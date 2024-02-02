Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: 123fahrschule SE - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu 123fahrschule SE Unternehmen: 123fahrschule SE ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9 Anlass der Studie: Empfehlung: BUY seit: 02.02.2024 Kursziel: 8.70 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Topic: 123fahrschule looks set to report a decent set of FY '23 figures in Q1. Here is what investors can expect from the release: After a strong first nine months, we expect the company to keep up the momentum and report an increase in total sales by 21% yoy to EUR 20.2m (eNuW; eCons: EUR 20.9m), driven by strong growth of the Private Customer segment to EUR 15.9m (+18% yoy) as well as the Professional Drivers Education segment, which is seen to more than double yoy to EUR 2.2m. The Education segment however is seen to provide a muted development and come in at EUR 2.2m (+1% yoy), although we expect a sequential improvement in Q4 (flat yoy vs -14% in Q3). Despite a neutral EBITDA at 9M '23, the company is seen to report a FY EBITDA of EUR -0.7m as profitability is seasonally weak in Q4 due to (1) students' general reluctance to take driving lessons during Christmas and (2) higher other OpEx based on the built up of provisions, especially vacation accruals, which happens almost entirely at YE. Still, this will be a significant improvement compared to a negative EUR 2.7m EBITDA in FY '22, thanks to the successful implementation of cost-cutting measures leading to efficiency gains. What to expect for FY '24e: 123fahrschule looks set to remain on its growth path, as sales is seen to increase by 13% to EUR 22.9m (eNuW; eCons: EUR 24.7m), which should be largely driven by the Private Customer segment (+12% yoy to EUR 17.8m) based on increased capacity of driving instructor FTEs (+22% yoy at YE '24e). Mind you, 123fahrschule is seen to cope well with the general shortage of driving instructors thanks to its own driving instructor training centers. Moreover, we expect another strong growth contribution from the Professional Driver Education segment (+20% yoy to EUR 2.6m), as an increased focus on corporate clients (i.e. logistics, retail, agriculture) is seen to offset a possible negative effect of the current government budget crisis on the awarding of education vouchers. Against this backdrop, EBITDA is seen to further improve to a neutral level (eNuW; eCons: EUR 2.1m) before turning positive in FY '25e (eNuW: EUR 2.2m; eCons: EUR 3.5m). Keep in mind, that the likely return of online theory in 2025 is seen to allow for higher capacities and improved constructor utilization, thus supporting growth and profitability at 123fahrschule. Valuation looks undemanding at 0.6 EV/Sales '23e. Reiterate BUY, EUR 8.70 PT based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/28783.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden

www.nuways-ag.com/research. Kontakt für Rückfragen NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++ -------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. °