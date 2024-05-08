AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

EQS-Adhoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI’s Board of Management has decided today not to pursue the proposed acquisition of STRABAG SE shares by RBI Group

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS-Ad-hoc: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
Raiffeisen Bank International AG: RBI’s Board of Management has decided today not to pursue the proposed acquisition of STRABAG SE shares by RBI Group

08.05.2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

RBI’s Board of Management has decided today not to pursue the proposed acquisition of STRABAG SE shares by RBI Group

Vienna, 8 May 2024. In recent exchanges with the relevant authorities, Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has been unable to obtain the required comfort in order to proceed with the proposed transaction. In an abundance of caution, the bank has decided to walk away from the deal.

Since the start of the war, RBI has significantly reduced its activities in Russia and taken broad measures to mitigate the risks from the increased sanction and compliance requirements.

Independently from the decision to cancel the STRABAG SE transaction, RBI will continue to work towards the deconsolidation of its Russian subsidiary.

For further information please contact: John P. Carlson, CFA Head of Group Investor Relations Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 1030 Vienna, Austria ir@rbinternational.com phone +43 1 71 707 2089 www.rbinternational.com

Ende der Insiderinformation

08.05.2024 CET/CEST Mitteilung übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com

Sprache:Deutsch
Unternehmen:Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Österreich
Telefon:+43-1-71707-2089
Fax:+43-1-71707-2138
E-Mail:ir@rbinternational.com
Internet:www.rbinternational.com
ISIN:AT0000606306
WKN:A0D9SU
Börsen:Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Börse Luxemburg, SIX, Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel)
EQS News ID:1898823
Ende der MitteilungEQS News-Service

1898823 08.05.2024 CET/CEST

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Raiffeisen
Strabag
The LS Starrett Company A
The LS Starrett Company B

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Neueste exklusive Artikel

onvista Trading-Impuls
Mondelez: Die Milka-Aktie bietet jetzt ein süßes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnisheute, 15:25 Uhr · onvista
Mondelez: Die Milka-Aktie bietet jetzt ein süßes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Trading Signal Hims & Hers - Traum-Zahlengestern, 21:09 Uhr · onvista
Trading Signal Hims & Hers - Traum-Zahlen
onvista Zins & Zaster
Vier Prozent Zins, acht Prozent Dividende: Welche Erträge du im Dax erzielen kannstgestern, 17:52 Uhr · onvista
Vier Prozent Zins, acht Prozent Dividende: Welche Erträge du im Dax erzielen kannst
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden