Arkema: Disclosure of trading in own shares from 08 May to 11 May 2023
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 May to 11 May 2023
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer identifier code
|
Day of the transaction
|
Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|
Market identifier code
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/8/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
87.8768
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/9/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
87.8727
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/10/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
7,000
|
88.3927
|
XPAR
|
ARKEMA
|
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|
5/11/2023
|
FR0010313833
|
1,000
|
87.8150
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
22,000
|
88.0368
|
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230512005288/en/
Arkema