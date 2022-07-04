AppBlogHilfe
Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30th June 2022, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 12,851 shares;
  • 1,049,901 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2021, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 4,805 shares;
  • 2,197,869.9 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2022 to 30/06/2022 the following transactions were executed:

  • 2,057 purchase transactions
  • 1,836 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 75,154 shares and 11,867,465 euros purchased
  • 67,108 titres shares et 10,719,495.5 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220704005144/en/

Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16 

Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

Sopra Steria Group

