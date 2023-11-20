AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

GNW-Adhoc: Delisting of RoodMicrotec effective as per 18 December 2023

dpa-AFX · Uhr

^This is a joint press release by RoodMicrotec N.V. ("RoodMicrotec") and

Microtest   S.p.A.  ("Microtest").  This  press  release  is  not  for  release,
publication  or  distribution,  in  whole  or  in  part, in or into, directly or
indirectly,   in   any  jurisdiction  in  which  such  release,  publication  or
distribution would be unlawful.
Vicopisano, Italy / Deventer, the Netherlands, 20 November 2023
With  reference to the  joint press release  by RoodMicrotec and Microtest dated
13 November  2023, in  connection  with  Microtest  holding more than 95% of the
issued and outstanding shares in RoodMicrotec ("Shares") following completion of
the  public offer made by Microtest for  all Shares, and following their request
to  Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Euronext") to  approve the delisting of the Shares
from  Euronext  Amsterdam,  RoodMicrotec  and  Microtest  announce that the last
trading date of the Shares shall be on 15 December 2023 and the delisting of the
Shares from Euronext shall occur on 18 December 2023.
For more information:
Huijskens Sassen Communications
Clemens Sassen
+31 6 46 11 11 89
clemens@hscomms.nl (mailto:clemens@hscomms.nl)
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of article
7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Â°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
RoodMicrotec

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Kolumne
    Wovon träumt denn die CDU nachts?gestern, 08:04 Uhr · Stefan Riße
  2. Kolumne
    Dieser Krypto-Zyklus ist die letzte Chance, um reich zu werden18. Nov. · decentralist.de
  3. Kolumne
    Wie wird 2024? Vom Blick in die Glaskugel18. Nov. · Heiko Böhmer
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden