Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of October 31, 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of
outstanding shares

Total number of
voting rights

Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,073,330

* * *

*

 

A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

Mercialys

Mercialys

