Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital * Total number of voting rights * April 30, 2024 725,411,667 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 725,411,667 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (2): 715,065,699

* Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) Number of theoretical voting rights = abolition of double voting rights as of April 25, 2024.

(2) Number of voting rights that may be exercised = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) - shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of April 30, 2024, i.e. 10,345,968).

