Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 83,662 shares
- ¬ 663,602.46
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,502
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,180
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 371,835 shares for ¬ 7,294,620.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 339,112 shares for ¬ 6,708,307.83
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 50,939 shares
- ¬ 1,234,617.74
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,560
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,295
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 209,023 shares for ¬ 3,750,938.47
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 198,979 shares for ¬ 3,576,303.67
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- ¬ 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Total
|
2,502
|
371,835
|
7,294,620.67
|
2,180
|
339,112
|
6,708,307.83
|02/01/2024
|
37
|
4,320
|
82,728.00
|
2
|
400
|
7,784.00
|03/01/2024
|
44
|
4,592
|
86,191.84
|
1
|
1
|
18.90
|04/01/2024
|
9
|
577
|
10,882.22
|
44
|
3,000
|
56,670.00
|05/01/2024
|
46
|
5,524
|
103,575.00
|
10
|
1,188
|
22,441.32
|08/01/2024
|
41
|
6,739
|
124,536.72
|
16
|
1,986
|
37,495.68
|09/01/2024
|
13
|
1,421
|
26,757.43
|
30
|
4,027
|
76,351.92
|10/01/2024
|
11
|
1,380
|
25,861.20
|
20
|
4,301
|
81,675.99
|11/01/2024
|
22
|
3,100
|
58,590.00
|
7
|
1,124
|
21,502.12
|12/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
76
|
10,000
|
194,100.00
|15/01/2024
|
41
|
5,961
|
113,318.61
|
-
|
-
|
-
|16/01/2024
|
51
|
6,449
|
121,370.18
|
1
|
1
|
19.08
|17/01/2024
|
14
|
1,852
|
34,558.32
|
67
|
5,200
|
98,020.00
|18/01/2024
|
10
|
1,714
|
32,291.76
|
55
|
7,800
|
148,434.00
|19/01/2024
|
37
|
6,145
|
116,263.40
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/01/2024
|
8
|
1,555
|
29,420.60
|
40
|
5,000
|
95,350.00
|23/01/2024
|
4
|
800
|
15,136.00
|
30
|
3,200
|
61,280.00
|24/01/2024
|
5
|
1,094
|
20,906.34
|
26
|
4,700
|
90,522.00
|25/01/2024
|
26
|
5,801
|
110,799.10
|
2
|
366
|
7,063.80
|26/01/2024
|
14
|
2,900
|
55,332.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|29/01/2024
|
13
|
2,572
|
48,842.28
|
-
|
-
|
-
|30/01/2024
|
45
|
6,601
|
125,154.96
|
1
|
1
|
19.12
|31/01/2024
|
28
|
6,100
|
115,412.00
|
3
|
897
|
17,078.88
|01/02/2024
|
1
|
766
|
14,492.72
|
6
|
1,686
|
32,050.86
|02/02/2024
|
26
|
4,602
|
86,609.64
|
5
|
1,010
|
19,200.10
|05/02/2024
|
45
|
3,943
|
73,655.24
|
2
|
20
|
378.00
|06/02/2024
|
9
|
1,154
|
21,487.48
|
-
|
-
|
-
|07/02/2024
|
17
|
1,911
|
35,984.13
|
30
|
4,338
|
82,074.96
|08/02/2024
|
1
|
1
|
18.84
|
28
|
4,355
|
83,049.85
|09/02/2024
|
7
|
1,222
|
23,169.12
|
5
|
633
|
12,090.30
|12/02/2024
|
25
|
6,000
|
113,160.00
|
12
|
1,889
|
36,268.80
|13/02/2024
|
10
|
2,000
|
37,380.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|14/02/2024
|
3
|
300
|
5,610.00
|
3
|
1,300
|
24,362.00
|15/02/2024
|
38
|
4,939
|
91,519.67
|
-
|
-
|
-
|16/02/2024
|
39
|
3,800
|
69,578.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|19/02/2024
|
39
|
5,353
|
96,300.47
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/02/2024
|
53
|
7,084
|
124,111.68
