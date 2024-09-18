EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company
EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company
18.09.2024 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
MultitudeP.L.C.:Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company
Gzira, 18 September 2024 – Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, oﬀering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces, that the conversion of the Company from a societas europaea to a Maltese public limited liability company in accordance with Council Regulation (EC) No. 2571/2011, as amended, was completed with effect from 3 September 2024. Accordingly, with effect from 3 September 2024, the Company’s name changed from Multitude SE to Multitude P.L.C., and its registration number with the Malta Business Registry changed from SE 21 to C 109441.
The Company’s current memorandum and articles of association reflecting the change in the status of the Company (including the change in name) is available on the Company’s website (https://www.multitude.com/investors/corporate-governance/articles-of-association).
The Company announces that notwithstanding the conversion, its LEI number (74370078YLPFWHE33716), as well as the ISIN (MT0002810100) and WKN (A40G1Q) of its ordinary shares, have all remained unchanged.
Contact:
Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com
AboutMultitudeP.L.C.:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, oﬀering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Groupemploysover700peoplein25countriesandoﬀersservicesin16countries,achievingacombinedturnoverof230millioneurosin 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com
18.09.2024 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Multitude P.L.C.
|ST Business Centre 120, The Strand
|GZR 1027 Gzira
|Malta
|E-Mail:
|ir@multitude.com
|Internet:
|https://www.multitude.com/
|ISIN:
|MT0002810100
|WKN:
|A40G1Q
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1990685
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS News-Service
1990685 18.09.2024 CET/CEST