Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

^ Original-Research: q.beyond AG - from NuWays AG Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG Company Name: q.beyond AG ISIN: DE0005137004 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Kaufen from: 14.05.2024 Target price: EUR 1.10 Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: Analyst: Philipp Sennewald Strong Q1 figures hint towards successful transformation/ chg. Yesterday, q.beyond released a strong set of Q1 figures, which exceeded ours and streets profitability estimates as efficiency measures bore fruit despite rather muted top-line growth. In detail: Q1 sales increased slightly by 1.1% yoy to EUR 47.1m (eNuW: EUR47.5m, eCons: EUR 47.6m), of which 74% were recurring revenues. The muted growth momentum was predominantly due to the Consulting segment, which declined by 8% yoy to EUR 14.2m, which was mainly due to the reduction in low-margin project sales. This also allowed for an improved segment gross margin (+6.3pp to 8.4%). In the mid-term, management aims to continuously improve the Consulting margin driven among others by an increasing offand near-shoring ratio (target: 20% vs 12% after Q1), an improved utilizitation rate as well as higher daily rates. In contrast, the Managed Services segment grew by 5.7% yoy to EUR 32.9m at an improved margin of 21.5%. Hence, q.beyond was able to improve

its gross profit by 38.5% to EUR 8.2m (eNuW: EUR 7.8m, eCons: EUR 7.9m), implying

a margin of 17.5% (+4.7pp yoy). On this basis, Q1 EBITDA also significantly improved to EUR 2.0m at an implied margin of 4.2% (eNuW: EUR 1.4m, eCons: EUR 1.4m), which compares to negative EUR 1.3m in the previous year's quarter. Next to the improved gross margin, EBITDA was driven by significantly reduced sales & marketing (-1.5pp yoy sales ratio) and G&A expenses (-0.3pp) as well as the effects of "One q.beyond" strategy (i.e. eliminating duplicate structures). FCF came in at EUR 1.4m (company definition: EUR 0.6m), leading to a continuously comfortable net cash position of You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/29737.pdf For additional information visit our website www.nuways-ag.com/research. Contact for questions NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.

++++++++++ -------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.------------------- The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. °