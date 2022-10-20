Navya: Information Relating to the New Shares Issued via the Convertible Bonds Into Shares With Warrants Financing
NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, announces today the information relating to the new shares issued via the convertible bonds into shares with warrants financing on October 20th, 2022.
|
Conversions related to the issue of the 1st tranche
|
Conversion date
|
Number of bonds converted
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in ¬
|
Notice 1
|
July 28
|
40
|
285,714
|
100,000
|
Notice 2
|
August 2
|
120
|
857,143
|
300,000
|
Notice 3
|
August 4
|
120
|
857,143
|
300,000
|
Notice 4
|
August 9
|
120
|
857,143
|
300,000
|
Notice 5
|
August 11
|
120
|
857,143
|
300,000
|
Notice 6
|
August 16
|
120
|
857,143
|
300,000
|
Notice 7
|
August 23
|
80
|
689,655
|
200,000
|
Notice 8
|
August 30
|
40
|
400,000
|
100,000
|
Notice 9
|
September 6
|
40
|
434,783
|
100,000
|
Notice 10
|
September 12
|
40
|
454,545
|
100,000
|
Notice 11
|
September 14
|
40
|
454,545
|
100,000
|
Notice 12
|
September 19
|
40
|
476,190
|
100,000
|
Notice 13
|
September 22
|
40
|
500,000
|
100,000
|
Notice 14
|
September 26
|
40
|
500,000
|
100,000
|
Status as of October 20, 2022
|
|
1,000
|
8,481,146
|
2,500,000
|
Conversions related to the 1st tranche commitment fee
|
Conversion date
|
Number of bonds converted
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in ¬
|
Notice 1
|
October 6
|
40
|
585,235
|
100,000
|
Notice 2
|
October 7
|
40
|
625,000
|
100,000
|
Notice 3
|
October 11
|
40
|
666,666
|
100,000
|
Notice 4
|
October 13
|
40
|
769,230
|
100,000
|
Notice 5
|
October 17
|
56
|
1,076,923
|
140,000
|
Status as of October 20, 2022
|
|
216
|
3,723,054
|
540,000
NAVYA