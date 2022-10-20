Navya: Information Relating to the New Shares Issued via the Convertible Bonds Into Shares With Warrants Financing

Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, announces today the information relating to the new shares issued via the convertible bonds into shares with warrants financing on October 20th, 2022.

Conversions related to the issue of the 1st tranche Conversion date Number of bonds converted Number of shares Amount in ¬ Notice 1 July 28 40 285,714 100,000 Notice 2 August 2 120 857,143 300,000 Notice 3 August 4 120 857,143 300,000 Notice 4 August 9 120 857,143 300,000 Notice 5 August 11 120 857,143 300,000 Notice 6 August 16 120 857,143 300,000 Notice 7 August 23 80 689,655 200,000 Notice 8 August 30 40 400,000 100,000 Notice 9 September 6 40 434,783 100,000 Notice 10 September 12 40 454,545 100,000 Notice 11 September 14 40 454,545 100,000 Notice 12 September 19 40 476,190 100,000 Notice 13 September 22 40 500,000 100,000 Notice 14 September 26 40 500,000 100,000 Status as of October 20, 2022 1,000 8,481,146 2,500,000 Conversions related to the 1st tranche commitment fee Conversion date Number of bonds converted Number of shares Amount in ¬ Notice 1 October 6 40 585,235 100,000 Notice 2 October 7 40 625,000 100,000 Notice 3 October 11 40 666,666 100,000 Notice 4 October 13 40 769,230 100,000 Notice 5 October 17 56 1,076,923 140,000 Status as of October 20, 2022 216 3,723,054 540,000

