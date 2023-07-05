AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Exclusive Networks : Statement of transactions in own shares from July 3 to July 4, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

Date of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily Weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-07-03

FR0014005DA7

3354

19,628545

CCXE

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-07-03

FR0014005DA7

10537

19,625802

XPAR

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

2023-07-04

FR0014005DA7

4178

19,521455

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

18069

19,602184

 

Name of the issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)

Name of the broker

Identity code of the broker

Day/time of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Price (per unit)

Currency

Quantity bought

Market (MIC Code)

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:04:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,960000

EUR

78

CCXE

OD_7V2jrB5-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:12:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

105

XPAR

OD_7V2m4Xo-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:12:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7V2m4Xo-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:17:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

321

XPAR

OD_7V2nLES-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:17:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

321

CCXE

OD_7V2nLE4-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:17:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

608

XPAR

OD_7V2nLEK-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:17:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

189

XPAR

OD_7V2nLEK-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:23:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

187

XPAR

OD_7V2oqHA-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:23:57Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7V2oqOf-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:36:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

125

XPAR

OD_7V2ryIr-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:36:22Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

26

XPAR

OD_7V2ryIs-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T07:54:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

150

CCXE

OD_7V2wcy3-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T08:00:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

29

XPAR

OD_7V2y1wv-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T08:20:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

113

XPAR

OD_7V334uP-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T08:28:29Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

46

XPAR

OD_7V355m6-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T08:44:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

1000

XPAR

OD_7V398Yt-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T08:44:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

103

XPAR

OD_7V398Z2-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T08:44:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,700000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7V398Z2-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:47:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

209

XPAR

OD_7V3P4Dh-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:47:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

453

CCXE

OD_7V3P4DS-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:47:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

217

CCXE

OD_7V3P4DS-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:47:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

219

XPAR

OD_7V3P4DW-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:47:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

726

XPAR

OD_7V3P4DX-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:47:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

95

CCXE

OD_7V3P4lp-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T09:48:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

222

XPAR

OD_7V3PJp8-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:08:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7V3UMdI-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:08:52Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

16

XPAR

OD_7V3UMdJ-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:16:54Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7V3WO1R-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:50:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

109

XPAR

OD_7V3ekw5-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:50:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

95

XPAR

OD_7V3ekw4-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:50:09Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

258

XPAR

OD_7V3ekw4-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:51:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7V3eyp7-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:51:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

95

CCXE

OD_7V3eyp8-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T10:51:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

75

CCXE

OD_7V3eyp8-03

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T11:04:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

69

XPAR

OD_7V3iUXi-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T11:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

32

XPAR

OD_7V3kVfn-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T11:13:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

58

XPAR

OD_7V3kVfn-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T11:53:50Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7V3un2I-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T11:54:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

209

XPAR

OD_7V3uxR3-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T12:45:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

126

CCXE

OD_7V47jEV-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T12:45:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

77

CCXE

OD_7V47jEW-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T12:45:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

135

CCXE

OD_7V47jEW-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T12:45:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

92

XPAR

OD_7V47jEl-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T12:45:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

176

XPAR

OD_7V47jEm-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T12:45:14Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

470

XPAR

OD_7V47jEm-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:02:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

131

XPAR

OD_7V4C7Al-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:02:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

36

XPAR

OD_7V4C7Am-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:02:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

46

XPAR

OD_7V4C7Am-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:02:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,680000

EUR

101

XPAR

OD_7V4C7Qo-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:07:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7V4DSUJ-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:12:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

58

CCXE

OD_7V4EZoy-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:12:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

44

CCXE

OD_7V4EZoy-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7V4KHCB-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:35:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

29

CCXE

OD_7V4KHCC-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

83

XPAR

OD_7V4OYUj-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

233

XPAR

OD_7V4OYUk-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

125

CCXE

OD_7V4OYU6-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7V4OYU6-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

88

CCXE

OD_7V4OYU7-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

87

XPAR

OD_7V4OYUA-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

40

XPAR

OD_7V4OYUA-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:04Z

FR0014005DA7

19,660000

EUR

1088

XPAR

OD_7V4OYUB-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T13:52:12Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

54

CCXE

OD_7V4Oaa8-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:10:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

20

XPAR

OD_7V4T7HW-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:10:11Z

FR0014005DA7

19,620000

EUR

101

XPAR

OD_7V4T7HX-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:21:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

23

CCXE

OD_7V4W5Cd-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:21:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7V4W5Cd-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:21:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

64

CCXE

OD_7V4W5Ce-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:26:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

33

CCXE

OD_7V4X69f-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:26:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,640000

EUR

45

CCXE

OD_7V4X69g-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:29:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,580000

EUR

136

XPAR

OD_7V4XzPE-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:29:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,580000

EUR

124

XPAR

OD_7V4XzPE-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:29:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

81

CCXE

OD_7V4XzOi-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:29:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

481

XPAR

OD_7V4XzOt-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:29:33Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

101

XPAR

OD_7V4XzOt-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:38:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

