Advicenne Reports its H1 2025 Sales

Regulatory News:

Advicenne (Euronext Growth® - FR0013296746 - ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, reports first half of 2025 sales of ¬2.6 million, up 9% compared to the first half of 2024. The reported turnover does not include royalties to be received from partners during this period.

Direct sales, booked by Advicenne, rose 17% to ¬1.27 million. Performance in France was particularly strong with a growth of 48% during the reported period. Overall, sales of Sibnayal® in its European end markets represent ¬5.18 million, up 90% versus H1 2024.

Turnover (m¬) H1 2025 H1 2024 Growth Sibnayal® 1,27 1,08 +17% Neurology 1,36 1,33 +2% Of which Likozam® 1,02 0,99 +3% Of which Levidcen® 0,33 0,34 -3% Total 2,63 2,42 +9%

At the date of this press release, the Company's cash flow horizon is Q3 2026, thanks to the recent capital increase and the completion of its debt restructuring.

About Advicenne Advicenne (Euronext:ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal® (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and GB. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022.

For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2023 UniversalRegistration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 5, 2024 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of common shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful in the absence of registration or approval under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations in certain countries. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such local restrictions.

This press release constitutes a promotional communication and not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 (as amended the "Prospectus Regulation").

With respect to member states of the European Economic Area other than France (the "Member States"), no action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the securities that would require the publication of a prospectus in any of these Member States. Consequently, the securities cannot and will not be offered in any Member State (other than France), except in accordance with the exemptions provided for in Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation, or in other cases not requiring the publication by Advicenne of a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation and/or the regulations applicable in those Member States. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom.

This press release may not be published, distributed or disseminated in the United States (including its territories and possessions). This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or subscribe for any securities in the United States. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any applicable state or federal securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, registration under the Securities Act. Advicenne does not intend to register the offering in whole or in part in the United States under or pursuant to the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

This press release may not be distributed directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Lastly, this press release may be drafted in either French or English. In the event of any discrepancies between the two texts, the French version shall prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250724758323/en/

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Directeur Général

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com

Ulysse Communication

Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: advicenne@ulysse-communication.com