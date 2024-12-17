Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024 Inclusive
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024:
|
Issuer name
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Transaction
|
Financial
|
Total daily
|
Daily
|
Market
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
09/12/2024
|
FR0010241638
|
113,836
|
10.0863
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
10/12/2024
|
FR0010241638
|
25,646
|
10.0711
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
11/12/2024
|
FR0010241638
|
10,388
|
10.1079
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
12/12/2024
|
FR0010241638
|
7,626
|
10.1326
|
XPAR
|
MERCIALYS
|
969500081CGAXB7YS433
|
16/12/2024
|
FR0010241638
|
42,504
|
10.0264
|
XPAR
|
Total
|
|
|
|
200 000
|
10,0745
|
These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to bonus share plans granted to employees and managers.
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241217849661/en/
Mercialys