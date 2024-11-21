NHOA: Result of the simplified tender offer for the company's shares.

Continued suspension of trading in the company's shares.

Euronext Paris has informed the Autorité des marchés financiers that by 20 November 2024, the final date set for financial intermediaries to submit orders in response to the simplified tender offer launched by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. for the shares of NHOA, it had received 19,388,386 shares.



At the close of the public offer, TCC Group Holdings Co, Ltd indirectly holds, through the Dutch companies TCC Dutch Holdings B.V. and Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. which it controls, 273,162,697 NHOA shares representing the same number of voting rights, i.e. 99.19% of the share capital and voting rights of this company1&2.



Shareholders who tender their shares to the centralised public offer are reminded that their entitlement to a price supplement is described in Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V.'s offer document and is admitted to trading by Euroclear France (see in particular D&I 224C2193 dated 5 November 2024 and Euronext Paris notice PAR_20241106_31922_EUR).



Settlement and delivery of the offer will take place in accordance with the timetable communicated by Euronext Paris.



NHOA's shares will remain suspended pending implementation of the squeeze-out procedure.

1 Based on a share capital of 275,402,417 shares representing the same number of voting rights, pursuant to paragraph 2ème of Article 22311 of the General Regulations.

2 There are 25,043 free shares allocated to Mr Carlalberto Guglielminotti and Mr Giuseppe Artizzu which are subject to a holding period expiring on 28 July 2025 (the "blocked shares"). These shares are not covered by the offer; the offeror has proposed to the latter, as holders of blocked shares, that they enter into a liquidity contract to enable them to benefit from liquidity in cash on terms consistent with the offer price (including any additional consideration) (see in particular section 2.6.2 of the offeror's offer document). These contracts were signed on 1er and 4 November 2024. Consequently, these 25,043 NHOA shares are held by the offeror by assimilation under the provisions of article L. 2339 I, 4° of the French Commercial Code.

NHOA