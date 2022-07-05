AppBlogHilfe
Werbung

GETLINK S.E.: Six-monthly Return Relating to Liquidity Agreement

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity agreement entered into by Getlink SE (Paris:GET) and Oddo BHF, as at 30 June 2022, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

  • 503,215 Getlink shares
  • EUR 10,482,627.04 in cash

For reference, as at the date of the last return, 31 December 2019, the following stood to the credit of the liquidity account:

  • 420,000 Getlink shares
  • EUR 9,667,348.08 in cash

Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, the following transactions have been carried out:

  • 4,453 buy transactions
  • 4,204 sell transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes represented:

  • 3,305,454 shares purchased for 52,979,906.80 euros
  • 3,122,239 shares sold for 50,607,588.96 euros

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220705005581/en/

GETLINK S.E.

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Getli­­nk SE­­
GETLI­­NK AD­­R EO-­­,40

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Alphabet ist und bleibt für mich DIE Aktie in meinem Depot

 · Uhr · The Motley Fool

'Spiegel': Regierung will 'Schutzschirm' für Energiefirmen schaffen

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Habeck-Sprecherin: Arbeiten unter Hochdruck an Lösung für Uniper

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

ROUNDUP: Luftfahrt-Chaos rückt Arbeitsbedingungen in den Blick

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX

Tui baut staatliche Hilfen und Kredite aus Corona-Notlage weiter ab

 · Uhr · dpa-AFX
Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Türkei: Wer nicht hören will, muss fühlen - Inflation steigt auf fast 80 Prozent

     · Uhr · onvista

  2. Erstes Halbjahr vernichtet 6,1 Billionen Dollar Marktkapitalisierung bei den 100 wertvollsten Unternehmen - Apple stürzt vom Thron

     · Uhr · onvista

  3. onvista Mahlzeit: Dax hält sich im Plus - Tesla, BMW, Shop Apotheke und Voyager Digital fällt als nächstes Krypto-Opfer ins Bodenlose

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung