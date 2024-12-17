Mercialys: Declaration of Transactions in Own Shares From December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024 Inclusive

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of European Regulation no. 596/2014, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions from December 9, 2024 to December 16, 2024:

Code) MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 09/12/2024 FR0010241638 113,836 10.0863 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 10/12/2024 FR0010241638 25,646 10.0711 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 11/12/2024 FR0010241638 10,388 10.1079 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 12/12/2024 FR0010241638 7,626 10.1326 XPAR MERCIALYS 969500081CGAXB7YS433 16/12/2024 FR0010241638 42,504 10.0264 XPAR Total 200 000 10,0745

These transactions are intended to meet obligations relating to bonus share plans granted to employees and managers.

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 93,886,501

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre

75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

