Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA (Paris:EXN) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:

- 83,662 shares
- ¬ 663,602.46

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,502
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,180
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 371,835 shares for ¬ 7,294,620.67
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 339,112 shares for ¬ 6,708,307.83

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:

- 50,939 shares
- ¬ 1,234,617.74

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,560
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,295
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 209,023 shares for ¬ 3,750,938.47
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 198,979 shares for ¬ 3,576,303.67

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- ¬ 500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Achats Ventes
Nombre de
transactions		 Nombre de
titres		 Capitaux en EUR Nombre de
transactions		 Nombre de
titres		 Capitaux en EUR
Total

2,502

371,835

7,294,620.67

2,180

339,112

6,708,307.83
02/01/2024

37

4,320

82,728.00

2

400

7,784.00
03/01/2024

44

4,592

86,191.84

1

1

18.90
04/01/2024

9

577

10,882.22

44

3,000

56,670.00
05/01/2024

46

5,524

103,575.00

10

1,188

22,441.32
08/01/2024

41

6,739

124,536.72

16

1,986

37,495.68
09/01/2024

13

1,421

26,757.43

30

4,027

76,351.92
10/01/2024

11

1,380

25,861.20

20

4,301

81,675.99
11/01/2024

22

3,100

58,590.00

7

1,124

21,502.12
12/01/2024

-

-

-

76

10,000

194,100.00
15/01/2024

41

5,961

113,318.61

-

-

-
16/01/2024

51

6,449

121,370.18

1

1

19.08
17/01/2024

14

1,852

34,558.32

67

5,200

98,020.00
18/01/2024

10

1,714

32,291.76

55

7,800

148,434.00
19/01/2024

37

6,145

116,263.40

-

-

-
22/01/2024

8

1,555

29,420.60

40

5,000

95,350.00
23/01/2024

4

800

15,136.00

30

3,200

61,280.00
24/01/2024

5

1,094

20,906.34

26

4,700

90,522.00
25/01/2024

26

5,801

110,799.10

2

366

7,063.80
26/01/2024

14

2,900

55,332.00

-

-

-
29/01/2024

13

2,572

48,842.28

-

-

-
30/01/2024

45

6,601

125,154.96

1

1

19.12
31/01/2024

28

6,100

115,412.00

3

897

17,078.88
01/02/2024

1

766

14,492.72

6

1,686

32,050.86
02/02/2024

26

4,602

86,609.64

5

1,010

19,200.10
05/02/2024

45

3,943

73,655.24

2

20

378.00
06/02/2024

9

1,154

21,487.48

-

-

-
07/02/2024

17

1,911

35,984.13

30

4,338

82,074.96
08/02/2024

1

1

18.84

28

4,355

83,049.85
09/02/2024

7

1,222

23,169.12

5

633

12,090.30
12/02/2024

25

6,000

113,160.00

12

1,889

36,268.80
13/02/2024

10

2,000

37,380.00

-

-

-
14/02/2024

3

300

5,610.00

3

1,300

24,362.00
15/02/2024

38

4,939

91,519.67

-

-

-
16/02/2024

39

3,800

69,578.00

-

-

-
19/02/2024

39

5,353

96,300.47

-

-

-
20/02/2024

53

7,084

124,111.68

1

500

8,790.00
21/02/2024

29

3,957

67,545.99

20

3,595

61,618.30
22/02/2024

6

1,320

22,453.20

37

6,005

102,985.75
23/02/2024

36

4,401

75,609.18

20

3,301

57,041.28
26/02/2024

5

1,800

30,888.00

52

9,200

159,528.00
27/02/2024

5

800

13,776.00

5

478

8,274.18
28/02/2024

32

4,087

69,887.70

1

1

17.40
29/02/2024

-

-

-

61

10,700

190,246.00
01/03/2024

25

3,549

62,391.42

2

1,000

17,800.00
04/03/2024

-

-

-

55

6,466

116,905.28
05/03/2024

4

1,000

18,460.00

61

5,735

106,785.70
06/03/2024

11

859

15,788.42

13

1,351

24,993.50
07/03/2024

26

3,301

60,738.40

12

1,176

21,803.04
08/03/2024

27

3,700

67,340.00

6

817

15,098.16
11/03/2024

6

1,200

21,852.00

19

2,077

37,988.33
12/03/2024

25

4,031

73,323.89

3

33

604.56
13/03/2024

14

2,326

42,054.08

31

4,810

88,215.40
14/03/2024

11

1,543

27,743.14

20

6,357

119,511.60
15/03/2024

-

-

-

49

10,000

203,700.00
18/03/2024

