Getlink SE: Shuttle Traffic in February 2024

Feb-24 Feb-23 Variation Jan-Feb 2024 Jan-Feb 2023 Variation Truck Shuttles Trucks 98,873 98,902 0% 198,895 204,307 -3% Passenger Shuttles Passenger cars 114,641 125,491 -9% 235,262 251,175 -6%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In February 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 98,873 trucks, stable compared to February 2023. Since 1 January, almost 199,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles, a slight decrease of 3% compared to the same period in 2023.

LeShuttle carried 114,641 passenger vehicles in February, down 9% on February 2023. With just over 235,000 passenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic is down 6% compared to the same period last year.

The March traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 9 April 2024 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest, and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, almost 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries 25% of trade between the Continent and the UK, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance the energy needs between France and the UK. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO 2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

