Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024 Inclusive

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024:

Issuer name

Issuer identifier code
(LEI)

Transaction
date

Financial
instrument
identifier code
(ISIN Code)

Total daily
volume
(number
of shares)

Daily
weighted
average
price for
share
purchases

Market
(MIC
Code)

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

09/12/2024

FR0010241638

113,836

10.0863

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

10/12/2024

FR0010241638

25,646

10.0711

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

11/12/2024

FR0010241638

10,388

10.1079

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

12/12/2024

FR0010241638

7,626

10.1326

XPAR

MERCIALYS

969500081CGAXB7YS433

16/12/2024

FR0010241638

42,504

10.0264

XPAR

Total

 

 

 

200 000

10,0745

 

These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to bonus share plans granted to employees and managers.

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

