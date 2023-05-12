AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08 May to 11 May 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 May to 11 May 2023

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument identifier code

Total daily volume (number of shares)

Weighted average price of daily acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/8/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

87.8768

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/9/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

87.8727

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/10/2023

FR0010313833

7,000

88.3927

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

5/11/2023

FR0010313833

1,000

87.8150

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

22,000

88.0368

 

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005288/en/

Arkema

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
1&1 AG
Arkema

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. DAX Tagesrückblick

    Verkaufsdruck nach gutem Start - Bayer wird abgestraft

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. Quartalszahlen Q1/23

    Deutsche Telekom fährt dank Verkauf von Funkturmgeschäft Milliardengewinn ein

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Videoanalyse

    Bei Bayer sieht es nicht gut aus - Aktie abgestraft

     · Uhr · onvista
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden