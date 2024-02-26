Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from February 19th to February 23rd, 2024
Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/19/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
90,0190
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/20/2024
|FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
89,1360
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/21/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
89,2804
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/22/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
90,3571
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND SA
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
|
2/23/2024
|
FR0010307819
|
21 053
|
90,1240
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
105 265
|
89,7833
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226768391/en/
Legrand