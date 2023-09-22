AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Eutelsat Communications: Information Related to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares on the Date of Publication of the Notice of Meeting

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article R. 22-10-23 2° of the French Commercial Code)

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL):

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

Number of voting rights exercisable 1

Total of theoretical voting rights 2

September 22 2023

248 926 325

248 456 668

248 926 325

________________________
1 The total number of voting rights exercisable at general meetings is calculated excluding shares without voting rights
2 In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230922823778/en/

Eutelsat Communications
T +33 1 53 98 47 47
F +33 1 53 98 37 00
www.eutelsat.com

