GNW-Adhoc: New Phase 3 data with aprocitentan for patients with resistant hypertension has been presented at the European Society of Hypertension Annual Meeting 2023

^Allschwil, Switzerland - June 26, 2023 Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that further data for aprocitentan, Idorsia's investigational dual endothelin receptor antagonist evaluating the treatment of patients with resistant hypertension, were presented as an oral presentation entitled "Effects of the dual endothelin antagonist aprocitentan on ambulatory blood pressure indices in patients with resistant hypertension - results from the PRECISION study" by Prof. Markus Schlaich, MD, at the European Society of Hypertension's 32(nd) European Meeting of Hypertension and Cardiovascular Protection. The Phase 3 PRECISION study demonstrated both the safety and the efficacy of aprocitentan to lower office blood pressure (BP) in patients with resistant hypertension. The presentation focused on the effects on relevant indices of ambulatory BP measurements (ABPM), including post-hoc analysis of patients at high risk of cardiovascular events based on night-time BP values. Ambulatory BP, and particularly nighttime ambulatory BP, is a better predictor of cardiovascular outcomes than office BP.(1,2) One aspect of ABPM is the ability to record the variation of BP during a 24-hour period. The placebo-corrected systolic BP-lowering by aprocitentan at week 4 was more pronounced during night-time (-5.1 and -7.4 mmHg) compared with daytime (-3.8 and -5.3mmHg) for the 12.5 and 25mg doses, respectively. Physiologically BP is on average 10% lower during the night, a phenomenon called "dipping". Patients who don't achieve this 10% decrease are called "non-dippers" and are at increased risk of cardiovascular events(3). At baseline, non-dipper (defined as participants with average night-time decrease of less than 10%) rates were 66%, 62%, and 60% for the 12.5mg, 25mg of aprocitentan, and placebo groups, respectively. In non-dippers, aprocitentan induced a particularly pronounced reduction in night-time systolic BP compared with dippers for both 12.5mg (- 11.25 vs -2.79mmHg; pÂ°