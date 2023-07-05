Exclusive Networks : Statement of transactions in own shares from July 3 to July 4, 2023

Name of the issuer Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Name of the broker Identity code of the broker Day/time of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Price (per unit) Currency Quantity bought Market (MIC Code) Reference number of the transaction Purpose of the buyback

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:04:08Z FR0014005DA7 19,960000 EUR 78 CCXE OD_7V2jrB5-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:12:56Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 105 XPAR OD_7V2m4Xo-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:12:56Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7V2m4Xo-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:17:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 321 XPAR OD_7V2nLES-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:17:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 321 CCXE OD_7V2nLE4-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:17:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 608 XPAR OD_7V2nLEK-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:17:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 189 XPAR OD_7V2nLEK-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:23:56Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 187 XPAR OD_7V2oqHA-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:23:57Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7V2oqOf-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:36:22Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7V2ryIr-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:36:22Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 26 XPAR OD_7V2ryIs-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T07:54:52Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 150 CCXE OD_7V2wcy3-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T08:00:26Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 29 XPAR OD_7V2y1wv-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T08:20:29Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 113 XPAR OD_7V334uP-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T08:28:29Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 46 XPAR OD_7V355m6-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T08:44:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,700000 EUR 1000 XPAR OD_7V398Yt-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T08:44:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,700000 EUR 103 XPAR OD_7V398Z2-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T08:44:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,700000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7V398Z2-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:47:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 209 XPAR OD_7V3P4Dh-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:47:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 453 CCXE OD_7V3P4DS-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:47:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 217 CCXE OD_7V3P4DS-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:47:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 219 XPAR OD_7V3P4DW-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:47:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 726 XPAR OD_7V3P4DX-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:47:52Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 95 CCXE OD_7V3P4lp-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T09:48:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 222 XPAR OD_7V3PJp8-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:08:52Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7V3UMdI-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:08:52Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 16 XPAR OD_7V3UMdJ-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:16:54Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 92 XPAR OD_7V3WO1R-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 109 XPAR OD_7V3ekw5-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 95 XPAR OD_7V3ekw4-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:50:09Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 258 XPAR OD_7V3ekw4-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:51:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7V3eyp7-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:51:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 95 CCXE OD_7V3eyp8-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T10:51:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 75 CCXE OD_7V3eyp8-03 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T11:04:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 69 XPAR OD_7V3iUXi-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T11:13:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 32 XPAR OD_7V3kVfn-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T11:13:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 58 XPAR OD_7V3kVfn-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T11:53:50Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 33 CCXE OD_7V3un2I-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T11:54:30Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 209 XPAR OD_7V3uxR3-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T12:45:14Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 126 CCXE OD_7V47jEV-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T12:45:14Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 77 CCXE OD_7V47jEW-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T12:45:14Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 135 CCXE OD_7V47jEW-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T12:45:14Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 92 XPAR OD_7V47jEl-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T12:45:14Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 176 XPAR OD_7V47jEm-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T12:45:14Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 470 XPAR OD_7V47jEm-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:02:39Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 131 XPAR OD_7V4C7Al-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:02:39Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 36 XPAR OD_7V4C7Am-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:02:39Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 46 XPAR OD_7V4C7Am-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:02:40Z FR0014005DA7 19,680000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7V4C7Qo-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:07:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 44 CCXE OD_7V4DSUJ-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:12:26Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 58 CCXE OD_7V4EZoy-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:12:26Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 44 CCXE OD_7V4EZoy-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7V4KHCB-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:35:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 29 CCXE OD_7V4KHCC-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 83 XPAR OD_7V4OYUj-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 233 XPAR OD_7V4OYUk-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 125 CCXE OD_7V4OYU6-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 33 CCXE OD_7V4OYU6-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 88 CCXE OD_7V4OYU7-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 87 XPAR OD_7V4OYUA-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 40 XPAR OD_7V4OYUA-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:04Z FR0014005DA7 19,660000 EUR 1088 XPAR OD_7V4OYUB-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T13:52:12Z FR0014005DA7 19,540000 EUR 54 CCXE OD_7V4Oaa8-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:10:11Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 