|
1
|
500
|
8,790.00
|21/02/2024
|
29
|
3,957
|
67,545.99
|
20
|
3,595
|
61,618.30
|22/02/2024
|
6
|
1,320
|
22,453.20
|
37
|
6,005
|
102,985.75
|23/02/2024
|
36
|
4,401
|
75,609.18
|
20
|
3,301
|
57,041.28
|26/02/2024
|
5
|
1,800
|
30,888.00
|
52
|
9,200
|
159,528.00
|27/02/2024
|
5
|
800
|
13,776.00
|
5
|
478
|
8,274.18
|28/02/2024
|
32
|
4,087
|
69,887.70
|
1
|
1
|
17.40
|29/02/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
61
|
10,700
|
190,246.00
|01/03/2024
|
25
|
3,549
|
62,391.42
|
2
|
1,000
|
17,800.00
|04/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
55
|
6,466
|
116,905.28
|05/03/2024
|
4
|
1,000
|
18,460.00
|
61
|
5,735
|
106,785.70
|06/03/2024
|
11
|
859
|
15,788.42
|
13
|
1,351
|
24,993.50
|07/03/2024
|
26
|
3,301
|
60,738.40
|
12
|
1,176
|
21,803.04
|08/03/2024
|
27
|
3,700
|
67,340.00
|
6
|
817
|
15,098.16
|11/03/2024
|
6
|
1,200
|
21,852.00
|
19
|
2,077
|
37,988.33
|12/03/2024
|
25
|
4,031
|
73,323.89
|
3
|
33
|
604.56
|13/03/2024
|
14
|
2,326
|
42,054.08
|
31
|
4,810
|
88,215.40
|14/03/2024
|
11
|
1,543
|
27,743.14
|
20
|
6,357
|
119,511.60
|15/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
49
|
10,000
|
203,700.00
|18/03/2024
|
12
|
1,500
|
30,525.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|19/03/2024
|
15
|
3,344
|
68,083.84
|
44
|
4,629
|
94,663.05
|20/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
102
|
17,275
|
360,529.25
|21/03/2024
|
40
|
4,490
|
94,379.80
|
20
|
2,100
|
45,570.00
|22/03/2024
|
2
|
1,500
|
31,425.00
|
1
|
86
|
1,814.60
|25/03/2024
|
1
|
400
|
8,340.00
|
7
|
800
|
16,800.00
|26/03/2024
|
4
|
2,000
|
41,800.00
|
15
|
3,488
|
73,666.56
|27/03/2024
|
10
|
900
|
19,008.00
|
43
|
9,900
|
213,147.00
|28/03/2024
|
10
|
3,000
|
64,440.00
|
9
|
2,200
|
48,114.00
|02/04/2024
|
8
|
1,500
|
32,895.00
|
4
|
552
|
12,204.72
|03/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
70
|
13,664
|
307,713.28
|04/04/2024
|
14
|
3,005
|
68,514.00
|
5
|
500
|
11,550.00
|05/04/2024
|
35
|
7,500
|
168,675.00
|
3
|
153
|
3,519.00
|08/04/2024
|
21
|
2,500
|
55,825.00
|
8
|
1,000
|
22,650.00
|09/04/2024
|
82
|
13,108
|
288,244.92
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/04/2024
|
55
|
8,850
|
190,629.00
|
6
|
650
|
14,248.00
|11/04/2024
|
45
|
5,459
|
115,730.80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|12/04/2024
|
29
|
5,039
|
105,516.66
|
-
|
-
|
-
|15/04/2024
|
47
|
6,361
|
132,308.80
|
11
|
2,070
|
43,449.30
|16/04/2024
|
19
|
3,200
|
65,312.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|17/04/2024
|
5
|
2,100
|
42,903.00
|
1
|
500
|
10,300.00
|18/04/2024
|
27
|
3,600
|
73,008.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|19/04/2024
|
5
|
900
|
18,081.00
|
50
|
9,094
|
184,971.96
|22/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
500
|
10,250.00
|23/04/2024
|
4
|
300
|
6,090.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|24/04/2024
|
9
|
900
|
18,270.00
|
24
|
2,000
|
41,020.00
|25/04/2024
|
35
|
4,500
|
90,990.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|26/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
54
|
7,000
|
143,080.00
|29/04/2024
|
15
|
4,936
|
100,102.08
|
6
|
800
|
16,400.00
|30/04/2024
|
50
|
11,270
|
224,273.00
|
1
|
500
|
10,000.00
|02/05/2024
|
23
|
2,700
|
53,325.00
|
7
|
1,000
|
19,780.00
|03/05/2024
|
4
|
700
|
13,832.00
|
45
|
7,200
|
143,208.00
|06/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
64
|
13,000
|
260,390.00
|07/05/2024
|
39
|
5,412
|
108,185.88
|
1
|
6
|
120.90
|08/05/2024
|
7
|
2,500
|
49,750.00
|
19
|
1,726
|
34,709.86
|09/05/2024
|
6
|
1,000
|
19,850.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|10/05/2024
|
22
|
2,983
|
58,735.27
|
-
|
-
|
-
|13/05/2024
|
37
|
5,200
|
101,764.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|14/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
53
|
8,500
|
167,365.00
|15/05/2024
|
2
|
300
|
5,910.00
|
15
|
3,987
|
79,301.43
|16/05/2024
|
6
|
1,605
|
31,827.15
|
40
|
6,182
|
125,309.14
|17/05/2024
|
8
|
1,000
|
20,200.00
|
42
|
6,700
|
136,546.00
|20/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
33
|
6,500
|
133,250.00
|21/05/2024
|
49
|
8,300
|
167,245.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|22/05/2024
|
5
|
300
|
5,994.00
|
16
|
3,000
|
60,360.00
|23/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10
|
1,800
|
36,306.00
|24/05/2024
|
5
|
3,850
|
77,847.00
|
14
|
2,200
|
44,616.00
|27/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
72
|
7,700
|
159,236.00
|28/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
24
|
6,500
|
136,370.00
|29/05/2024
|
38
|
5,600
|
115,864.00
|
13
|
2,000
|
42,000.00
|30/05/2024
|
4
|
1,230
|
25,153.50
|
34
|
5,399
|
111,705.31
|31/05/2024
|
32
|
6,000
|
123,000.00
|
3
|
1,000
|
20,750.00
|03/06/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47
|
6,897
|
143,457.60
|04/06/2024
|
81
|
8,102
|
165,685.90
|
1
|
1
|
20.70
|05/06/2024
|
13
|
2,001
|
40,420.20
|
1
|
1
|
20.25
|06/06/2024
|
22
|
3,470
|
69,781.70
|
3
|
400
|
8,120.00
|07/06/2024
|
38
|
2,957
|
59,406.13
|
2
|
400
|
8,080.00
|10/06/2024
|
27
|
3,100
|
61,442.00
|
22
|
3,455
|
69,618.25
|11/06/2024
|
34
|
4,501
|
90,560.12
|
10
|
1,145
|
23,243.50
|12/06/2024
|
13
|
1,649
|
32,864.57
|
7
|
1,800
|
36,054.00
|13/06/2024
|
45
|
6,307
|
124,752.46
|
1
|
1
|
20.05
|14/06/2024
|
27
|
3,493
|
67,903.92
|
4
|
1,300
|
25,558.00
|17/06/2024
|
25
|
3,300
|
63,393.00
|
15
|
1,766
|
34,189.76
|18/06/2024
|
22
|
2,398
|
45,346.18
|
9
|
1,500
|
28,815.00
|19/06/2024
|
16
|
1,768
|
33,645.04
|
-
|
-
|
-
|20/06/2024
|
3
|
625
|
11,925.00
|
22
|
2,874
|
55,468.20
|21/06/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29
|
6,560
|
129,100.80
|24/06/2024
|
8
|
1,332
|
26,560.08
|
7
|
1,300
|
26,130.00
|25/06/2024
|
48
|
5,098
|
100,838.44
|
1
|
500
|
10,050.00
|26/06/2024
|
16
|
2,868
|
56,384.88
|
14
|
3,000
|
59,910.00
|27/06/2024
|
52
|
6,593
|
126,981.18
|
-
|
-
|
-
|28/06/2024
|
32
|
3,285
|
62,020.80
|
2
|
326
|
6,259.20
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA
Public limited company with a capital of ¬ 7 318 122.88 Registered office: 20 quai du Point du Jour 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
839 082 450 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705418894/en/
EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA