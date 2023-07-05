Exclusive Networks : Statement of transactions in own shares from July 3 to July 4, 2023
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity Code of the Issuer
|
Date of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily Weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-07-03
|
FR0014005DA7
|
3354
|
19,628545
|
CCXE
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-07-03
|
FR0014005DA7
|
10537
|
19,625802
|
XPAR
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
2023-07-04
|
FR0014005DA7
|
4178
|
19,521455
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
18069
|
19,602184
|
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|
Name of the broker
|
Identity code of the broker
|
Day/time of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Price (per unit)
|
Currency
|
Quantity bought
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
Reference number of the transaction
|
Purpose of the buyback
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:04:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,960000
|
EUR
|
78
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V2jrB5-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:12:56Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
105
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2m4Xo-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:12:56Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2m4Xo-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
321
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2nLES-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
321
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V2nLE4-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
608
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2nLEK-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
189
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2nLEK-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:23:56Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
187
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2oqHA-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:23:57Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
55
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V2oqOf-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:36:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2ryIr-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:36:22Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2ryIs-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T07:54:52Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
150
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V2wcy3-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T08:00:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
29
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V2y1wv-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T08:20:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
113
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V334uP-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T08:28:29Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
46
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V355m6-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T08:44:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,700000
|
EUR
|
1000
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V398Yt-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T08:44:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,700000
|
EUR
|
103
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V398Z2-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T08:44:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,700000
|
EUR
|
32
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V398Z2-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
209
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3P4Dh-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
453
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3P4DS-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
217
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3P4DS-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
219
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3P4DW-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
726
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3P4DX-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:47:52Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
95
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3P4lp-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T09:48:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
222
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3PJp8-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:08:52Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
53
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3UMdI-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:08:52Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3UMdJ-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:16:54Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3WO1R-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3ekw5-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3ekw4-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:50:09Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
258
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3ekw4-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:51:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
51
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3eyp7-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:51:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
95
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3eyp8-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T10:51:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
75
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3eyp8-03
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T11:04:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
69
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3iUXi-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T11:13:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
32
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3kVfn-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T11:13:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
58
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3kVfn-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T11:53:50Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
33
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V3un2I-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T11:54:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
209
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V3uxR3-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
126
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V47jEV-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
77
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V47jEW-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
135
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V47jEW-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V47jEl-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
176
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V47jEm-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
470
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V47jEm-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:02:39Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
131
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4C7Al-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:02:39Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
36
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4C7Am-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:02:39Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
46
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4C7Am-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:02:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,680000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4C7Qo-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:07:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
44
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4DSUJ-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:12:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
58
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4EZoy-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:12:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
44
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4EZoy-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:35:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
64
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4KHCB-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:35:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
29
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4KHCC-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
83
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4OYUj-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
233
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4OYUk-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
125
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4OYU6-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
33
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4OYU6-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
88
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4OYU7-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4OYUA-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
40
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4OYUA-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,660000
|
EUR
|
1088
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4OYUB-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T13:52:12Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,540000
|
EUR
|
54
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4Oaa8-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:10:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4T7HW-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:10:11Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,620000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4T7HX-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:21:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
23
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4W5Cd-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:21:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
55
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4W5Cd-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:21:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
64
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4W5Ce-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:26:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
33
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4X69f-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:26:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,640000
|
EUR
|
45
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4X69g-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,580000
|
EUR
|
136
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4XzPE-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,580000
|
EUR
|
124
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4XzPE-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
81
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4XzOi-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
481
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4XzOt-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
101
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4XzOt-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:38:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,540000
|
EUR
|
52
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4a9Qw-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:38:08Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,540000
|
EUR
|
81
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4a9RB-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:45:34Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,580000
|
EUR
|
179
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4c1ZP-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:48:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,540000
|
EUR
|
55
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4csWy-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:48:58Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,540000
|
EUR
|
70
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4csWy-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:49:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
127
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4ctXX-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
55
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4ef0i-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4ef0t-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4ef0u-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
210
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4ef0v-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:58:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,480000
|
EUR
|
67
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4fHTj-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T14:59:38Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,480000
|
EUR
|
51
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4fZ1c-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:00:38Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,440000
|
EUR
|
72
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4fogm-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:07:55Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
51
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4heUp-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:07:55Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4heUv-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:16:06Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
47
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4jiDX-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:17:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
6
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4jwFV-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:17:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
99
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4jxWe-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:17:05Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4jxWo-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:17:46Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
61
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4k8Ee-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:19:26Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
56
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4kYFX-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:25:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,500000
|
EUR
|
69
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4m4q7-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:25:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,500000
|
EUR
|
296
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4m4q8-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:29:40Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,500000
|
EUR
|
67
|
CCXE
|
OD_7V4n7ym-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:29:48Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,500000
|
EUR
|
129
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4nA34-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:29:59Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,500000
|
EUR
|
75
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4nCha-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-03T15:35:24Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,500000
|
EUR
|
35
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V4oZNa-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T07:19:25Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V8eEBx-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T07:20:02Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,520000
|
EUR
|
6
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V8eO0U-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T09:04:21Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
1150
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V94e8U-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T09:33:19Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
153
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V9BwNM-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T09:44:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
245
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V9Ecy8-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T09:44:00Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
72
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V9Ecy9-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T12:17:56Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,600000
|
EUR
|
776
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V9rNgi-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T12:19:30Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,540000
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V9rm91-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T12:31:38Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,460000
|
EUR
|
53
|
XPAR
|
OD_7V9upYF-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T13:22:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VA7Zhp-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T13:22:15Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
178
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VA7Zhq-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T13:33:17Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,380000
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAALmx-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
89
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAKvfF-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAKvfG-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
33
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAKvfp-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
43
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAKvfp-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
328
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAKvfq-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,420000
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAKvfZ-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T14:44:35Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VASImT-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcuv-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
36
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcuw-01
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
264
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcux-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcux-02
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
9
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcuy-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcvF-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcvm-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
182
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAXcvN-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:18:36Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
117
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAarpn-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:18:36Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
69
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAarps-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
|
Exclusive Networks
|
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
|
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
|
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
|
2023-07-04T15:20:39Z
|
FR0014005DA7
|
19,400000
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
OD_7VAbNmA-00
|
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
