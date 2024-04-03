Original-Research: Knaus Tabbert AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH):...

AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: Knaus Tabbert  AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Knaus Tabbert  AG

Company Name: Knaus Tabbert  AG
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

Reason for the research: Jahresergebnisse
Recommendation: Kaufen
from: 03.04.2024
Target price: EUR86
Target price on sight of: 12 Monate
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Knaus Tabbert AG
(ISIN: DE000A2YN504) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 86,00.
 
Zusammenfassung:
Ein Produktionsschub sorgte 2023 für Umsatzwachstum (+37% J/J) und eine
EBITDA-Steigerung von 76%. Beide Kennzahlen lagen nahe an unseren
Schätzungen und dem Konsens. Der Auftragsbestand blieb bei beruhigenden 66%
des für 2023 ausgewiesenen Umsatzes, und das Unternehmen will sich auf die
Steigerung des Cashflows konzentrieren, indem es die Bilanz nach dem
Produktionsschub 'bereinigt'. Der Wohnmobilhersteller gewinnt weiterhin
Marktanteile und wird noch in diesem Jahr eine neue Marke einführen, die
dazu beitragen soll, die marktführende Position zu verteidigen. Das
Management möchte die Aktionäre mit einer deutlich höheren Dividende von
EUR2,90 (2022: EUR1,50) belohnen, die das gute Ergebnis widerspiegelt. Auch
wenn das Umsatzwachstum 2024 nicht an das aufsehenerregende Ergebnis von
2023 heranreichen wird, sehen wir kurz- und mittelfristig viele Gründe,
optimistisch zu sein. Wir stufen KTA weiterhin mit Kaufen ein und
bestätigen das Kursziel von EUR86.
 
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Knaus
Tabbert AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN504). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY
rating and maintained his EUR 86.00 price target.
 
Abstract:
A production surge spurred 2023 revenue growth (+37%) and EBITDA expansion
(+76%). Both KPIs were close to FBe and the street. The order backlog
remained at a reassuring 66% of reported 2023 sales and the company wants
to focus on boosting cash flows by 'cleaning up' the balance sheet after
the production surge. The RV maker continues to gain market share and will
launch a new brand later this year, which should help defend top market
share rankings. KTA brass also wants to reward shareholders with a much
higher dividend EUR2.9 (2022: EUR1.5) reflecting the strong bottom line. While
2024 revenue growth will not match the splashy 2023 KPI, we see plenty of
reasons to be optimistic over the short- and midterm. We are Buy-rated on
KTA with an EUR86 TP.
 
Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/29297.pdf

Contact for questions
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
The result of this research does not constitute investment advice
or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

°
