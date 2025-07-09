GNW-News: Alvotech erweitert seine Kapazitäten in den Bereichen Montage und Verpackung mit der Akquisition von Ivers-Lee in der Schweiz

^REYKJAVIK, ISLAND UND BURGDORF, SCHWEIZ (9. JULI 2025) - Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), ein globales Biotech-Unternehmen, das sich auf die Entwicklung und Herstellung von Biosimilars für Patienten weltweit spezialisiert hat, gab heute die Erweiterung seiner Kapazitäten für Montage und Verpackung durch die Übernahme der Ivers-Lee Gruppe ("Ivers-Lee") bekannt, einem Familienunternehmen in Burgdorf, Schweiz, das sich auf die Bereitstellung hochwertiger Montage- und Verpackungsdienstleistungen für den Pharmabereich spezialisiert hat. Während Ivers-Lee eine eigenständige juristische Person bleiben wird, werden seine Aktivitäten in den Geschäftsbereich Technical Operations von Alvotech integriert, um die ehrgeizigen Wachstumspläne von Alvotech zu unterstützen. "Ivers-Lee ist seit mehreren Jahren ein bevorzugter Partner von Alvotech in den Bereichen Montage und Verpackung. Wir kennen und vertrauen uns sehr gut, da wir eng zusammengearbeitet haben. Während sich Alvotech auf die Markteinführung von drei neuen Biosimilars im Jahr 2025 und das Umsatzwachstum auf den globalen Märkten vorbereitet, bietet die Integration von Ivers-Lee in unsere Einheit Technical Operations zusätzliche Flexibilität und Kapazität, um die gestiegene weltweite Nachfrage nach unseren Biosimilars zu befriedigen und gleichzeitig das höchste Qualitäts- und Serviceniveau beizubehalten", sagte Robert Wessman, Gründer, Vorsitzender und CEO von Alvotech. Ivers-Lee wurde 1947 in Burgdorf, Schweiz, gegründet, um innovative Verpackungsdienstleistungen für den Pharmasektor anzubieten. Neben dem Standort in Burgdorf betreibt Ivers-Lee auch eine strategische Geschäftseinheit in Lörrach, Deutschland. Geschäftsführer Peter Schüpbach, Enkel des Ivers-Lee-Gründers, bleibt Geschäftsführer und Mitglied des Verwaltungsrats der Ivers-Lee Gruppe. Darüber hinaus wird er nach der Übernahme Teil des Technical Operations Senior Leadership Teams von Alvotech sein. "Alvotech bietet der Ivers-Lee Gruppe Finanzkraft und Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten in einem Wachstumsmarkt, den wir als Gründerfamilie nicht bieten können. Dieser Wandel bringt Stabilität sowohl für das Unternehmen als auch für seine Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter", so Peter Schüpbach. Der Ivers-Lee-Standort in Burgdorf ist GMP-lizenziert und von der FDA zugelassen. Zu den Fähigkeiten, die in die Geschäftstätigkeit von Alvotech integriert werden, gehören die Montage und Verpackung von Autoinjektoren, vorgefüllten Spritzen und Sicherheitsvorrichtungen sowie die Verpackung von Fläschchen. Ivers-Lee verfügt über einen internationalen Kundenstamm und wird auch weiterhin andere bestehende Kunden betreuen und CMO-Dienstleistungen, einschliesslich Blister- und Stickpack-Aktivitäten, sowie von der Einheit in Lörrach erbrachte klinische Versorgung und QP-Dienstleistungen anbieten. Über Alvotech Alvotech ist ein von Robert Wessman gegründetes Biotech-Unternehmen, das sich ausschließlich auf die Entwicklung und Herstellung von Biosimilars für Patienten weltweit konzentriert. Alvotech strebt danach, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen im Bereich der Biosimilars zu sein, indem es qualitativ hochwertige, kosteneffiziente Produkte und Dienstleistungen liefert, die durch einen vollständig integrierten Ansatz und umfassende interne Fähigkeiten ermöglicht werden. Zwei Biosimilars, Humira® (Adalimumab) und Stelara® (Ustekinumab), sind bereits zugelassen und werden in mehreren globalen Märkten vermarktet. Die aktuelle Entwicklungspipeline umfasst neun offengelegte Biosimilar-Kandidaten zur Behandlung von Autoimmunerkrankungen, Augenerkrankungen, Osteoporose, Atemwegserkrankungen und Krebs. Alvotech hat ein Netzwerk strategischer Handelspartnerschaften aufgebaut, um eine globale Reichweite zu bieten und lokales Know-how in Märkten wie den Vereinigten Staaten, Europa, Japan, China und anderen asiatischen Ländern sowie großen Teilen Südamerikas, Afrikas und des Nahen Ostens zu nutzen. Zu den Geschäftspartnern von Alvotech gehören Teva Pharmaceuticals, eine US-Tochtergesellschaft von Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (USA), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EWR, Großbritannien, Schweiz, Kanada, Australien und Neuseeland), Dr. Reddy's (EWR, Großbritannien und USA), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australien, Neuseeland, Südafrika/Afrika), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Kanada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hongkong, Kambodscha, Malaysia, Singapur, Indonesien, Indien, Bangladesch und Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Naher Osten und Nordafrika), Abdi Ibrahim (Türkei), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur und Saval (Lateinamerika) und Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippinen und Südkorea). Jede kommerzielle Partnerschaft deckt eine einzigartige Reihe von Produkten und Gebieten ab. Sofern nicht ausdrücklich darin festgelegt, lehnt Alvotech die Verantwortung für den Inhalt der regelmäßigen Einreichungen, Offenlegungen und sonstigen Berichte ab, die von seinen Partnern zur Verfügung gestellt werden. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter https://www.alvotech.com. Keine der Informationen auf der Alvotech-Website ist als Teil dieser Pressemitteilung zu betrachten. 