|
XPAR
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-19
|
FR0014005DA7
|
1555
|
21,030032
|
CCXE
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-05-19
|
FR0014005DA7
|
9887
|
21,000167
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
53026
|
20,862086
|
|
Name of
|
Identity Code of the
|
Name of the
|
Identity code of the
|
Day/time of the
|
Identity
|
Price (per
|
Currency
|
Quantity
|
Market
|
Reference
|
Purpose of the buyback
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:08:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
62
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQF95U-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:16:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,450000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQH6a0-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:16:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,450000
|
EUR
|
23
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQH6a0-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:16:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,450000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQH6q7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:16:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
9
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQHDL7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:24:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQJ7yB-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:24:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
707
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQJ7yC-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:24:32Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
15
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQJEjT-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:28:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQK8fE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:32:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQL96E-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:32:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
98
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQLGNd-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:32:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
6
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQLGNe-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:36:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
116
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQM9XC-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:40:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
103
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQN9yA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:44:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQOA93-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:47:55Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
54
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQP7iJ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:48:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
77
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQPAaK-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:52:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
76
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQQB0w-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T07:56:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQRBRt-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:04:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
143
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQTCJr-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:08:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQUCkv-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:10:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
4
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQUk33-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:12:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
71
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQVCve-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:20:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
126
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQXDXU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:24:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
61
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQYDyP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:28:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQZEPP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:36:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
120
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQbFHR-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:38:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
18
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQbnc9-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:44:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
112
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQdG9Z-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
114
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQfH1W-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T08:56:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQgHiM-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T09:12:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
215
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQkJTE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T09:20:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
102
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQmKK7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T09:22:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
26
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQmuDj-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T09:25:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,450000
|
EUR
|
93
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQndPz-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T09:34:36Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,450000
|
EUR
|
50
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQpyvm-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T09:46:27Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
71
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QQsxs4-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T10:08:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
545
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QQyPHf-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T10:15:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,450000
|
EUR
|
62
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QR0M7j-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T10:16:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QR0Q9Y-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T11:19:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
72
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QRGVY0-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:04:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
917
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRRcPt-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:12:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
71
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRTclb-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:20:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
45
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRVdti-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:20:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
31
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRVdti-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:28:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
89
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QRXiPA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:52:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
377
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRdiPz-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:52:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRdiQ0-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:52:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRdiQ0-03
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T12:55:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
49
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QRecLU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:00:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRfjo7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:08:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
110
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRhkg3-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:16:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRjm4J-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:24:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRlmwD-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:29:38Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
24
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QRn9Tu-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:32:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
154
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRno4I-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:36:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRooVX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:36:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
42
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRooVX-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:40:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRppCL-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T13:44:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRqpdG-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:00:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
187
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRurdS-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:00:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRurdT-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:00:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
171
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRurdU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:04:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
124
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRvsae-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:08:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
41
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRwt1i-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:08:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRwt1i-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:12:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
93
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRxtim-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:16:20Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
89
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRyuPg-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:17:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
20
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QRzGGJ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:20:21Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
94
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QRzv76-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:24:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
84
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS0vnt-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:28:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
81
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS1wEs-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:32:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
89
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS2wfw-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:33:49Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
1
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QS3JIr-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:36:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
94
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS3xNL-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:40:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
88
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS4y43-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:44:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
82
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS5yV0-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:48:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS6zC9-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:48:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS6zC9-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:52:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
88
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS7ztK-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:53:53Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
25
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QS8MWA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:53:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,500000
|
EUR
|
132
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QS8Mmw-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T14:53:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
122
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QS8MmJ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:01:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QSANep-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:05:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QSBO5S-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:09:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QSCOWQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:09:57Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
9
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QSCPIg-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:13:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
90
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QSDPzf-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:13:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
165
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QSDQFl-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:14:01Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
591
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QSDQhE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-15T15:24:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
76
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QSG7Ge-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:16:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QW7nXD-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:16:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
103
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QW7nXE-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:16:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
704
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QW7nXF-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:19:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
83
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QW8NR2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:20:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
144
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QW8ftx-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:23:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
131
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QW9Ns1-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:27:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
113
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWAOJ6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:31:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
107
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWBOjy-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:35:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
127
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWCPR7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:39:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWDPs2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:43:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
88
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWEQJH-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:47:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
82
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWFR03-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:51:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
79
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWGRR2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:53:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
48
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWGxeb-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:53:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
57
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWGxec-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T07:59:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
150
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWIS2s-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:03:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWJSTq-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:07:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
82
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWKTAw-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:08:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,550000
|
EUR
|
43
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWKqWd-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:11:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWLTs4-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:19:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
133
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWNV06-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:23:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
65
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWOVR4-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:25:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
66
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWP4oQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:31:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
121
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWQWZC-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:35:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWRX09-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:39:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWSXhE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:43:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
56
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWTY8C-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:51:10Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
119
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWVZWM-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:53:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
64
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWW6oe-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T08:59:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,600000
|
EUR
|
110
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWXaeS-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:07:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,850000
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWZdLL-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:11:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWae2O-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:11:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
48
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWae2P-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:15:21Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
54
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWbezZ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:23:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
111
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWdg7c-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:31:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWfgzY-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:38:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
12
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWhaZj-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:38:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
80
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWhaZk-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:43:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
143
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWiiYm-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:51:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWkjwq-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T09:59:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
93
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWml4w-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T10:08:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,850000
|
EUR
|
93
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWownV-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T10:08:34Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,850000
|
EUR
|
64
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QWp3pl-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T10:51:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
418
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QWzs3U-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:00:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
42
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QX25OQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:00:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
18
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QX25OR-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:03:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
114
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QX2trH-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:11:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QX4ujH-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:19:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QX6w7M-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:27:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
67
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QX8wzO-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:39:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
102
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXByIK-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:50:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
64
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXEhD6-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T11:50:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
247
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXEhD6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T12:14:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
60
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXKmbZ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T12:22:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
40
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXMnTB-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T12:26:36Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
90
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXNoAZ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T12:30:52Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
62
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXOslJ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T12:58:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
59
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXVja3-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T13:27:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
59
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXd55c-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T13:42:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
57
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXgpPI-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T13:42:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
6
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXgpPJ-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T13:57:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
23
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXkhFu-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T13:57:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
35
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXkhFv-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
24
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXofy5-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
4
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXofy6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
14
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXofy6-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
16
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXofy7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
2
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXofyG-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
504
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXofy9-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXofy9-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
1471
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXofyA-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
102
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXofyB-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:13:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
6
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXohDt-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:21:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
154
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXqgoo-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:21:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXqgop-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:21:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
50
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXqilf-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:33:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
137
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXtipy-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:37:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXujWm-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:41:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXvjxy-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:43:57Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
43
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXwO1Q-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:43:57Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
12
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QXwO1R-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:45:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXwkes-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:49:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXxlM7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T14:53:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QXym3J-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:04:10Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QY1TZu-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:04:10Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
19
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QY1TZv-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:13:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
250
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY3p0G-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:13:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY3p0G-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:13:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
153
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY3p0H-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:13:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
70
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY3pGP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:17:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
116
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY4phQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:19:46Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QY5P4d-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:21:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
141
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY5qOS-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:24:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QY6doh-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:24:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
279
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QY6dp2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-16T15:24:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
12
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QY6fNQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T07:08:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
67
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qbw9K4-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T07:16:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
61
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qby9vX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T07:28:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
61
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qc1ImE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T07:46:01Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
67
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qc5hPU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:04:12Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
1476
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcAGyM-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:04:12Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcAGyN-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:04:12Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcAGyN-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:09:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
79
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QcBbh6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:12:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
674
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcCIMV-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:16:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
70
