Navya: Information Relating to the New Shares Issued via the Convertible Bonds Into Shares With Warrants Financing

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, announces today the information relating to the new shares issued via the convertible bonds into shares with warrants financing on October 20th, 2022.

Conversions related to the issue of the 1st tranche

Conversion date

Number of bonds converted

Number of shares

Amount in ¬

Notice 1

July 28

40

285,714

100,000

Notice 2

August 2

120

857,143

300,000

Notice 3

August 4

120

857,143

300,000

Notice 4

August 9

120

857,143

300,000

Notice 5

August 11

120

857,143

300,000

Notice 6

August 16

120

857,143

300,000

Notice 7

August 23

80

689,655

200,000

Notice 8

August 30

40

400,000

100,000

Notice 9

September 6

40

434,783

100,000

Notice 10

September 12

40

454,545

100,000

Notice 11

September 14

40

454,545

100,000

Notice 12

September 19

40

476,190

100,000

Notice 13

September 22

40

500,000

100,000

Notice 14

September 26

40

500,000

100,000

Status as of October 20, 2022

 

1,000

8,481,146

2,500,000

 

Conversions related to the 1st tranche commitment fee

Conversion date

Number of bonds converted

Number of shares

Amount in ¬

Notice 1

October 6

40

585,235

100,000

Notice 2

October 7

40

625,000

100,000

Notice 3

October 11

40

666,666

100,000

Notice 4

October 13

40

769,230

100,000

Notice 5

October 17

56

1,076,923

140,000

Status as of October 20, 2022

 

216

3,723,054

540,000

 

