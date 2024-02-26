AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Legrand: Statement of Transactions in Own Shares from February 19th to February 23rd, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument 

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market         (MIC Code) 

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/19/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

90,0190

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/20/2024

 FR0010307819

21 053

89,1360

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/21/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

89,2804

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/22/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

90,3571

XPAR

LEGRAND SA

969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90

2/23/2024

FR0010307819

21 053

90,1240

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

105 265

89,7833

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226768391/en/

Legrand

Legrand