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcDJ3d-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:20:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
70
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcEJUd-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:24:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcFKBf-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:32:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
128
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcHL3d-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:35:21Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
66
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QcI7RP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:36:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
67
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcILUz-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T08:52:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
252
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcMNkk-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:00:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
112
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcOOsn-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:03:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
63
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QcP63y-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:04:20Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
62
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcPPa9-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:08:20Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcQQ0t-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:16:21Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
116
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcSR8w-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:20:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
58
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcTRqN-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:24:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
59
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcUSX8-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:26:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
53
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QcV7N6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:32:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcWTvJ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:44:27Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
99
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcZVkT-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:44:27Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcZVkU-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:52:28Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
102
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcbWsY-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T09:56:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
55
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QccTfO-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:00:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
98
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcdY0Z-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:04:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
50
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QceYRZ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:12:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcgZZd-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:20:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
81
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QciaBv-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:28:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
82
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QckbZd-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:31:27Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
57
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QclLcA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:36:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
82
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcmcRo-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:44:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcodqA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T10:52:34Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
79
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qcqexp-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:00:34Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qcsfpq-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:08:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qcugxp-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:09:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
56
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QcunzD-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:16:36Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qcwi5u-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:24:37Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
71
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QcyjU2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:32:38Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
69
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qd0kM6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:40:39Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qd2lU6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:48:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qd4mcA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:52:45Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
58
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qd5obb-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T11:56:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
71
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qd6nkA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T12:04:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qd8ocQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T12:12:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
79
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdApDy-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T12:20:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdCq5w-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T12:28:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdErDy-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T12:30:56Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
60
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdFQc5-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T12:56:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
58
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdLsxo-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:04:43Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
544
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdNvew-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:08:42Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
58
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdOvpj-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:16:43Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
106
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdQwxo-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:20:43Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdRxet-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:28:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
67
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdTrlD-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:28:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
111
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdTyWx-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:32:45Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
127
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdUzEV-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:36:45Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
142
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdVzv1-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:40:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
117
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdX0c7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:41:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
63
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdXDMC-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:44:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
96
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdY13O-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:48:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
115
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QdZ1U6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:52:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
110
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qda1v7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T13:56:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qdb2MO-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T14:00:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
72
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdbtgB-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T14:00:47Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qdc2nQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T14:17:20Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
73
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdgDMx-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T14:32:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
54
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qdk0HU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T15:03:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
114
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qdro9T-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T15:19:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
2407
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qdvo0v-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T15:21:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
63
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdwRc3-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-17T15:24:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
62
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QdxAcN-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T07:08:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
73
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QhmjLa-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T07:56:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
1969
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qhyo3D-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:00:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
75
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QhzoUB-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:04:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi0ove-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:08:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
88
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi1pM8-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:12:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi2pXP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:16:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
70
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi3pxv-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:16:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
301
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qi3rWT-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:20:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
71
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi4qOt-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:24:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi5qZj-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:28:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
63
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi6r0y-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:32:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
65
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi7rRh-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:36:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
69
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi8rsc-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:40:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qi9sJb-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:41:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
66
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QiAA05-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:48:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
119
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiBtBp-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:52:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
65
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiCtcV-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T08:56:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
61
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiDu3R-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T09:03:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QiFfZX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T09:04:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
115
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiFuvN-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T09:24:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
298
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiKx6G-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T09:25:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QiLB8y-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:04:12Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
502
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiV0fc-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:12:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
88
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiX1HK-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:20:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
81
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QiZ29I-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:28:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
83
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qib31N-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:36:10Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
83
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qid3d1-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:44:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qif4En-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T10:52:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qih4qb-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T11:00:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qij5yi-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T11:21:27Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
148
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QioSRI-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T11:56:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
515
