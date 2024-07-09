Exclusive Networks Confirms Receipt of a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From a Consortium of Investors Led by CD&R and Permira

Regulatory News:

The press has reported rumors of a potential transaction on the share capital of Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN).

Exclusive Networks confirms receipt of a non-binding indication of interest from a consortium of investors led by Clayton Dubilier & Rice and the Company majority shareholder Everest UK Holdco Limited (an entity controlled by Permira), at a price of EUR24 per share.

There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction, or as to the terms, conditions, and timing of any transaction.

A further announcement may be made if and when appropriate.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

