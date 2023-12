EQS-PVR: STRABAG SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notice provides information on a transaction announced in the ad hoc disclosure of Raiffeisen Bank International AG as of 19 December 2023: ¿Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has taken a decision to acquire 28,500,000 shares in STRABAG SE, representing 27.78 per cent of outstanding shares, via its Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank from Russian based MKAO ¿Rasperia Trading Limited¿. Closing of the acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent including satisfactory completion of the sanctions compliance due diligence by RBI, regulatory approvals, and merger clearance.¿