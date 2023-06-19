China Eastern Airlines ups flights to Paris, Madrid

China Eastern Airlines upped its flights between Shanghai and Paris from three to seven a week starting from June 11, which means it is flying daily between the two cities.

Besides, the airlines' flights between Shanghai and Madrid will also be increased to five per week starting from June 20.

The Shanghai-Paris route of China Eastern Airlines is an important one on the Belt and Road flight network, which enjoys a history of 25 years.

The Chinese airline company has established a European marketing center in Paris, which administers multiple business divisions offering services for travelers.

The direct flight between Shanghai and Madrid operated by China Eastern Airlines was launched in 2016. It is a "Silk Road in the air" connecting Europe and China.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Spain. The Shanghai-Madrid flight will serve as a bridge of friendly exchanges between the two countries and contribute its part to the 2023 China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism. It is also expected to promote bilateral friendly exchanges in politics, economy and trade, as well as culture, and offer convenient, efficient and quality traveling experiences for passengers.

Willie Walsh, Director General of International Air Transport Association, said at the 79th AGM and World Air Transport Summit hosted in early June that aviation recovery is at about 90% compared to 2019.

As the market keeps picking up, China Eastern Airlines will further expand its capacity of multiple international routes to Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe and Oceania. Please visit the airlines' official website (http://www.ceair.com/) and its mobile application for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230616503745/en/

Company: China Eastern Airlines Website: http://www.ceair.com/Contact: fangying TEL: 00862122331470 Email: fangying@ceair.com