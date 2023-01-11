EQS-News: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 11.01.2023, 08:55 Uhr CET/CEST - Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

AppBlogHilfe
Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Multitude SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 11.01.2023, 08:55 Uhr CET/CEST - Multitude SE: Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

11.01.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Dorval Asset Management decreases shareholding in Multitude SE below 5%

Helsinki, 11 January, 2023 – Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or the “Group”) has on 10 January received a notification from Dorval Asset Management, stating that the company’s ownership in Multitude SE has, on 6 January, 2023, decreased below the threshold of 5%. 

Total holding of Dorval Asset Management subject to the notification obligation:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)		 % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached		 4,80% 0,00% 4,80% 21 723 960
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)		 5,09% 0,00% 5,09%  

 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		 Direct
(SMA 9:5)		 Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI4000106299 1 043 732   4,80%  
SUBTOTAL A 1 043 732 4,80%

 

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both
NATIXIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS PARTICIPATIONS 1
 		 98,94%   98,94%
EMPLOYEES 1,06%   1,06%

 

 

Contacts:

Lasse Mäkelä
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Lasse.makela@multitude.com

 

About Multitude SE:

Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by 17+ years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as a shopping and financial app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 700 people in 19 countries, and they together generated EUR 214 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘FRU.’ www.multitude.com

11.01.2023 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter https://eqs-news.com
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finnland
Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-Mail: ir@multitude.com
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1532135

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1532135  11.01.2023 CET/CEST

