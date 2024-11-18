AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
EGEIRO's Board of Directors Acknowledges the Resignation of Enrico Bastianelli and Modifies Its Governance

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

EGEIRO Pharma (ISIN : BE0974387194 - mnemo : ALVET), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning and reformulation of existing drugs, notably in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, announces that its Board of Directors meeting on November 15, 2024 has acknowledged the resignation of Enrico Bastianelli as a Director and has decided to modify its governance. Gaëtan Terrasse has been appointed Managing Director and Emmanuel Huynh Chairman. Catherine Bur remains a director.

About EGEIRO Pharma

EGEIRO Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the repositioning and reformulation of existing drugs to deliver impactful improvements for patients and meet the new needs of healthcare professionals and organizations. The company's strategy is currently focused on the clinical development of an innovative drug for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a chronic, devastating and fatal disease characterized by the progressive deterioration of lung function.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241118817308/en/

contact@egeiro.be

