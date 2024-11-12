AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: q.beyond AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

Classification of NuWays AG to q.beyond AG

     Company Name:                q.beyond AG
     ISIN:                        DE0005137004

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        12.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR 1.10
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Q3 in line with est.; consulting on the road to recovery

Topic: QBY released Q3 results that were largely in line with our estimates
on the top- and bottom-line. Especially profitability remains on a strongly
improved level compared to the previous year. In detail:

Q3 sales increased 3.5% yoy to EUR 47.0m (eNuW: EUR 47.3m; eCons: EUR 47.4m),
again driven by the managed service segment but also a sequential
improvement of the consulting segment. Managed service sales increased 6.2%
yoy to EUR 32.9m (eNuW: EUR 32.8m) and achieved an improved segment gross margin
of 79.9% (+1pp yoy). On the other hand, the consulting segment saw a further
decline, as sales were down 2.6% yoy to EUR 14.1m (eNuW: EUR 14.5m). Yet, we saw
a sequential improvement of 4.2% qoq, which is pointing towards a recovery,
in our view, as the segment gross margin also improved slightly by 0.4pp qoq
to 7.1%. Mind you, management targets to substantially increase the
consulting margin going forward, driven by an increased utilization as well
as a higher near- and off-shoring ratio (target: 20%; 13% at Q3 '24).
Overall gross profit came in at EUR 7.6m (eNuW: EUR 7.8m; eCons: EUR 8.4m,
implying a margin of 16.2% (+0.9pp yoy).

Against this backdrop, Q3 EBITDA improved significantly to EUR 2.2m (vs. EUR
-0.1m in Q3 '23; eNuW: EUR 2.2m; eCons: EUR 2.3m), implying a 4.6% margin. The
drivers behind the improvement were significant reductions in sales &
marketing (-14% yoy) as well as G&A expenses (-12% yoy) following the
successful implementation of the One q.beyond strategy.

On this basis, management confirmed the FY guidance of EUR 192-198m (eNuW: EUR
193m; eCons: EUR 193m), EBITDA of EUR 8-10m (eNuW: EUR 9.3m; eCons: EUR 9.2m) as
well as positive FCF (eNuW: EUR 5.6m; eCons: EUR 4.4m). In our view, the
guidance looks absolutely achievable, especially given the seasonally strong
Q4 ahead. At 9M, FCF arrived at EUR 4.7m, which compares to EUR 2.6m in the same
period last year.

Overall, the release fully underpins the case in accordance with
management's Strategy 2025, targeting an EBTIDA margin of 7-8% (eNuW: 7.1%;
eCons: 6.8%) as well as sustained positive net income (eNuW: EUR 2.1m; eCons:
EUR 1.4m).

Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 1.10 PT based on DCF.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31277.pdf
For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben
analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