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QixBo6-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T12:04:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QizCQ3-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T12:12:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qj1D24-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:12:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
58
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjGV1C-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:12:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
63
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjGV1D-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:19:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
102
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjI414-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:19:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjI413-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:19:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjI41E-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:19:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
784
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjI41F-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:23:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
57
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjJ4T4-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:24:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
131
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjJKWA-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:31:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
71
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjL5Kx-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:35:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
29
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjM5lu-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T13:35:03Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
130
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjM5lv-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
23
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwB-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
104
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwC-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwD-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
160
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwD-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
476
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwE-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwF-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:39:07Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjcDwF-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:43:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,850000
|
EUR
|
72
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjdCuF-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:43:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,850000
|
EUR
|
229
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjdCuG-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:43:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,850000
|
EUR
|
153
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjdCuQ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:43:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
121
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjdCuE-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:43:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,800000
|
EUR
|
67
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QjdGEd-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:46:31Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,750000
|
EUR
|
51
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qje5S9-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T14:46:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,700000
|
EUR
|
135
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qje6UM-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T15:06:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,800000
|
EUR
|
66
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qjj0RB-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T15:22:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
88
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qjn2OU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T15:27:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
123
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjoRlb-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-18T15:27:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
877
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QjoRlc-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:08:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
74
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QndDwX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:16:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
66
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QnfFKq-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:46:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
1000
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnmqnH-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:46:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
784
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnmqnI-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:46:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnmqnI-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:46:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
50
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnmqnX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T07:55:37Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
80
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QnpAJq-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T08:01:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnqcYN-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T08:17:52Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
339
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnulcJ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T08:22:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
63
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qnvo7z-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T08:25:53Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QnwmkT-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T08:49:55Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,200000
|
EUR
|
62
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qo2ps9-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:06:12Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,150000
|
EUR
|
377
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qo6w2V-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:06:13Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,150000
|
EUR
|
128
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qo6wIX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:26:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
53
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoCAH1-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:26:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
55
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QoCAGu-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:26:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
52
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoCAH2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:26:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
309
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoCAH3-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
153
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoI02a-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
152
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoI02Z-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
57
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QoI02T-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T09:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoI02Y-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:02:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoL1rs-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:02:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,100000
|
EUR
|
151
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoL1rt-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:53:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
262
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QoXsct-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:53:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
1037
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoXsd2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:53:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
313
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoXsd3-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:53:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoXsd3-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T10:53:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,050000
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoXsd8-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:01:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
64
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QoZtou-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:09:16Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
63
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QobuxG-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:21:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoewmS-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:21:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
59
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoewmT-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:29:20Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QogyAe-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:29:20Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
43
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QogyAf-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:37:23Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QoizpP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:44:45Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
65
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qokqnj-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:45:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
67
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qol1D5-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:45:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qol1D6-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T11:53:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
70
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qon2LL-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:01:28Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
43
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qop3ja-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:01:28Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qop3jZ-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:09:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
65
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qor4rf-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:09:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
23
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qor4rg-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:14:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
50
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QosKu2-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:17:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,900000
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qot5zU-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:49:34Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qp1AVj-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T12:49:34Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
146
|
XPAR
|
OD_7Qp1AVk-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T13:14:28Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qp7RAP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T13:14:28Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
82
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qp7RAQ-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T13:40:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
79
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpE39n-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T13:59:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
70
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpItMX-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T14:19:32Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
68
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpNonq-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T14:34:37Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpRc9J-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T14:34:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
18
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpRf4G-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T14:34:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
40
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpRf4H-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T14:54:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
31
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpWVH7-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T14:54:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
44
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpWVH8-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:11:56Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
80
|
CCXE
|
OD_7Qpb0fi-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:24:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
46
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpeDgP-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:24:41Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
21,000000
|
EUR
|
47
|
CCXE
|
OD_7QpeDgP-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:29:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
500
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpfVem-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:29:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpfVem-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
31
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvKk-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
138
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvKl-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
110
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvKl-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvKm-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvKm-02
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
111
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvKn-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
500
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvOT-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
665
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvOU-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
500
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvQw-00
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-05-19T15:35:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
20,950000
|
EUR
|
881
|
XPAR
|
OD_7QpgvQx-01
|
Cover free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005482/en/
Exclusive Networks