52

CCXE

OD_7V4a9Qw-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:38:08Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

81

XPAR

OD_7V4a9RB-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:45:34Z

FR0014005DA7

19,580000

EUR

179

XPAR

OD_7V4c1ZP-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7V4csWy-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:48:58Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

70

CCXE

OD_7V4csWy-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:49:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

127

XPAR

OD_7V4ctXX-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:56:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

55

CCXE

OD_7V4ef0i-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:56:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7V4ef0t-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:56:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

125

XPAR

OD_7V4ef0u-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:56:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

210

XPAR

OD_7V4ef0v-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:58:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

67

XPAR

OD_7V4fHTj-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T14:59:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,480000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7V4fZ1c-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:00:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,440000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7V4fogm-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:07:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

51

CCXE

OD_7V4heUp-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:07:55Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7V4heUv-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:16:06Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

47

CCXE

OD_7V4jiDX-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:17:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

6

CCXE

OD_7V4jwFV-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:17:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

99

CCXE

OD_7V4jxWe-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:17:05Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7V4jxWo-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:17:46Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

61

XPAR

OD_7V4k8Ee-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:19:26Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

56

XPAR

OD_7V4kYFX-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

69

XPAR

OD_7V4m4q7-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:25:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

296

XPAR

OD_7V4m4q8-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:29:40Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

67

CCXE

OD_7V4n7ym-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:29:48Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

129

XPAR

OD_7V4nA34-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:29:59Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

75

XPAR

OD_7V4nCha-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-03T15:35:24Z

FR0014005DA7

19,500000

EUR

35

XPAR

OD_7V4oZNa-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T07:19:25Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

1

XPAR

OD_7V8eEBx-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T07:20:02Z

FR0014005DA7

19,520000

EUR

6

XPAR

OD_7V8eO0U-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T09:04:21Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

1150

XPAR

OD_7V94e8U-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T09:33:19Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

153

XPAR

OD_7V9BwNM-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T09:44:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

245

XPAR

OD_7V9Ecy8-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T09:44:00Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

72

XPAR

OD_7V9Ecy9-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T12:17:56Z

FR0014005DA7

19,600000

EUR

776

XPAR

OD_7V9rNgi-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T12:19:30Z

FR0014005DA7

19,540000

EUR

68

XPAR

OD_7V9rm91-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T12:31:38Z

FR0014005DA7

19,460000

EUR

53

XPAR

OD_7V9upYF-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T13:22:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

73

XPAR

OD_7VA7Zhp-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T13:22:15Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

178

XPAR

OD_7VA7Zhq-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T13:33:17Z

FR0014005DA7

19,380000

EUR

85

XPAR

OD_7VAALmx-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

89

XPAR

OD_7VAKvfF-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

12

XPAR

OD_7VAKvfG-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

33

XPAR

OD_7VAKvfp-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

43

XPAR

OD_7VAKvfp-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

328

XPAR

OD_7VAKvfq-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:15:18Z

FR0014005DA7

19,420000

EUR

64

XPAR

OD_7VAKvfZ-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T14:44:35Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

3

XPAR

OD_7VASImT-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7VAXcuv-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

36

XPAR

OD_7VAXcuw-01

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

264

XPAR

OD_7VAXcux-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

21

XPAR

OD_7VAXcux-02

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

9

XPAR

OD_7VAXcuy-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

10

XPAR

OD_7VAXcvF-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

18

XPAR

OD_7VAXcvm-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:05:44Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

182

XPAR

OD_7VAXcvN-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:18:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

117

XPAR

OD_7VAarpn-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:18:36Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

69

XPAR

OD_7VAarps-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks

969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74

Kepler Cheuvreux SA

9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84

2023-07-04T15:20:39Z

FR0014005DA7

19,400000

EUR

2

XPAR

OD_7VAbNmA-00

over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705538511/en/

Exclusive Networks

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Exclu­­sive ­­Netwo­­rks

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Bundesregierung: Ausbau von Glasfaser und Mobilfunk nimmt Fahrt auf

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Bundesregierung: Ausbau von Glasfaser und Mobilfunk nimmt Fahrt auf

China beschränkt Exporte von Rohstoffen für Chip-Industrie

 · Uhr · Reuters
China beschränkt Exporte von Rohstoffen für Chip-Industrie

Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf SAP, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens

Werbung
· Uhr · Vontobel
LBBW Kapitalmärkte Daily

Stimmung in der US-Industrie bleibt mau

Werbung
· Uhr · Landesbank Baden-Württemberg
Stimmung in der US-Industrie bleibt mau

ROUNDUP: Bundesregierung: Ausbau von Glasfaser und Mobilfunk nimmt Fahrt auf

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumne

    Das zweite Halbjahr wird gefährlich

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße
  2. Dax Tagesrückblick

    Dax sinkt weiter - Ohne USA fehlen Impulse

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. onvista Mahlzeit

    Rivian | Meta | Bitcoin ETFs wären eine Goldgrube für Coinbase

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden