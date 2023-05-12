Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08 May to 11 May 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 May to 11 May 2023

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/8/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 87.8768 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/9/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 87.8727 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/10/2023 FR0010313833 7,000 88.3927 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/11/2023 FR0010313833 1,000 87.8150 XPAR TOTAL 22,000 88.0368

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005288/en/

Arkema