Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 83,662 shares

- ¬ 663,602.46

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,502

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,180

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 371,835 shares for ¬ 7,294,620.67

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 339,112 shares for ¬ 6,708,307.83

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 50,939 shares

- ¬ 1,234,617.74

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,560

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,295

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 209,023 shares for ¬ 3,750,938.47

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 198,979 shares for ¬ 3,576,303.67

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- ¬ 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 2,502 371,835 7,294,620.67 2,180 339,112 6,708,307.83 02/01/2024 37 4,320 82,728.00 2 400 7,784.00 03/01/2024 44 4,592 86,191.84 1 1 18.90 04/01/2024 9 577 10,882.22 44 3,000 56,670.00 05/01/2024 46 5,524 103,575.00 10 1,188 22,441.32 08/01/2024 41 6,739 124,536.72 16 1,986 37,495.68 09/01/2024 13 1,421 26,757.43 30 4,027 76,351.92 10/01/2024 11 1,380 25,861.20 20 4,301 81,675.99 11/01/2024 22 3,100 58,590.00 7 1,124 21,502.12 12/01/2024 - - - 76 10,000 194,100.00 15/01/2024 41 5,961 113,318.61 - - - 16/01/2024 51 6,449 121,370.18 1 1 19.08 17/01/2024 14 1,852 34,558.32 67 5,200 98,020.00 18/01/2024 10 1,714 32,291.76 55 7,800 148,434.00 19/01/2024 37 6,145 116,263.40 - - - 22/01/2024 8 1,555 29,420.60 40 5,000 95,350.00 23/01/2024 4 800 15,136.00 30 3,200 61,280.00 24/01/2024 5 1,094 20,906.34 26 4,700 90,522.00 25/01/2024 26 5,801 110,799.10 2 366 7,063.80 26/01/2024 14 2,900 55,332.00 - - - 29/01/2024 13 2,572 48,842.28 - - - 30/01/2024 45 6,601 125,154.96 1 1 19.12 31/01/2024 28 6,100 115,412.00 3 897 17,078.88 01/02/2024 1 766 14,492.72 6 1,686 32,050.86 02/02/2024 26 4,602 86,609.64 5 1,010 19,200.10 05/02/2024 45 3,943 73,655.24 2 20 378.00 06/02/2024 9 1,154 21,487.48 - - - 07/02/2024 17 1,911 35,984.13 30 4,338 82,074.96 08/02/2024 1 1 18.84 28 4,355 83,049.85 09/02/2024 7 1,222 23,169.12 5 633 12,090.30 12/02/2024 25 6,000 113,160.00 12 1,889 36,268.80 13/02/2024 10 2,000 37,380.00 - - - 14/02/2024 3 300 5,610.00 3 1,300 24,362.00 15/02/2024 38 4,939 91,519.67 - - - 16/02/2024 39 3,800 69,578.00 - - - 19/02/2024 39 5,353 96,300.47 - - - 20/02/2024 53 7,084 124,111.68 1 500 8,790.00 21/02/2024 29 3,957 67,545.99 20 3,595 61,618.30 22/02/2024 6 1,320 22,453.20 37 6,005 102,985.75 23/02/2024 36 4,401 75,609.18 20 3,301 57,041.28 26/02/2024 5 1,800 30,888.00 52 9,200 159,528.00 27/02/2024 5 800 13,776.00 5 478 8,274.18 28/02/2024 32 4,087 69,887.70 1 1 17.40 29/02/2024 - - - 61 10,700 190,246.00 01/03/2024 25 3,549 62,391.42 2 1,000 17,800.00 04/03/2024 - - - 55 6,466 116,905.28 05/03/2024 4 1,000 18,460.00 61 5,735 106,785.70 06/03/2024 11 859 15,788.42 13 1,351 24,993.50 07/03/2024 26 3,301 60,738.40 12 1,176 21,803.04 08/03/2024 27 3,700 67,340.00 6 817 15,098.16 11/03/2024 6 1,200 21,852.00 19 2,077 37,988.33 12/03/2024 25 4,031 73,323.89 3 33 604.56 13/03/2024 14 2,326 42,054.08 31 4,810 88,215.40 14/03/2024 11 1,543 27,743.14 20 6,357 119,511.60 15/03/2024 - - - 49 10,000 203,700.00 18/03/2024 12 1,500 30,525.00 - - - 19/03/2024 15 3,344 68,083.84 44 4,629 94,663.05 20/03/2024 - - - 102 17,275 360,529.25 21/03/2024 40 4,490 94,379.80 20 2,100 45,570.00 22/03/2024 2 1,500 31,425.00 1 86 1,814.60 25/03/2024 1 400 8,340.00 7 800 16,800.00 26/03/2024 4 2,000 41,800.00 15 3,488 73,666.56 27/03/2024 10 900 19,008.00 43 9,900 213,147.00 28/03/2024 10 3,000 64,440.00 9 2,200 48,114.00 02/04/2024 8 1,500 32,895.00 4 552 12,204.72 03/04/2024 - - - 70 13,664 307,713.28 04/04/2024 14 3,005 68,514.00 5 500 11,550.00 05/04/2024 35 7,500 168,675.00 3 153 3,519.00 08/04/2024 21 2,500 55,825.00 8 1,000 22,650.00 09/04/2024 82 13,108 288,244.92 - - - 10/04/2024 55 8,850 190,629.00 6 650 14,248.00 11/04/2024 45 5,459 115,730.80 - - - 12/04/2024 29 5,039 105,516.66 - - - 15/04/2024 47 6,361 132,308.80 11 2,070 43,449.30 16/04/2024 19 3,200 65,312.00 - - - 17/04/2024 5 2,100 42,903.00 1 500 10,300.00 18/04/2024 27 3,600 73,008.00 - - - 19/04/2024 5 900 18,081.00 50 9,094 184,971.96 22/04/2024 - - - 4 500 10,250.00 23/04/2024 4 300 6,090.00 - - - 24/04/2024 9 900 18,270.00 24 2,000 41,020.00 25/04/2024 35 4,500 90,990.00 - - - 26/04/2024 - - - 54 7,000 143,080.00 29/04/2024 15 4,936 100,102.08 6 800 16,400.00 30/04/2024 50 11,270 224,273.00 1 500 10,000.00 02/05/2024 23 2,700 53,325.00 7 1,000 19,780.00 03/05/2024 4 700 13,832.00 45 7,200 143,208.00 06/05/2024 - - - 64 13,000 260,390.00 07/05/2024 39 5,412 108,185.88 1 6 120.90 08/05/2024 7 2,500 49,750.00 19 1,726 34,709.86 09/05/2024 6 1,000 19,850.00 - - - 10/05/2024 22 2,983 58,735.27 - - - 13/05/2024 37 5,200 101,764.00 - - - 14/05/2024 - - - 53 8,500 167,365.00 15/05/2024 2 300 5,910.00 15 3,987 79,301.43 16/05/2024 6 1,605 31,827.15 40 6,182 125,309.14 17/05/2024 8 1,000 20,200.00 42 6,700 136,546.00 20/05/2024 - - - 33 6,500 133,250.00 21/05/2024 49 8,300 167,245.00 - - - 22/05/2024 5 300 5,994.00 16 3,000 60,360.00 23/05/2024 - - - 10 1,800 36,306.00 24/05/2024 5 3,850 77,847.00 14 2,200 44,616.00 27/05/2024 - - - 72 7,700 159,236.00 28/05/2024 - - - 24 6,500 136,370.00 29/05/2024 38 5,600 115,864.00 13 2,000 42,000.00 30/05/2024 4 1,230 25,153.50 34 5,399 111,705.31 31/05/2024 32 6,000 123,000.00 3 1,000 20,750.00 03/06/2024 - - - 47 6,897 143,457.60 04/06/2024 81 8,102 165,685.90 1 1 20.70 05/06/2024 13 2,001 40,420.20 1 1 20.25 06/06/2024 22 3,470 69,781.70 3 400 8,120.00 07/06/2024 38 2,957 59,406.13 2 400 8,080.00 10/06/2024 27 3,100 61,442.00 22 3,455 69,618.25 11/06/2024 34 4,501 90,560.12 10 1,145 23,243.50 12/06/2024 13 1,649 32,864.57 7 1,800 36,054.00 13/06/2024 45 6,307 124,752.46 1 1 20.05 14/06/2024 27 3,493 67,903.92 4 1,300 25,558.00 17/06/2024 25 3,300 63,393.00 15 1,766 34,189.76 18/06/2024 22 2,398 45,346.18 9 1,500 28,815.00 19/06/2024 16 1,768 33,645.04 - - - 20/06/2024 3 625 11,925.00 22 2,874 55,468.20 21/06/2024 - - - 29 6,560 129,100.80 24/06/2024 8 1,332 26,560.08 7 1,300 26,130.00 25/06/2024 48 5,098 100,838.44 1 500 10,050.00 26/06/2024 16 2,868 56,384.88 14 3,000 59,910.00 27/06/2024 52 6,593 126,981.18 - - - 28/06/2024 32 3,285 62,020.80 2 326 6,259.20

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Public limited company with a capital of € 7 318 122.88 Registered office: 20 quai du Point du Jour 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

839 082 450 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

