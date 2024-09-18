EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company

EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C. / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Multitude P.L.C.: Completion of conversion of the Company into a public limited company



Gzira, 18 September 2024 – Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, oﬀering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces, that the conversion of the Company from a societas europaea to a Maltese public limited liability company in accordance with Council Regulation (EC) No. 2571/2011, as amended, was completed with effect from 3 September 2024. Accordingly, with effect from 3 September 2024, the Company’s name changed from Multitude SE to Multitude P.L.C., and its registration number with the Malta Business Registry changed from SE 21 to C 109441.

The Company’s current memorandum and articles of association reflecting the change in the status of the Company (including the change in name) is available on the Company’s website (https://www.multitude.com/investors/corporate-governance/articles-of-association).

The Company announces that notwithstanding the conversion, its LEI number (74370078YLPFWHE33716), as well as the ISIN (MT0002810100) and WKN (A40G1Q) of its ordinary shares, have all remained unchanged.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com

AboutMultitudeP.L.C.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, oﬀering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Groupemploysover700peoplein25countriesandoﬀersservicesin16countries,achievingacombinedturnoverof230millioneurosin 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com

