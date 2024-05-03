AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Business Wire

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Corporate name of the issuer:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE)

 

21 rue La Boétie

 

75008 PARIS

 

FRANCE

 

(ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date

Total number of shares forming the share capital *

Total number of voting rights *

 

April 30, 2024

 

725,411,667

Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 725,411,667

Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 715,065,699

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = abolition of double voting rights as of April 25, 2024.

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of April 30, 2024, i.e. 10,345,968).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240503007869/en/

Veolia Environnement