20 XPAR OD_7V4T7HW-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:10:11Z FR0014005DA7 19,620000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7V4T7HX-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:21:58Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 23 CCXE OD_7V4W5Cd-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:21:58Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7V4W5Cd-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:21:58Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 64 CCXE OD_7V4W5Ce-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:26:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 33 CCXE OD_7V4X69f-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:26:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,640000 EUR 45 CCXE OD_7V4X69g-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:29:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,580000 EUR 136 XPAR OD_7V4XzPE-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:29:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,580000 EUR 124 XPAR OD_7V4XzPE-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:29:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 81 CCXE OD_7V4XzOi-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:29:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 481 XPAR OD_7V4XzOt-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:29:33Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 101 XPAR OD_7V4XzOt-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:38:08Z FR0014005DA7 19,540000 EUR 52 CCXE OD_7V4a9Qw-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:38:08Z FR0014005DA7 19,540000 EUR 81 XPAR OD_7V4a9RB-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:45:34Z FR0014005DA7 19,580000 EUR 179 XPAR OD_7V4c1ZP-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:48:58Z FR0014005DA7 19,540000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7V4csWy-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:48:58Z FR0014005DA7 19,540000 EUR 70 CCXE OD_7V4csWy-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:49:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 127 XPAR OD_7V4ctXX-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:56:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 55 CCXE OD_7V4ef0i-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:56:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7V4ef0t-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:56:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 125 XPAR OD_7V4ef0u-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:56:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 210 XPAR OD_7V4ef0v-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:58:30Z FR0014005DA7 19,480000 EUR 67 XPAR OD_7V4fHTj-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T14:59:38Z FR0014005DA7 19,480000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7V4fZ1c-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:00:38Z FR0014005DA7 19,440000 EUR 72 XPAR OD_7V4fogm-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:07:55Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 51 CCXE OD_7V4heUp-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:07:55Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7V4heUv-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:16:06Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 47 CCXE OD_7V4jiDX-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:17:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 6 CCXE OD_7V4jwFV-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:17:05Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 99 CCXE OD_7V4jxWe-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:17:05Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7V4jxWo-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:17:46Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 61 XPAR OD_7V4k8Ee-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:19:26Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 56 XPAR OD_7V4kYFX-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:25:30Z FR0014005DA7 19,500000 EUR 69 XPAR OD_7V4m4q7-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:25:30Z FR0014005DA7 19,500000 EUR 296 XPAR OD_7V4m4q8-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:29:40Z FR0014005DA7 19,500000 EUR 67 CCXE OD_7V4n7ym-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:29:48Z FR0014005DA7 19,500000 EUR 129 XPAR OD_7V4nA34-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:29:59Z FR0014005DA7 19,500000 EUR 75 XPAR OD_7V4nCha-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-03T15:35:24Z FR0014005DA7 19,500000 EUR 35 XPAR OD_7V4oZNa-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T07:19:25Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 1 XPAR OD_7V8eEBx-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T07:20:02Z FR0014005DA7 19,520000 EUR 6 XPAR OD_7V8eO0U-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T09:04:21Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 1150 XPAR OD_7V94e8U-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T09:33:19Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 153 XPAR OD_7V9BwNM-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T09:44:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 245 XPAR OD_7V9Ecy8-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T09:44:00Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 72 XPAR OD_7V9Ecy9-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T12:17:56Z FR0014005DA7 19,600000 EUR 776 XPAR OD_7V9rNgi-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T12:19:30Z FR0014005DA7 19,540000 EUR 68 XPAR OD_7V9rm91-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T12:31:38Z FR0014005DA7 19,460000 EUR 53 XPAR OD_7V9upYF-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T13:22:15Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 73 XPAR OD_7VA7Zhp-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T13:22:15Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 178 XPAR OD_7VA7Zhq-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T13:33:17Z FR0014005DA7 19,380000 EUR 85 XPAR OD_7VAALmx-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:15:18Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 89 XPAR OD_7VAKvfF-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:15:18Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 12 XPAR OD_7VAKvfG-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:15:18Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 33 XPAR OD_7VAKvfp-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:15:18Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 43 XPAR OD_7VAKvfp-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:15:18Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 328 XPAR OD_7VAKvfq-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:15:18Z FR0014005DA7 19,420000 EUR 64 XPAR OD_7VAKvfZ-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T14:44:35Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 3 XPAR OD_7VASImT-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 18 XPAR OD_7VAXcuv-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 36 XPAR OD_7VAXcuw-01 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 264 XPAR OD_7VAXcux-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 21 XPAR OD_7VAXcux-02 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 9 XPAR OD_7VAXcuy-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 10 XPAR OD_7VAXcvF-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 18 XPAR OD_7VAXcvm-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:05:44Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 182 XPAR OD_7VAXcvN-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:18:36Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 117 XPAR OD_7VAarpn-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth

Exclusive Networks 969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74 Kepler Cheuvreux SA 9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84 2023-07-04T15:18:36Z FR0014005DA7 19,400000 EUR 69 XPAR OD_7VAarps-00 over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth