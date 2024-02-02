AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of January 31, 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

Number of outstanding shares

Total number of voting rights

Total number of voting rights exercisable during the General Meeting

93,886,501

93,886,501

93,343,767

MERCIALYS
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 93,886,501
Registered office: 16-18 rue du Quatre-Septembre
75002 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240202549779/en/

Mercialys

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Mercialys

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Diese S&P-500-Aktie ist ein echter Chart-Leckerbissenheute, 11:00 Uhr · onvista
Diese S&P-500-Aktie ist ein echter Chart-Leckerbissen
onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Microsoft nach den Zahlen: Trotz Rekordhoch nicht überhitzt31. Jan. · onvista
Microsoft nach den Zahlen: Trotz Rekordhoch nicht überhitzt
Chartzeit
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW04 (27.01.2024)27. Jan. · onvista
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe KW04 (27.01.2024)
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden