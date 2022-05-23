AppBlogHilfe

Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 30 April 2022

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 28 February 2022 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,570,610
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,361,748

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