12

1,500

30,525.00

-

-

-
19/03/2024

15

3,344

68,083.84

44

4,629

94,663.05
20/03/2024

-

-

-

102

17,275

360,529.25
21/03/2024

40

4,490

94,379.80

20

2,100

45,570.00
22/03/2024

2

1,500

31,425.00

1

86

1,814.60
25/03/2024

1

400

8,340.00

7

800

16,800.00
26/03/2024

4

2,000

41,800.00

15

3,488

73,666.56
27/03/2024

10

900

19,008.00

43

9,900

213,147.00
28/03/2024

10

3,000

64,440.00

9

2,200

48,114.00
02/04/2024

8

1,500

32,895.00

4

552

12,204.72
03/04/2024

-

-

-

70

13,664

307,713.28
04/04/2024

14

3,005

68,514.00

5

500

11,550.00
05/04/2024

35

7,500

168,675.00

3

153

3,519.00
08/04/2024

21

2,500

55,825.00

8

1,000

22,650.00
09/04/2024

82

13,108

288,244.92

-

-

-
10/04/2024

55

8,850

190,629.00

6

650

14,248.00
11/04/2024

45

5,459

115,730.80

-

-

-
12/04/2024

29

5,039

105,516.66

-

-

-
15/04/2024

47

6,361

132,308.80

11

2,070

43,449.30
16/04/2024

19

3,200

65,312.00

-

-

-
17/04/2024

5

2,100

42,903.00

1

500

10,300.00
18/04/2024

27

3,600

73,008.00

-

-

-
19/04/2024

5

900

18,081.00

50

9,094

184,971.96
22/04/2024

-

-

-

4

500

10,250.00
23/04/2024

4

300

6,090.00

-

-

-
24/04/2024

9

900

18,270.00

24

2,000

41,020.00
25/04/2024

35

4,500

90,990.00

-

-

-
26/04/2024

-

-

-

54

7,000

143,080.00
29/04/2024

15

4,936

100,102.08

6

800

16,400.00
30/04/2024

50

11,270

224,273.00

1

500

10,000.00
02/05/2024

23

2,700

53,325.00

7

1,000

19,780.00
03/05/2024

4

700

13,832.00

45

7,200

143,208.00
06/05/2024

-

-

-

64

13,000

260,390.00
07/05/2024

39

5,412

108,185.88

1

6

120.90
08/05/2024

7

2,500

49,750.00

19

1,726

34,709.86
09/05/2024

6

1,000

19,850.00

-

-

-
10/05/2024

22

2,983

58,735.27

-

-

-
13/05/2024

37

5,200

101,764.00

-

-

-
14/05/2024

-

-

-

53

8,500

167,365.00
15/05/2024

2

300

5,910.00

15

3,987

79,301.43
16/05/2024

6

1,605

31,827.15

40

6,182

125,309.14
17/05/2024

8

1,000

20,200.00

42

6,700

136,546.00
20/05/2024

-

-

-

33

6,500

133,250.00
21/05/2024

49

8,300

167,245.00

-

-

-
22/05/2024

5

300

5,994.00

16

3,000

60,360.00
23/05/2024

-

-

-

10

1,800

36,306.00
24/05/2024

5

3,850

77,847.00

14

2,200

44,616.00
27/05/2024

-

-

-

72

7,700

159,236.00
28/05/2024

-

-

-

24

6,500

136,370.00
29/05/2024

38

5,600

115,864.00

13

2,000

42,000.00
30/05/2024

4

1,230

25,153.50

34

5,399

111,705.31
31/05/2024

32

6,000

123,000.00

3

1,000

20,750.00
03/06/2024

-

-

-

47

6,897

143,457.60
04/06/2024

81

8,102

165,685.90

1

1

20.70
05/06/2024

13

2,001

40,420.20

1

1

20.25
06/06/2024

22

3,470

69,781.70

3

400

8,120.00
07/06/2024

38

2,957

59,406.13

2

400

8,080.00
10/06/2024

27

3,100

61,442.00

22

3,455

69,618.25
11/06/2024

34

4,501

90,560.12

10

1,145

23,243.50
12/06/2024

13

1,649

32,864.57

7

1,800

36,054.00
13/06/2024

45

6,307

124,752.46

1

1

20.05
14/06/2024

27

3,493

67,903.92

4

1,300

25,558.00
17/06/2024

25

3,300

63,393.00

15

1,766

34,189.76
18/06/2024

22

2,398

45,346.18

9

1,500

28,815.00
19/06/2024

16

1,768

33,645.04

-

-

-
20/06/2024

3

625

11,925.00

22

2,874

55,468.20
21/06/2024

-

-

-

29

6,560

129,100.80
24/06/2024

8

1,332

26,560.08

7

1,300

26,130.00
25/06/2024

48

5,098

100,838.44

1

500

10,050.00
26/06/2024

16

2,868

56,384.88

14

3,000

59,910.00
27/06/2024

52

6,593

126,981.18

-

-

-
28/06/2024

32

3,285

62,020.80

2

326

6,259.20

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

Public limited company with a capital of ¬ 7 318 122.88 Registered office: 20 quai du Point du Jour 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
839 082 450 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705418894/en/

EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

