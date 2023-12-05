Telegraph Media Group and The Spectator Sales Process Update

Further to the announcement on 21 November 2023, and following the full repayment of the debt owed to Bank of Scotland PLC by Penultimate Investment Holdings Limited on 4 December 2023, the Boards of the parent companies of Telegraph Media Group Limited and The Spectator (1828) Limited announce that the paused sales processes for each of the businesses shall not resume.

